YIT OYJ (OTC:YITYF) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call February 1, 2019 7:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Hanna Jaakkola – Vice President-Investor Relations

Kari Kauniskangas – Chief Executive Officer and President

Ilkka Salonen – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Olli Koponen – Inderes

Robin Nyberg – Carnegie

Hanna Jaakkola

Hello, everybody. Welcome to YIT's full year 2018 result info. Welcome all of you here in Kapyla and also all of you listening to this on conference call line or watching through webcast.

Our agenda today is pretty traditional. So I have our CEO and President, Mr. Kari Kauniskangas, here with me and CFO, Ilkka Salonen, to present the results. We have made some changes to the slides that you will see today. But you will find that soon. Otherwise, all the material that will be presented here or are related to the results can be found at our webpages at yitgroup.com and investors.

After the presentations, we will take the questions from the audience first and thereafter from the conference call line. My name is Hanna Jaakkola, and if you have any questions regarding the result or anything else after these presentations, please don't hesitate contacting me. Now, Kari, the stage is yours.

Kari Kauniskangas

Good afternoon also on my behalf. From portfolio point of view, I would highlight two topics. First, amount of non-cyclical businesses was around 24% of group revenue last year and sale of business premises and partnership properties increased to 28% of group revenue.

The year 2018 was exceptional for YIT. In addition to making business, we merged and integrated two biggest construction and development companies in Finland. I am proud on the speed, proceeding and commitment in integration during last 12 months. Combined adjusted operating profit of Housing Finland and CEE, Business Premises and Partnership Properties was almost EUR 200 million. The year was successful all those three segments.

Combined adjusted operating profit of underperforming segments was minus EUR 38 million. During the year, the result of Infrastructure project and Housing Russia segments was weak and Paving segment result was modest. There were, however, several successes within these segments.

Challenges in these three segments were known already. In spring, even the full size of those was not yet known. We have taken several actions since the spring to address the issues. Significant changes to tender processes have been made already in February last year. Most significant change is a cultural shift from volume focus to result focus, which has resulted a fewer new tender-based project won but higher average margin of new projects compared to historical levels.

We had also very strong cash flow. We strengthened heavily our urban development portfolio during the year, which is giving us outlook also for coming years in 2020 on. Also in autumn, we published our new strategy, performance through cycles, and we started the execution of that.

The Board of Directors proposed to the Annual General Meeting that dividend from the year 2018 will be EUR 0.27 per share. The dividend proposal is 84% of adjusted earnings per share of the year. The proposal is according to strategic target to pay annually growing in dividend per share through the cycle.

Fourth quarter was a great closing for the exceptional year. The financial performance was one of the highest in YIT's history. The adjusted operating profit was record high EUR 100 million, while operating cash flow amounted to EUR 205 million, being very strong as well. Strong results had a positive impact on key ratios as well.

The result was still burdened by project write-downs and risk provisions made to old premature contracting projects, particularly in business – in Infrastructure projects and Housing Russia segments, totaling approximately EUR 10 million. In both segments, changes to tendering practices were implemented already in first quarter of last year.

So the profitability and contract terms of new projects in the order backlog are on healthy levels. In addition, the majority of work related to integration after the merger is now done, and we have full focus again on normal development and business. As a summary, the starting point for the new year is clearly better than year ago from similar angles, including strong backlog of orders giving a steady ground for 2019 outlook.

Q4, revenue increased strongly as expected. All planned completions and handovers for 2018 were done. Full year revenue was down 3%, which was within the guidance range. Order backlog strengthened 5% year-on-year. The increase in backlog during 2018 was mainly explained by Tripla offices, which were added to the order backlog in Q2 and partly removed in the last quarter.

In Housing Finland and CEE segment, the number of handovers in Finland especially with healthy margins increased impacting positively both revenue and operating profit of the segment. In Housing Russia, completions of the projects were mainly in Moscow region, where the profitability of projects is close to zero margin. The result was also burdened by lower margins in several contracting projects totaling more than EUR 4 million.

