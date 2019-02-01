Rollins: A Great Company But It's Very Expensive
About: Rollins, Inc. (ROL)
by: Kurt Pollet
Summary
Rollins is an efficiently run company with a sound business model.
The company is expanding into China to help bolster its future earnings.
The company’s business model helps shield its earnings during periods of economic weakness.
While Rollins is very expensive, its stock price will likely continue heading upwards in line with its future earnings growth potential.
Introduction
Rollins, Inc. (ROL) is a global company that provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers.
The company has a sound business model that ensures its revenue stream even