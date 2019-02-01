Financial Advisor | Long Ideas | Services 

Rollins: A Great Company But It's Very Expensive

|
About: Rollins, Inc. (ROL)
by: Kurt Pollet
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
Kurt Pollet
Growth, momentum, portfolio strategy, newsletter provider
stockinvesting.today
Summary

Rollins is an efficiently run company with a sound business model.

The company is expanding into China to help bolster its future earnings.

The company’s business model helps shield its earnings during periods of economic weakness.

While Rollins is very expensive, its stock price will likely continue heading upwards in line with its future earnings growth potential.

Introduction

Rollins, Inc. (ROL) is a global company that provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers.

The company has a sound business model that ensures its revenue stream even