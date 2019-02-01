Hitachi (OTCPK:HTHIY) Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call February 1, 2019 2:45 AM ET

Company Participants

Mitsuaki Nishiyama – Representative Executive Officer, Senior Vice President and Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and General Manager of Finance Group

Tomomi Kato – General Manager of the Financial Strategy Division

Conference Call Participants

Unidentified Company Representative

The time has come to start the meeting for institutional investors and financial analysts for the third quarter fiscal year 2018 earnings for Hitachi, Ltd. I would like to, first of all, introduce the speakers for today.

In the middle is Mitsuaki Nishiyama, Senior Vice President and Executive Officer, CFO; to the left, Tomomi Kato, General Manager of the Financial Strategy Division; and Yasuo Hirano, Executive General Manager, Corporate Brand & Communications Division. Mr. Nishiyama, please?

Mitsuaki Nishiyama

Please refer to 1-2, which is Page 5. At the very top and the middle column is the third quarter fiscal year 2018 and revenues was JPY 6,782.9 billion, increased by JPY 108.9 billion or 2% increase. Next line is the adjusted operating income, JPY 534.5 billion and was 7.1% was last year and now it is 7.9%. Therefore, operating income ratio is approaching 8%, which is our target. EBIT is JPY 305.4 billion, declined by JPY 107.3 billion. This is reflecting the Horizon Project impairment impact to the tune of JPY 277.2 billion.

As a result, the net income attributable to Hitachi Limited stockholders was JPY 82.6 billion, a decline of JPY 175.9 billion year-over-year. Revenues increased by 2%. What is contributing to this is the Information & Telecommunication Systems, the railway systems as well as the Construction Machinery. In terms of overall income, contributions made by semiconductors as well as smartphones, FA, Automotive Systems have been subject to unfavorable environment. Therefore, there was a decline in terms of High Functional Materials and Components as well as Automotive Systems. However, the Information & Telecommunications Systems has improved as well as Social Infrastructure & Industrial Systems improved.

And as a result, we have been able to achieve JPY 534.4 billion in terms of operating income, which is the highest ever. 1-3. This is the waterfall chart of the factors affecting changes in revenues and operating income. Left-hand side is for revenues. Impact of reorganization of Hitachi Kokusai Electric was JPY 120 billion negative and foreign exchange impact was minus JPY 27 billion. The foreign exchange impact looks large. Yen, dollar and other foreign currencies are included as well. For Construction Machineries in the emerging nations, the strong yen is having an impact. There was also the Asian currency impact for the Smart Life & Ecofriendly Systems included as well.

And business scale expansion was JPY 255.9 billion. So that’s a 4% increase if we exclude the reorganization as well as foreign exchange. Right-hand side is operating income and the impact of reorganization of Hitachi Kokusai Electric was JPY 15 billion; foreign exchange, JPY 4.5 billion. And profitability improvement of – improvement is JPY 80.4 billion or 18% increase.

Now next page is impact of Horizon Project. And in the third quarter, the nuclear power station construction project in the UK was suspended and impairment of JPY 277.2 billion has been posted as impairment loss. And left-hand bottom shows details of the project suspension, and impairment loss for the third quarter was JPY 277.2 billion. But there is no cash outflow for this amount. In the fourth quarter, cancellation of contract-related expenses will be incurred, JPY 31 billion, which will be posted in the P&L.

Although it is not included, for the JPY 21 billion cash outflow will be JPY 30 billion in the fourth quarter and the remaining will be in the JPY 8 billion in the first quarter of 2019. Total is JPY 21 billion other expenses. As written on the right-hand side, JPY 21 billion will be a cash outflow impact. But there is no cash flow impact from the impairment loss posted in Q3. Regarding tax effect, impairment loss is not taken into account for taxable income, and therefore, deferred tax asset is not recognized.

