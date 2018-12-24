Gold is a unique asset. As a metal that comes from the crust of the earth, gold has properties that make it a required ingredient in a variety of industrial products. The precious metal is one of the densest metals of all, and it is an excellent conductor of both heat and electricity. Gold is also a soft metal in its purest form making it malleable and ductile. One ounce of gold which consists of just 28 grams of the metal can be pounded across 187 square feet in extremely thin sheets of gold leaf. Gold does not tarnish or corrode, so it has a myriad of applications in industry as well as in artwork and jewelry. Gold is a commodity, but it is also a financial instrument.

As a store of value for thousands of years, gold is a universal form of money or currency. Central banks around the world continue to hold gold and classify the metal as a foreign exchange asset. In a sign that the use of gold as hard currency is not a relic of the past, central banks have been net buyers of the precious metals adding to their reserves with China and Russia leading the way in official sector purchases and hoarding.

The price of gold hit an all-time nominal high in 2011 when it traded to $1920.70 per ounce on the nearby COMEX futures contract. After a correction to a low at $1046.20 in late 2015, the price has remained above that level but below the July 2016 peak at $1377.50. Gold has not traded below $1000 per ounce since 2009.

Last week, gold put in a technical formation on the weekly chart that could mean that the precious metal is preparing to challenge the 2016 high.

If gold is going higher, gold mining stocks are likely to follow. Moreover, the shares of companies that extract the precious metal from the crust of the earth tend to outperform the price of gold on the upside which could be good news for the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF product (NYSEARCA:GDX).

A bullish reversal on the weekly chart

Last week, the gold market experienced its busiest week of 2019 which could turn out to be welcome news for gold bugs as the price of the metal traded to its highest price since mid-June on January 25.

As the weekly chart highlights, February COMEX gold futures widened the trading range for 2019 last Thursday and Friday as the price hit a low at $1275.30 on January 24 and rose to $1303.40 on January 25. Since the yellow metal traded below the prior week's low and closed above the previous week's high, gold put in a bullish key reversal trading pattern on the weekly chart.

The last time gold put in a similar pattern on the weekly chart was during the week of October 8, and the price continued to march higher following that bullish reversal. Gold has been making higher lows and higher highs since the end of the summer season in 2018 and that pattern continues last week with another new peak. The bullish reversal could mean that prices will continue to move higher now that the price is making progress above the $1300 level. The next levels of technical resistance stand at last week's high at $1325.40, the peak from early May at $1326.30, and the double top formation at $1365.40 from last April and January. If gold can climb above those levels, it will be in position to challenge the critical level of technical resistance at the July 2016 high at $1377.50 per ounce.

A divorce from the dollar since mid-August

Gold hit its low in 2018 at $1161.70 in mid-August when the dollar index rose to a new high at 96.865 on the continuous futures contract.

As the weekly chart illustrates, the high in the dollar index led to a correction that took it down to a low at 93.395 in mid-September which pushed the price of gold back over $1200 given the historical inverse relationship between the yellow metal and the greenback. However, gold then divorced from the dollar which rose to another new peak in mid-December at 97.705 while gold climbed to $1250. The upward trajectory of the gold market in the face of the rising dollar at the end of last year was a sign of strength for the precious metal. With gold at over the $1315 per ounce level, the dollar index was at 95.215 on February 1. The dollar is 1.7% below its August peak while gold is 13.2% above its low from last year which occurred at the same time.

Gold survived the Fed in 2018 and in 2019 the central banks are likely to provide support

Gold not only did well in an environment where the dollar was strong, but it also exhibited strength as the US central bank hiked the Fed Funds rate for the fourth time in 2018 at their December FOMC meeting. Higher interest rates tend to weigh on commodities prices, but gold ignored the rise on the dollar and rose as Fed tightening caused increased volatility in the stock market last year. Even the falling price of crude oil which plunged from $76.90 on October 3 to a low at $42.36 per barrel on December 24, 2018, did little to slow gold's ascent. Fear and uncertainty drove the price of gold higher, and it continues to make gains. Gold survived the Fed's hawkish approach to monetary policy in 2018, and it is now likely that the central bank will take a more gradual stance when it comes to future rate hikes in 2019. At their January meeting last week, the FOMC indicated they will be taking a more dovish approach to monetary policy compared to last year. The bottom line is that gold exhibited strength in an environment of dollar strength and rising rates from mid-August through the end of last year. In 2019, it continues to make strides on the upside and could be in a better position to challenge critical technical levels on the upside over the coming weeks and months.