Sale of Tripla offices in Business Premises and Tietotie 6 in Partnership Properties among others supported strong earnings in those segments. In Infrastructure projects segment, new projects with healthy margins already supported the positive development of the performance. But still some write-downs and provisions were done related to old premature projects close to completions.

Result in Paving improved more than EUR 6 million. The improvement was mainly driven by better results in Norway and Sweden year ago and successful closing of the season in all units. We estimated to have EUR 14 million to EUR 20 million synergy impact in EBIT for 2018. Finally, the result was EUR 19 million. We have increased our annual synergy benefit estimate from EUR 40 from EUR 50 million up to EUR 45 million to EUR 50 million by end of 2020.

So far, actions done and agreements signed will lead to EUR 40 million cost synergies mainly relevant by end of 2019. While unrecognized synergies still in IT and financial platform, where internal mergers executed at the beginning of this year make it possible to simplify the IT platform during this year.

It's today 12 months since the merger. Internally, we defined the integration period to be 12 months and it has now successfully ended. We are back on the normal track executing the strategy developing the business.

Market outlook is unchanged since the end of Q3. Residential sales in Finland were on a lower level in autumn due to modest demand of private investors. In Finland, consumer institutional investor demand for apartments is expected to remain stable during this year compared to autumn last year.

Activity among private residential investors is expected to be lower than in the previous years, even weak. Overall, we expect that the Housing demand in Finland in 2019 will be at the autumn 2018 level. In CEE countries and Russia, the consumer demand is expected to stay on a good level. In Russia, latest changes in law 214 will have significant impact to market practices, most probable outcome is decline of supply overall and growing sales prices, but we have to wait some quarters before we see the impact.

In Infrastructure, Finnish government won't start any new significant Infrastructure projects during this year, and the government spend is estimated to decrease by EUR 500 million. From YIT point of view, the outlook is better due to better backlog of orders for this year due to backlog and orders won already earlier. Today, we hear news from government, where they decided to establish the new special purpose vehicle to construct EUR 7.5 billion railroads, which is positive from the outlook point of view during the next decade for Infrastructure segment.

Otherwise, outlook is unchanged and mainly in good level, improving level. With the new strategy we published by autumn, during autumn last year, we aim to improve our profitability and increase our financial stability. Our strategy in group level can be summarized into two strategic priorities and four cornerstones of success.

Two strategic priorities, sources of growth and structural profitability, are urban development and non-cyclical businesses. We aim actively to grow in these businesses both organically and via investments. Here you can see the starting point for the execution of the new strategy. In urban development, last year adjusted EBIT was almost EUR 150 million, regardless of the impact from residential development in Housing Russia, which was around EUR 20 million negative.

Revenue in non-cyclical businesses was nearly EUR 1 billion and adjusted operating profit was EUR 35 million. And the target and also outlook being for this year close to EUR 100 million as we said already in Capital Markets Day in autumn.

The challenges in 2018 quarterly results are largely explained by weak results in tender-based business. This also explains why we don't have a growth target in this business. We are looking for healthy projects despite of the volume impact. Maturity of hundreds of tender projects that we have are healthy and proceeding according to targets, but around 20 projects account for a result weakening of tens of millions of euro during the year.

This is also an opportunity for us, so there is a great opportunity to have healthy margins again in this segment and a positive opportunity during the year. The change we made already at the beginning of last year in tender practices can be already seen in improved profitability of new projects, which is driving the improved performance in this business area. Despite of huge changes in company, reorganization, integration, the Net Promoter Score from our clients stayed on a very good level.

That's a great achievement during the year. Also, despite of those big changes in company, the exit rate was on a very low level during last year. Summer 2018, when we announced to join forces with Lemminkainen, four key financial targets was introduced. Return on capital employed last year was weak when we look from real EBIT figures. If you look adjusted return on capital employed, it was already 9% when ex-YIT had around 7% return on investment a year ago. So we are proceeding to right direction.

In 2019, we also expect that those adjustments including integration costs and also purchase price allocation, amortization will be clearly lower than those were last year. And as you can see from the guidance, our adjusted operating profit is expected to grow. So return on capital employed is coming closer and closer to this 12% target level.