Next page is 1-5. The revenues by market are shown. Right-hand side is year-over-year change. Japan has increased by 1%. Outside Japan, 2% increase. However, for China, is at 99% level and 102% for – up to the second quarter. But if we look at the third quarter alone, it will be 94% level for China. So in the third quarter, China stands out in terms of a decline. 1-6 is the balance sheet as well as the cash flow statement. Asset was JPY 9,693.4 billion. Compared to last term, a decline of JPY 410 billion. Horizon asset impairment is included in this figure.

Now CCC, our cash conversion cycle, was 70.9 days. We will aim for 90 days for – at the fiscal year-end. And Hitachi’s stockholders' equity ratio, 32.4%. And the D/E ratio is 031 times. Horizon’s impairment has been posted. However, in terms of financial structure as well as the ability to make investment have been maintained in a sound manner. Below is the cash flows. The cash flows from operating activities was JPY 202.3 billion. JPY 130 billion IEP has fallen away. And in terms of Construction Machinery, working capital has increased. And therefore, year-over-year, there is a decline of JPY 278.8 billion. However, cash flows from investing activities declined by JPY 175.4 billion.

Free cash flows through the third quarter was JPY 26.8 billion. Next page, 1-7. We’ll talk about the business segments. First of all, regarding Information & Telecommunication System, increased by 3% in terms of revenues. Stock transfer of ALAXALA Networks was a negative impact. But there was expansion of the system integration business. Therefore, overall, 3% increase was achieved.

Adjusted operating income was JPY 38.7 billion. This is driven by the profitability improvement in system integration business as well as profitability improvement in the IT Platforms & Products. EBIT. In line with the improvement in operating income, we have also had posted the gains by selling the land of Totsuka Works ending at JPY 50.5 billion. Social Infrastructure & Industrial Systems, the railway systems in Europe posted increase in revenues and increase in revenues with the acquisition of Sullair, 5% increase.

Operating income increased in revenues of the railway system business as well as profitability improvement in Industry & Distribution field and increase in revenues and profitability improvement in Industrial Products business. Overall, there was increase by JPY 34.2 billion. EBIT declined by JPY 211.2 billion, and therefore, after the third quarter was JPY 153.7 billion negative. This reflects the impairment of the Horizon Project of JPY 277.2 billion. Positive factors include the gains by selling a part of Agility Trains West stocks, which is a leasing company. The result was negative JPY 153.7 billion.

Next page, please, which is 1-8, Electronic Systems & Equipment. There was a decline in revenues as well as earnings. Hitachi Kokusai Electric deconsolidation impact is included. If we exclude this, 91% will become 108% in the absence of deconsolidation. JPY 700 million is the minus operating income, and this will also turn positive with the increase in revenues at Hitachi High-Technologies and in health care business.

With these contributions, in reality, we have increased profit. Construction Machinery. Sales increased mainly in Asia, Australia and North America, increased by 9% or increased by JPY 19 billion in terms of operating income against EBIT. There was increase in operating income of JPY 19 billion, but we also posted exchange loss and posted structural and reform expenses. Therefore, increased by JPY 9.6 billion.

Next, 1-9. High Functional Materials & Components increased by 5% in terms of revenues. This is because of Hitachi Chemicals as well as Hitachi Metals acquisitions driving up their revenues. And Hitachi Metals increase of sale price linked to higher raw material prices has been reflected. So all in all, increase in revenues by 5%.

On the other hand, operating income was minus JPY 11.1 billion. Change of product mix and increasing raw material prices at Hitachi Chemicals and decreasing demand of materials for FA, semiconductors and electronic products at Hitachi Metals. So minus JPY 11.1 billion for operating income. For Automotive System, sales decreased in China and North America and also the Clarion revenues was subject to decline. So operating income declined by JPY 14.7 billion, and EBIT was minus JPY 46.6 billion year-over-year. This is due to the decrease in adjusted operating income and posting of structural reform expenses.

