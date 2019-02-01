Fastest Marketplace Climbers In January 2019

by: SA Marketplace
Summary

Our monthly heat check of Marketplace authors finds continued growth from familiar names through January.

The turn of the year also sees the emergence of new services that have trotted off to a fast start.

Markets have heated back up, and these authors are showing how to stay out of the cold.

The polar vortex has kept much of the United States bundled up, indoors, and looking for warmth. We all know the feeling, because that's what Q4 felt like in stock markets around the world. And yet, January was proof that even the biggest dips can see a bounce back, whether in the thermometer or in our portfolios.

January was a strong month for stock market performance, but also a strong one for the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. It's historically a good month as investors look to get their acts in order for the year ahead. Here are the stand-out services, as based on most net MRR (monthly recurring revenue) added over the 28 days prior to February 1st.

Service Name Author Name
1 The Market Pinball Wizard Avi Gilburt
2 HFI Research Natural Gas HFIR Energy
3 High Dividend Opportunities Rida Morwa
4 EPB Macro Research Eric Basmajian
5 Value & Momentum Breakouts JD Henning
6 High Yield Landlord Jussi Askola
7 The Gold Bull Portfolio Gold Mining Bull
8 CEF/ETF Income Laboratory Stanford Chemist
9 The REIT Forum Colorado Wealth Management Fund
10 Boslego Risk Services Robert Boslego
11 Friedrich Global Research Mycroft Friedrich
12 Industrial Insights Michael Boyd
13 Yield Hunting: Alt Inc Opps Alpha Gen Capital
14 The Razor's Edge Akram's Razor
15 The Data Driven Investor Andres Cardenal, CFA
16 The Cyclical Investor’s Club Cory Cramer
17 Institutional Income Plus Williams Equity Research
18 High Income DIY Portfolios Financially Free Investor
19 The Coin Agora The Freedonia Cooperative
20 Liver Therapy Forum (LTF) First Genesis Consulting

Avi Gilburt tops the fastest climber charts for a third month running, amounting to a three-month period of prodigious growth for The Market Pinball Wizard. HFIR Energy had a very impressive move in January as well, perhaps correlating with the cold and how that makes traders think of natural gas (though a good free trial campaign didn't hurt). Robert Boslego is another energy-focused author who had an impressive month.

Eric Basmajian ran a successful promotion over the December-January period, and has grown EPB Macro Research to be one of our top selling macro-focused services on the Marketplace. Michael Boyd and Akram's Razor both had solid months with their professional oriented analysis in the industrial and tech sectors, respectively. And several new authors make an appearance on this table, including Cory Cramer, Williams Equity Research, and First Genesis Consulting. Each launched in December or January and got off to a good start.

Congrats to our authors for driving a strong month on the Marketplace and for their success!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.