Equity ratio was on a healthy level. Cash flow was very strong, actually it was EUR 100 million stronger than what we expected in Q2, when we gave the guidance for this year, when we estimated positive cash flow after paid dividend. And dividend proposal of Board of Directors is on a growing track.

According to surveys, there are two things, which links the successful mergers to each other. How fast combined company has been able to create a common culture and how well management is able to communicate with employees on reasoning behind the merger, the proceeding and schedules of the integration and proof points of reaching the targets.

You can imagine that we have put full effort to be successful in these areas, and I think we have succeeded. Group management team used 100 days in spring to support organization to define a common culture, which topics are important for our people. I personally spent 25 days visiting in 28 YIT days in all countries to create the platform for common culture.

We had 1,500 employees engaged in culture definition. We used also Okay [ph] methodology when we studied the desired culture. We also had discussion among group management team, Board of Directors and management on the culture. And surprisingly, views on the desired culture was very similar independent on the background of people from ex-YIT, ex-Lemminkainen and whatever country, whatever business.

And in the end of October, we were able to publish the core of our corporate culture, operated values and leadership principles, and start the implementation. I'm proud to introduce the values of new YIT: respect, cooperation, creativity and passion, which widely describes the ambition among our employees through the countries and businesses, and I'm also myself fully committed to operate according to those.

As said already earlier, one important change was seen already last year and calls for a point of view. Now we are result-driven company instead of volume-driven company.

The structure of presentation has been changed to better highlight the figures and topics relevant in IFRS reporting instead of book reporting. Information earlier given is still available as appendixes of this presentation, but the relevant information from IFRS point of view of those is minor. When we look Housing Finland and CEE, the revenue was stable, but adjusted operating profit increased by 24%, EUR 20 million, due to bigger share of completed projects meant for consumers directly and also higher average gross margin of completed projects. Full year profitability around 9% was on a good level.

Residential sales in Finland were on a lower level in H2 especially due to modest demand from private investors. As said, in 2019, we expect residential sales to continue on the autumn level. This year, we will have 1,000 completions less than last year, which was indicated already in autumn.

So the expected result of this segment according to IFRS will be lower than last year. In Housing Russia, result was very weak. The negative result is explained by three key reasons, which doesn't exist in that extent anymore in 2019. Losses of contracting business around EUR 12 million, discounts given to decrease number of completed apartments especially in Moscow region and release capital according to our targets around EUR 50 million and as well IAS 23 interest costs around EUR 7 million.

In old book reporting, we have already reported those as a cost in interest level. But now in IFRS, we will see those a second time and now above EBIT level. None of those factors – or these factors will be relevant this year. So we expect strong result improvement 2019 if market situation remains unchanged, measures to improve the flexibility and profitability of this segment was started already year ago.

We have made a huge turnaround in organization structure from holding structure to one-company structure that allowed us to reduce 200 white-collar employees. The total effect of cost savings will be around EUR 11 million compared to the fixed-cost level 2017. Those reductions will be reached fully in Q3 this year. Also, the capital release according to set targets has had a significant negative impact on result as the company have reduced the number of unsold completed apartments in Moscow and also sold some plots.

We set ourselves two years ago a target to have only RUB 22 billion in residential development by end of last year. We succeeded to reach that target. The pricing and contract terms in tendering were changed in February and actually during last year, we didn't get any new contract project. 214 law in Russia changed last summer and now there has been several changes also in the year end and that will change the market and also cause us the need to reevaluate and change our operating model further.

In Business Premises, we saw a strong year. Regardless of several successes, there were some projects as well we had to make project write-downs in 2018. Also in this segment, we have put a lot of attention to tender processes focused on profitability not volume. During the autumn, we have won several life cycle alliance projects with a good margin level, so the target is on way.

Good result was explained mainly from Tripla offices' sale. The average completion rate of the project was 60% by end of last year. So it will have also good impact to results 2019. And Tripla is proceeding very well both in terms of construction and renting the premises and we expect that project, Tripla Mall especially, to be completed during the last quarter of this year.