Next, 1-10. Smart Life & Ecofriendly Systems. Year-over-year, revenues was 88%. Change of accounting to the net basis revenue for a part of procured products in Japan and decreases in sales overseas, mainly Middle East market, and price down of home appliances in Japan have led to this decline in both revenues as well as operating income in the increase in raw material prices as well as impact of foreign exchange have had an impact in terms of operating income. Corporate items and eliminations. So again, EBIT increased by JPY 37.2 billion. The gains by selling Hitachi Kokusai Electric stock has been included here.

Moving on to the next page, Slide 1-11, regarding topics. First, with respect to the revenues from Lumada business. In the middle column shown are the Q3 revenues, JPY 757 billion, up 12% year-on-year. The full year forecast right now stands at JPY, 1,080 billion. The last forecast was JPY 1,070 billion, but there’s an upward revision made by JPY 10 billion, so we’re expecting a 7% increase year-on-year in terms of the revenues of Lumada business.

In the third quarter, as part of the progress we achieved, we have shown examples of expansion of Lumada solutions. We have collaborative creation – co-creation with Suntory Beverage & Food to establish a production planning system and another collaborative creation initiative for an insurance scheme with Tokio Marine & Nichido. And as part of an international expansion of global co-creation, we set up a joint venture with State Bank of India, the largest state-owned commercial bank in India. We’re going to leverage SBI’s largest merchant network combined with Hitachi’s digital technologies to create a digital payment platform that will offer better convenience and quality for people in India.

Next, 1-12. What is at the top? You already know. We have made a decision to acquire ABB’s power grids business. In the first half of 2020, we are to set up a joint venture with them. Below, we have described our initiatives for the structural reform of our Automotive Systems business. For Clarion and Hitachi Automotive Systems measurement, we’re going to transfer shares of commercial vehicle steering business and transfer part of shares of Hitachi Vehicle Energy, which engages in automotive lithium-ion battery business.

By the end of this fiscal year, we are expecting to close these deals. And so proceeds from the transfers of these shares have been reflected in our full year forecast, as I will discuss later. And in the railway business, we sold part of shares of Agility Trains West Limited. So that as well, together with the transfer of Automotive Systems business is reflected in our latest forecast. We have additionally acquired the remaining shares of Ansaldo STS, and as of January 30, we have made it a wholly-owned subsidiary in order to generate more synergies.

Moving on to Slide 2-1, outlook for fiscal year 2018 on a full year basis. Revenues, JPY 9.4 trillion; adjusted operating income, JPY 750 billion, 8% margin, these remain unchanged; EBIT, JPY 500 billion. Impact from Horizon is reflected in EBIT. That was done as of January 17. We have also reviewed non-operating numbers to make EBIT JPY 500 billion. And net income, JPY 400 billion was the earlier forecast. JPY 300 billion from impact of Horizon. We said JPY 100 billion, but Automotive System as well as railway systems-related business transfer of shares have been done or are planned by the end of March. We are certain about these deals and so these have been reflected and structural reform and other reviews have been done.

So we increased the forecast by JPY 80 billion. And so net income attributable to stockholders, JPY 180 billion, upward revision of JPY 80 billion. And there are two far right columns for your reference, impairment loss impact from the Horizon Project. Second from the bottom, net income attributable to stockholders, minus JPY 294 billion. This is the impact you’ll be seeing this fiscal year. Far right column, this, again, for your reference. Had there been no impairment loss from Horizon, net income would’ve been JPY 474 billion. But because of Horizon Project being consolidated, impairment loss had to be posted, therefore, negative JPY 294 billion.