Three reasons for higher gold in the short term

Critical technical support for gold now sits at the $1236.50 level which was technical resistance on the upside when gold recovered during the final quarter of 2018. That resistance has become support for the yellow metal, and so long as it holds that price, the pattern of higher lows will remain intact in the gold futures market.

Aside from gold's strength in the face of the dollar, interest rates, and even the correction in crude oil, there are three additional reasons why gold could continue to move to the upside over the coming weeks and months.

The first reason is that central banks continue to be net buyers of the yellow metal. Russia and China are the most high-profile buyers as both nations have been sucking in their domestic production like vacuums to increase their total holdings. Compared to many other countries around the world, the Russians and Chinese hold a lot less gold as a percentage of total reserves and have a long way to go when it comes to hoarding the metal to catch up with other leading nations of the world. Therefore, it is likely that central banks will continue to be net buyers of gold in 2019 and beyond.

The second reason is the political state of the world. Gold is a barometer of uncertainty, and there are too many issues facing the world these days to list in this piece. The news cycle is likely to continue to provide a steady stream of events that can only be supportive of the price of the yellow metal. Moreover, the news cycle continues to cause volatility in markets across all asset classes which means that capital is likely to flow to the gold market which has a long history as a haven for capital during uncertain periods.

Finally, from a long-term technical perspective, gold has been consolidating since it fell from the 2011 high at $1920.70 per ounce to lows at $1046.20 in late 2015.

The monthly chart shows that the price of the metal has not traded below $1000 in almost one decade and it has held the 2015 low over recent years. Both price momentum and relative strength indicators have crossed higher and are in neutral territory on the monthly chart meaning there is lots of room on the upside before the market moves into an overbought condition. Additionally, monthly historical volatility at the 9.06% level shows that the recent price appreciation has been slow and steady.

Gold survived a period right before the end of the last century when some central banks decided it was nothing more than a barbarous relic of the past. In 1999, the Bank of England sold half of the UK's reserves at under $300 per ounce. The move came at the lows, and gold never revisited that level. The move by the Bank of England launched the price of the oldest means of exchange and central banks and monetary authorities around the world are now accumulating rather than selling the metal on a net basis at over quadruple the price level.

Gold has been part of the human condition as a means of exchange for thousands of years, and there is no reason to believe that is going to change anytime soon. The UK made a wager before the turn of the century that put them on the wrong side of past and future history when it comes to gold.

Gold mining stocks offer value and GDX offers diversification

The bullish reversal last week could set the stage for a continuation in the rally in the gold market which means that those companies that extract the metal from the earth stand to profit as the price appreciates. While there are many gold mining companies to choose from, an investment in a single company carries an idiosyncratic risk. The diversified approach to investing in the leading gold mining companies could provide attractive results that may outperform the price action in the yellow metal if it decides to challenge resistance levels above in 2019. The VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF product is one of the most liquid diversified products available with $10.58 billion in net assets and an average of over 46 million shares trading each day. The most recent top holdings of GDX include:

GDX is a basket of the top gold mining companies that stand to see their earnings move higher with the price of gold if the current trend continues. Since mid-August, the price of gold moved from a low at $1161.70 to a high at $1325.40 or 14.1%.

As the price chart of GDX shows, the low in the ETF lagged the low in gold as GDX fell to its nadir in mid-September at $17.28 per share. The latest high in the product came on January 31 at $22.69. From the low to the high GDX gained 31.3% as it outperformed gold. On February 1, GDX was trading at the $22.31 per share level only 38 cents below the high.

Gold put up another bullish signal in January with its second bullish reversal pattern on the weekly chart since October. If the price of gold is going to continue to climb, the GDX could be an instrument that will outperform the yellow metal. In 2011, gold hit its all-time nominal peak at $1920.70 which is around 44.9% above the recent high at $1325.40. At that time, GDX traded to a high at $66.98 per share which is almost triple its current level. GDX is an instrument that could turbocharge percentage returns if the gold bull market is getting ready to come roaring back.