In Infrastructure projects, old project portfolio has been heavy in terms of several disputes, unfortunate disputes taking time and focus from management. Tender practices changed year ago and having target to avoid those worst days is through better risk management and result-oriented approach in offers.

During the autumn, we negotiated with clients on unsolved disputes and tried to find acceptable solutions for all parties. In Q4, we made provisions and write-downs related to those certain pre-mature projects based on the latest view of the negotiations and estimated cost of those solutions.

So the table is now much more clean than it was at the beginning of this year. I'm very confident now that also this segment will start to improve its performance, but it's good to know this that the impact of old backlog of order is still visible more than a year still. Already in Q4, we saw that the new backlog of orders is supporting the performance of this segment already.

In Paving, actions taken in especially improving operations in Norway and Sweden last winter and spring seem to have a positive impact already now. H2 was EUR 8 million better than year ago in EBIT, and we still have improvement potential left. The decrease in production volume was caused by the closedowns of several unprofitable asphalt plants in Southern Sweden and Norway in spring.

In other plants, volumes actually grew slightly. In mineral aggregates, we had record high production volume. The cost structure of the segment is now lighter than before, which will be visible in the result development in 2019 starting already in spring.

First operating year of Partnership Properties was good one. Result was recognized from project sales, rental income and service agreements. Equity invested is around EUR 170 million and return on capital employed was 20%. So it is fulfilling our targets well. We are also especially satisfied with the growth of project portfolio and the development of ongoing projects. The project portfolio is now more than EUR 2 billion for coming years.

Now I think Ilkka will continue with the key ratios and cash flow figures.

Ilkka Salonen

Thank you, Kari. Good afternoon, everybody. In the finance side, we did quite a lot operations during the last year in Q1, Q2, Q3. So more or less, the structure was ready for the Q4. And if we look at the operations from the finance side, it was more or less what comes to the cash flow. We delivered EUR 205 million operative cash flow for the last quarter and most of that was coming from the property sales on Partnership Properties, but the cash flow all in all was in a healthy level.

If we look at the following page, where we have the net debt, of course, when you get the cash flow in, it means that the net debt is coming down and that's a very well supporting our strategic target to grow 30% to 50% in our gearing measures. If we look at our maturity structure, it's quite balanced. This year, we have EUR 161 million to expire and about EUR 150 million are covered by EUR 100 million bond in the summer and EUR 50 million will be expiring mutual loan in August.

That was one part what we did last year, stabilized the maturity structure of the financial portfolio. If we look at the metrics, gearing EUR 53.6 million, we are right on track to going towards the strategic target; equity ratio, we are in a healthy level over there; and net debt to adjusted pro-forma EBITDA, we are close to 3% even we don't have a strategic target over there, but we see that the healthy construction company should be in the long-term less than 3% over there.

One structural change will happen in the first quarter this year and it is the IFRS 16, which will be – which was implemented on January 1 and in Q1, we will report it based on that structure. What it means for us is that our total balance sheet will increase roughly about EUR 350 million to EUR 350 million, and most of that almost all of those will be covered as interest-bearing debt. Where it is coming? It's coming from the different lease agreements what we have, which are at the moment off balance sheet items.

More than half of that sum is coming from the leasing plots, which is part of our business model and the rest is coming from premises like this, which is rented and equipments what we have leased. Its impact for the bottom line in the results is it's close to zero. It has some positive impact for the EBITDA, but more detailed figures will be given before the Q1 with a separate announcement.

That was shortly about the finance side. And now Kari can look at for the future.

Kari Kauniskangas

Main focus last year was the integration. The actual integration process ended up in the end of January, so yesterday, even though there are still some actions on the agenda, in IT and financial services especially. This year, we focus on building the future, taking advantage of the competition edges we have gained through the merger. Changes in the world economy and consumer demand, customer demand as well, will give an interesting flavor to the year.

In 2018, several urban development projects that had been prepared for a long time were won. This year, we will actively proceed with those projects in order to build pipeline from 2020 onwards. Last year, we had three underperforming segments and several weak contracting projects.