Moving on to the next slide, 2-2 as well as 2-3. I would like to just highlight the changes made to the forecast. Information & Telecom Systems, IT Platform & Products profitability thereof has been improved, which was reflected, therefore, upward revision of JPY 7 billion, 10.4%, JPY 207 billion. In Social Infrastructure & Industrial Systems, building systems has seen an improvement. Industrial distribution systems have seen improved profitability, so increase of JPY 10 billion. And for EBIT, there have been gains from Agility Trains West stocks being transferred, so increase of JPY 39 billion. On the other hand, High Functional Materials & Components, Hitachi Metals and Hitachi Chemicals have had downward revisions. So therefore, compared to the last forecast, downward revision of JPY 30 billion. 2-3.

At the top, Automotive Systems, downward revision of JPY 12 billion for adjusted operating income for Automotive Systems. But on the other hand, as I said earlier, proceeds from sales of businesses there being reflected, EBIT, therefore, has had an upward revision of JPY 40 billion. So EBIT latest forecast, JPY 90 billion; adjusted operating income, JPY 38 billion.

Next, Smart Life & Ecofriendly Systems. Up until the third quarter, profitability has declined and that is reflected. So downward revision is JPY 4 billion for adjusted operating income. And corporate items and eliminations, there is positive JPY 22 billion added as we have been seeing products-related business. And the business environment for products, they remained tough. We had a risk buffer of JPY 20 billion and that is being reflected here. So that concludes my presentation. Thank you

Unidentified Company Representative

If we would like to move to Q&A, the floor is now open.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Regarding third quarter. It seems against the budget, how did it fare? Please elaborate.

Mitsuaki Nishiyama

Now against internal budget, in terms of revenues, it was flat, equal to the plan. But in terms of foreign exchange, JPY 30 billion increase because we’re assuming JPY 145 for the dollar. And – but the actual rate was JPY 113, so the positive impact of foreign exchange by JPY 30 billion. So this is a decline of JPY 30 billion.

Materials as well as electronic devices as well as AMS and the Smart Life & Ecofriendly Systems have had impact and it declined against the plan. In terms of operating income, total plus JPY 10 billion improvement against plan was achieved. Foreign exchange impact was JPY 5 billion and other organic improvements, JPY 5 billion. The deterioration was seen in the areas for materials as well as Smart Life & Ecofriendly Systems. Improvement was made in Information & Telecommunication Systems as well as Social Infrastructure & Industrial Systems.

Unidentified Analyst

What is the amount?

Tomomi Kato

Now in terms of operating income in the third quarter, there was an upside of JPY 10 billion. But this is mainly for the Information & Telecommunication Systems. In the Front SI business, increased, and this has been front-loaded from the fourth quarter and there was also platforms cost reduction made progress showing significant improvement.

Unidentified Analyst

It seems that business environment is undergoing change. In the fourth quarter, what is the direction you are pursuing? So progress up to third quarter was very good. Perhaps you have not changed – it seems conservative in the fourth quarter because you have not changed the numbers. What is your view on this?

Mitsuaki Nishiyama

Up until the third quarter, Materials as well as High Functional Materials as well as Automotive Systems have deteriorated. But Information & Telecommunication System and the Social Infrastructure have been improving. Looking at the progress made compared to the past, in 2015, was – third quarter on a cumulative basis is 64%; and 2016 was 64%; 2017, 66%; and 2018, but this fiscal year against JPY 150 billion plan, it is 71%. So the progress made has been very good. But regarding the outlook for the fourth quarter, the business environment remains difficult, especially in the third quarter.

Up until the third quarter, the favorable business, such as materials related to Automotive Systems, remained difficult and that is reflected in these numbers. In terms of the Construction Machinery, in the fourth quarter, we are expecting a decline. But beyond China, the market remained strong. But the foreign currency for emerging countries are difficult to forecast, that is the reason why we are taking a conservative outlook. This was also shared by Hitachi Construction Machinery. The macroeconomic situation remains opaque and High Functional Materials, Metals and Chemicals Automotive Systems have been impacted. And this difficult environment has been factored in as well. Therefore, we believe that the environment – difficult environment is likely to continue.

Tomomi Kato

So it remains very difficult. But in the Social Infrastructure segment, this is an important focus. And for the fourth quarter compared to last year, railway systems are growing in terms of revenues. And industrial product – major projects in red ink have run its course, and therefore, it looks more favorable today.

Mitsuaki Nishiyama

Regarding the Social Infrastructure segment. In the third quarter year-to-date basis, the – all the business units on – have increased operating income. There are differences in scale, but all business units have recorded increase. But as I have already mentioned, projects are no longer incurring red ink. The products business such as elevators, building systems have been subject to material cost increase and price decline.

However, they have been making efforts in terms of cost reductions and making progress in that regard. And railway systems remain strong. Therefore, for the third quarter, all the business units have recorded increase in profits, that is the trend we have seen today. About the macroeconomic situation as well as in certain industry areas, demand remains weak and we should be prepared for such trend in the area of High Functional Materials & Components as well as Automotive Systems.

Unidentified Analyst

Regarding China, there is a trade friction between the U.S. and China. There is concern in that regard. What will be the impact to – on your company? I understand the elevator and escalators is doing well. What is the current trend in terms of China?

Mitsuaki Nishiyama

On the third – up to the third quarter, the most impact in the third quarter was in the area of Automotive Systems. There are two factors. The passenger cars sales demand has declined. The other is the finished car manufacturers' sales volume has declined. So Automotive Systems had the most significant impact in China. Now elevators are subject to fierce competition, that remains unchanged.

And the unit price is declining. But volume in terms of elevators and escalators are increasing. On a full year basis, the outlook for – well, 2017 was 500,000 and – 550,000 – 500,000. But as we announced in the second quarter, 520,000 was our forecast. And currently, it has gone up to 531,000 units. So price decline is there but the volume is continuing to increase. Revenues remain flat year-on-year, but the price decline is narrowing. It is becoming smaller. And cost reduction efforts are making progress. Therefore, the impact is limited. If anything, profitability is improving.

Unidentified Analyst

Seems that Automotive System is very difficult. What is the situation currently and what are the measures that you’ll be implementing going forward? Please elaborate on the Automotive Systems.

Mitsuaki Nishiyama

In terms of the overall strategy, we have decided to sell some of our businesses. This is because we will be implementing the strategy of the selection and focus in the Automotive Systems business. Overall, there is electrification: electric parts, motors, the power parts as well as ADAS and autonomous driving will be an important focus for us. And within the conventional products, we will focus on areas where we can secure our top position globally and we will implement the strategy of selection and focus in these areas.

And that is the reason why we have reorganized the business this time. In addition to this, we will reduce all costs so that the procurement costs can be reduced and indirect costs can be reduced. Resources, inclusive of the manpower, will be subject to review and this effort has been underway from July of last year. On a quarter-to- quarter basis, gradually, improvement have come to the fore and full fledged impact is likely to be reflected in fiscal year 2019. When we share the information regarding the Mid-term Management Plan, strategies for fiscal year 2019 will be formulated and in April we will report to you the profitability by segments.

Tomomi Kato

In North America, the production base has been deteriorating and Japanese experts have been sent, so that the operations can be improved locally. But from the third quarter, productivity efficiency improvement has been made, and toward fiscal year 2019, we will continue on this trend of improvement.

Unidentified Analyst

Last question is simple question. You said that Horizon is not going to have an impact on cash flow. What is going to be the cash flow for this fiscal year?

Mitsuaki Nishiyama

On a full year basis, free cash flow, according to the original plan April last year, we said that we will have a surplus. But with the selling of business as well as unwinding of gross shareholdings as well as selling of real estate have – are being made. Therefore, on a fiscal year basis, JPY 400 billion cash flow is – free cash flow is being planned. Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

This is related to one of the earlier questions raised. Up until the end of the third quarter, free cash flow deteriorated. You said that you’re trying to improve CCC, but working capital in total has been negative JPY 200 billion. Any factors behind that?