We have taken already several actions in contracting business to avoid similar challenges in the future. And through those actions, we have a clear improvement potential there in 2019. In addition, we will focus on implementing the best practices, new management system to the entire organization. Productivity improvement continues as well under performance development program.

In Russia, significant steps were taken already, 2018, to reorganize the operations. Changes in law 214 required careful consideration on how to develop Russian operations, so that capital invested in Russia will continue to decrease and operating profit to improve.

I remind you on strategic financial targets for the new strategy period, over 12% return on capital employed; gearing ratio 30% to 50% by end of strategy period also according to IFRS 16 principles; and also that we are aiming moderately growing dividend annually through cycles. In 2019, we expect the residential completions to consumers decline clearly in Finland around 1,000 units.

In the CEE countries and Russia, completions are estimated to remain stable. The number of completions is on a very low level in Q1, and the most of the completions will happen during the end of the year. The guidance 2019 is based, among others, the completion of Mall of Tripla in the last quarter, the estimated timing of completions of the residential projects under construction, and also the company's solid order backlog.

At the end of December, 63% of the backlog was sold. There are no special uncertainties related to residential completions of 2019. So the guidance is that group revenue 2019 is estimated to be in the range of minus 5% to plus 5% compared to revenue 2018 pro forma. And also that adjusting operating profit is estimated to be EUR 170 million to EUR 230 million compared overall.

Significant fluctuation is expected between the quarters due to normal seasonal variations, sales of Business Premises, timing of completions and completion of Mall of Tripla. As in 2018, the last year, the last quarter of the year is expected to be clearly the strongest. The company estimates that the adjusting operating profit for first quarter of 2019 will be approximately on par with the comparison period last year.

So that was our presentation today. Great closing to the exceptional year. Now there is an opportunity for questions and you may start here from Kapyla.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Kari Kauniskangas

One and up.

Olli Koponen

Olli Koponen from Inderes. I saw that the number of apartments started in Housing Finland was down quite a bit from year ago. Do you have any particular reasons for that?

Kari Kauniskangas

We have reduced the overall production volume ongoing to a level which in our opinion is suitable for current market outlook. So that's the reason.

Olli Koponen

Okay. And you said that you have done some project write-downs on various segments. Do you have any estimate what – on a whole company level, what would be the share of those bad projects on the order backlog looking forward?

Kari Kauniskangas

Our view is that all projects now are according to best possible information in our backlog of orders. So we don't expect any more extra losses from those projects. Many of those are already in a completion stage. So the expectation in tender-based business is rather positive now than negative. So we have a great improvement potential this year compared to results of last year.

If no more questions from Kapyla, then online.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]

Unidentified Analyst

I have couple of questions. First of all, start with development gains that really drove the Q4 results. Could you give us some kind of indication in euro terms or in percentage terms? How big were those gains? Thanks.

Kari Kauniskangas

We have agreed with the buyers that we don't say the exact figures. The buyer of Tripla offices was a German company Commerz Real they will announce their fair value estimation of the project in their fund report in March. So you'll have to wait a bit, that's the best indication that we can give at the moment.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great. Thanks. Then on the guidance, it implies a hefty growth in earnings and also potentially in cash flow. If we kind of look at the drivers, I can see that the synergies out there, but could you give us more indication of where does the improvement come from, do you for example, expect that the development gains in 2019 will be larger compared to 2018?

Kari Kauniskangas

First, big topic is that last year we had three underperforming segments making almost EUR 40 million loss. So let's start with the target that all segments are on a positive side already. So that's one very big part of improvement this year. Secondly, Tripla Mall will be completed by last quarter or during last quarter this year. And that will be seen both in Business Premises revenue and operating profit and Partnership Properties operating profit, when we made – we'll make this fair evaluation of the project. I think those are the key drivers of profit improvement during this year.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great. Thanks. Then on Russia, you highlighted that there are market changes. Could you remind us what are those and how are you adapting to the new situation?