Mitsuaki Nishiyama

Cash flow from operating activities, for one thing, UK railway system, IEP business on the order of JPY 140 billion, in fiscal year 2017, we have revenue from that but that is no longer the case this year. So that is one of the factors. Other than that, Construction Machinery, in that segment, there has been an increase in working capital.

That is what is required. And we have to spend costs right now and it will be recovered by increasing revenue going forward. But CCC is deteriorating because of the inventory and reduction in profitability. In Hitachi Metal, Hitachi Chemical, High Functional Materials, there has been a decrease in profitability. Because of those factors, operating income has deteriorated.

Tomomi Kato

Toward the end of fiscal year, CCC target by the end of full year is 70 days. We will work toward that. Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

I would like to ask about inventory. In terms of the absolute number, isn’t it too large?

Mitsuaki Nishiyama

For construction material, we believe that inventory is somewhat large. But demand continues to be robust. So in response to the strong demand, in order to eliminate opportunity losses, we are building inventory. That is where we are. Therefore, it is large at the moment, but we need to review the content of the inventory closely within Hitachi Construction Machinery and make sure to optimize the size of inventory. That’s what we’re planning to do.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. My second question has to do with extraordinary losses or factors associated with that, Automotive Systems-related sales, that’s one; and second, Horizon Project; number three, Agility. These are the three largest factors from what I see. But for each, what is the amount? And do we need to worry about extraordinary losses being posted next year and onward?

Mitsuaki Nishiyama

Regarding Horizon, well, this is a one-off expense for fiscal year 2018. For the Horizon Project, assets are very limited. Very little asset remaining. So JPY 21 billion of cash that we need to expand in the fourth quarter and land, that’s about the only assets. And we have appraised the land, very limited. So there is no possibility of additional impairment loss to arise. So Horizon Project- related cost is viewed as a one-off expense. And extraordinary profits, JPY 65 billion from Clarion share sales and three additional deals, JPY 30 billion. That is the proceeds of the sales of the shares and they’re being posted as part of the non-operating profit.

Unidentified Analyst

So three deals, two Auto-related and Agility?

Tomomi Kato

If you could please look at Page 15, Topics. So structural reform of the Automotive Systems business, the three deals that we talked about are the three bottom deals.

Mitsuaki Nishiyama

Excluding Clarion Hitachi Automotive Systems measurement, commercial vehicle steering business and Hitachi Vehicle energy, all these three combined at JPY 30 billion and Agility Trains. We do not disclose what the actual number is for Agility, but these are the main sources of our sales proceeds, proceeds from structural reform.

Unidentified Analyst

Agility sales was done in the second quarter according to my recollection. Was it in the third quarter?

Mitsuaki Nishiyama

It was in the third quarter.

Unidentified Analyst

My last question. You talked about Automotive Systems earlier. At this moment, those related to EV ADAS that is not related. They are both. In terms of the scale of the businesses, if you separate those that are competitive and those that are non-competitive, what’s the idea roughly?

Mitsuaki Nishiyama

We will be selling and buying, we will be doing both. So automotive driving and electrification. In conventional areas other than those, we’re trying to select and focus. In conventional areas, aside from ADAS or electrification, if in some areas we expect ourselves to occupy a powerful position globally, we will continue, but otherwise, we will not. So we will be selecting and focusing on that. That is our policy. But at this moment, we have yet to quantify what the amounts are. But at least the policy is as I have just described.

Unidentified Analyst

I have three questions. The first question is regarding the macroeconomic environment. Fourth quarter risk was mentioned, but in the longer term for this – for the fiscal year as well as beyond that, Brexit as well as the trade friction between the U.S. and China are occurring. How will this have an impact to your business? Should we consider direct impact? Please elaborate.

Mitsuaki Nishiyama

Now in terms of direct impact. First of all, regarding the macroeconomic environment, it remains opaque for fiscal year 2019, and beyond that, it remains uncertain. For fiscal year 2019 specifically, the semiconductor as well as smart trains, railway, automotive, and in the recent past, High Functional Materials and Automotive Systems have been impacted. The demand and trend remains very difficult, so we won’t have such assumptions in place.

On the other hand, for Social Innovation Business, such as Information and Industrial & Distribution, new investment in plants, not only limited to that, but within the current plant environment, productivity improvement as well as improvement in quality as well as higher efficiencies are our focus for the customers. And the visualization of the plant environment could use our technology such as AI and IoT. And FinTech is also a new area where we can provide services for efficiency and generating the new services.

So there is such activities taking place today and this will provide business opportunities for our company. We have announced today the business structural change. And globally, we will identify areas of focus and we will aspire to become the global leader and organization has changed accordingly, so that these businesses of focus can be further expanded. On a specific-event basis, Brexit, if it is going to be a no-deal Brexit, it is likely to have an impact on the overall economic situation, so we are hoping that this will not be the case. It can be avoided.

That is what we hope for. But looking at the domestic business in the UK, our main business is the railway systems business. We have backlog in terms of orders. And in terms of demand, we have a plant in Italy as well as the UK so we can respond in a flexible manner. In terms of parts for the railway systems business, we are trying to procure locally as much as possible. This has been an important focus, and currently, we have reached the level of 70% of the rolling stock that we produce in the UK 70% are procured locally.

Therefore, direct impact of Brexit is limited in that regard. But overall, it is likely to slow down the macroeconomic environment. Whether it be Brexit or whether it be the trade war between the U.S. and China, we have to watch very carefully what is going to happen in terms of the negotiations going forward. In terms of demand structure, we should focus on business that will not be subject to economic cycles.

Services and solution business must be expanded so that we will not be subject to economic cycles. But obviously, cost reduction is, first and foremost, important for us. This is not just for a procurement basis. But in fact, we are able to now absorb the material cost increase by cost-reduction efforts. But we have to also, at the same time, enhance the efficiency and reduce the losses. And we shall continue with these activities going forward.

Unidentified Analyst

Second question. Looking at your performance, it seems that there is a disparity between the business segments. It is probably because of the sensitivity to the macroeconomic environment. It seems like in the parent company, you have very good performing companies. But in the group companies, there have been some issues as well and there are underperforming businesses as well. So what have been the issues identified? And what kind of improvements are underway for the whole group?

Mitsuaki Nishiyama

Within the business units in Hitachi Limited, we are seeing improvement being made. We had times that were very difficult in the past, and at that time, our group companies were doing better than the parent company. But the internal business units have improved its performance now and now the subsidiaries' governance must improve further. As you have rightly mentioned, group governance will have to be enhanced to a higher level. The quality issue and regardless of within or outside the group, we must do better – make better efforts in terms of quality assurance and performance outlook as well as changes in the environment must be fully understood.

And performance governance is very important and it is very much a part of Hitachi Group’s governance. For example, in my team, the structure of the finance department as well as the compliance, we have to make sure there are no issues with the statutory auditors must be allocated accordingly so that supervision can be made. And wider context, global governance must be strengthened as well.

Tomomi Kato

In terms of the governance, we’re making improvements. And as shown on Page 30, consolidated subsidiaries, we had 879, and by December, we have reduced that to840. So this is also being improved.

Unidentified Company Representative

Any other question?

Unidentified Analyst

I have two or three questions that I would like to ask. First, regarding organizational strategy. As of April 1, there is going to be a change. In terms of human life, Automotive Systems business is included as part of that. Smart Life, Eco, health care, I do understand those being part of it. But Automotive being part of that group, I wonder why? Perhaps Automotive should be a separate business unit. I feel rather uncomfortable, it seems like it belongs somewhere else. So if you could comment on that.