Kari Kauniskangas

Law 214 is a law of concerning selling apartments of projects under construction. There are several changes, quite complicated will require changes of legal structure of YIT. That will also tie a bit more capital, which is against our target. There are also requirement for the players, what kind of track record you should have, how long track record – what kind of profitability you should have to be able to overall operate in that market.

So the changes in law 214 will still continue so that they are making, how to say corrective packages continuously. So we are not yet fully aware of all the changes that will happen but already know – this is what we know.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great. Thanks. Then on sold units in Finland, there has been a downward trend if we look at past few years. And now you expect a similar level of that in the second half of the year. So in a way you expect 800 apartments sold per quarter going forward, right?

Kari Kauniskangas

You mean in Russia or in Finland?

Unidentified Analyst

In Finland, yes, sorry.

Kari Kauniskangas

To be honest, I don't remember exact figures but overall, yes, what has been that the level – last autumn, that is our expectation for this year as well.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great. Thanks. Then the last question is on the Q1 one guidance, if I remember correctly, in Q1 2018, there were some 15 million, 20 million of project write-downs included in the adjusted EBIT in that quarter. In comparable terms, now you are guiding for adjusted EBIT to decline. So in a way my question is where does the decline come from? Is it housing completions or is it something else?

Kari Kauniskangas

Housing completion is the main driver. So that figure will be quite low during first quarter.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. That's all from me. Thank you so much.

Kari Kauniskangas

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And we will next do Robin Nyberg with Carnegie.

Robin Nyberg

Hello guys and congrats on the good results. I had to pull in again. So, apologies for a potentially asking the same questions as answered. A few questions first on, on the Business Premises, where you’ve had two very strong years in this division and also the outlook now for this year seems to be a very good. Would you say that the foreign earnings level, is on a relatively high level or, or do you have a more major projects, that are likely to support earnings also after this year.

Kari Kauniskangas

If I combine the figures of Business Premises and Partnership Properties. I think this would be sustainable at least. But of course when we know what will happen during this year and we already have great backlog of orders, Tripla going to complete during the last quarter or so, we have very positive outlook for this year.

And then when we take into account the portfolio of new urban development projects that we have in our hands, I think we are able to generate also in the future strong profits from these two segments in the future.

Robin Nyberg

Okay, thanks. And then going back to the guidance, is it fair to assume that a large part of this, expect that the earnings improvement, this year, should come from the Partnership Properties segment?

Kari Kauniskangas

That's one, one quarter, some, some…

Robin Nyberg

Alright,. And then regarding cost inflation, is it also fair to assume that, you should start benefits from slower cost inflation this year or perhaps a later stage this year because of the somewhat cooling market in Finland?

Kari Kauniskangas

That's as well a good guess what will happen, I share that opinion.

Robin Nyberg

Alright. And then maybe lastly could you open up a little bit of your thought, you talked in the conference call about the productivity improvement measures, but just will you give us some concrete examples. What you have done recently?

Kari Kauniskangas

We started this performance, a lead program two years ago. Now it's part off of this performance program but the first step was to have several pilots on, on practice is how to utilize lean principles, co-operative methods in sites, tucked schedules and so on. And actually we have reached quite good results in those areas, in industrialized products as well.

So now the task is to take those practices as a normal way of operating in our own projects. And I said in some other event, it's not just taking those into account because it's a question also on huge mental change, huge need of new knowledge and skills of employees. So, it will be a project, which will take time. It's not questioned on months or quarters, it's question on years, but during the last year, we created a management system, we call it creep based on the best practices of both ex-Lemminkainen, ex -YIT, and a way which allows us to really make changes in practices in all sites where we operate.

And that gives us a platform which will help us to implement those, those new practices, taking new ways of operating into use. So faster construction, more industrialized construction, shorter lead times, those are examples on productivity improvement.

Robin Nyberg

Alright, that's all for me. Have a nice weekend. Thank you.

Kari Kauniskangas

Thank you.

And at this time there are no further questions. I'll turn the call back to the CEO.

Kari Kauniskangas

Okay. Thank you for this extra Q&A session. And I still wish you all a great weekend. Thank you.