Mitsuaki Nishiyama

Well, the idea behind the organizational structure is such that, so far, products and services were – are grouped in different groups and we had front office function above that. But we would like to be more front office-oriented. We would like to be closer to our clients and their requirements and that is why we have changed the grouping. Mobility, human life, these are human-centric areas. There is industry as well as energy and IT, which are going to be the platforms, so Automotive Systems being part of human life.

This area of human life has to deal with the issues related to people’s lives. We want to improve quality of life for everyone. That is how we have defined this area of human life. Hitachi Automotive Systems business is to be based on human-centric ideas to provide more comfortable living environment for the people. That is how we have defined it and that is why we have included Automotive Systems business as part of human life in the new structure.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. My second point that I would like to ask is as follows: as was mentioned in one of the earlier questions, what is uncertain – uncertainties abound with respect to semiconductor, smartphones and FA? It seems that there are common issues besetting these areas. Semiconductor and smartphone, these are huge industries and the likelihood is that they’re going to have sharp declines. And under this organization, there are no units who can have across-the-board BU that would handle these areas.

So these segments are very likely to see declining profitability next year and onward. But there is no BU that will be responsible for that. You will commission two subsidiaries perhaps, but it will be subsidiaries' responsibility. Semiconductor business, how sharp a decline will China have? That will be the most crucial point. And who should I ask those questions in the new organization? If you could please comment on the situation.

Mitsuaki Nishiyama

So you’re asking about the structure?

Unidentified Analyst

The impact on profit and loss. Well, that is exactly the issue that Hitachi is confronting. Who might I ask? Is it Hitachi Chemical? Hitachi Metals? The parent? Who should I address this question to? I don’t even know who to ask those questions.

Mitsuaki Nishiyama

Well, of – there are listed companies that are responsible for the areas.

Unidentified Analyst

Who’s going to control the declining business?

Mitsuaki Nishiyama

Hitachi Corporate, the President and CEO and myself will be ultimately responsible. Well, first of all, the front office will capture the situation and there are a listed companies within the group that you mentioned earlier, and of course, each of the entities will be responsible for their respective area improvement to be proposed. And as a parent, we will be monitoring their businesses. That’s the cycle we will be implementing. As you asked and as was asked in an earlier question, we need to have governance and appropriate forecast. We will have solid governance in place.

Unidentified Analyst

So semiconductor, smartphone and FA, what’s going to be the degree of negative impact? And when will it manifest according to your forecast? And I’m sure Hitachi Corporate is recognizing that – realizing that, but we are interested in when these areas will start to recover.

Mitsuaki Nishiyama

Well, it’s hard to say when it will start to recover.

Unidentified Analyst

Well, how much negative impact is it having? I would like to ask that.

Mitsuaki Nishiyama

In the second quarter, we have already seen quite tough conditions for those businesses at the corporate level. JPY 20 billion of buffer has been allocated as a risk buffer for these areas that you mentioned.

Unidentified Analyst

What was it based on?

Mitsuaki Nishiyama

That’s because of their performance and we’ve had governance over it. Toward the end of the second quarter, these businesses actually started to deteriorate and deterioration became even more manifested in the third quarter.

Unidentified Analyst

Well, then, when are we expecting recovery?

Mitsuaki Nishiyama

Well, that is a question that I would like to ask of you. What are your views? I would love to have discussions with you.

Unidentified Analyst

Well, we may have a separate occasion for that. So deterioration started in the second quarter, the same with China’s business, I believe. You talked about the buffer. And of course, as corporate, you allocated a risk buffer. Now what is the size of the negative impact? How should I view it? In the second quarter, third quarter or on a full year basis?

Mitsuaki Nishiyama

That is why we are making a quarterly report and making announcements in terms of the size of the impact.

Unidentified Analyst

With semiconductor and FA, how much is it? For each subsidiary, it’s hard to see. But it seems that they are being beset by common issues. So semiconductor, FA, China issue – we can exclude China.

Mitsuaki Nishiyama

Well, overall, it’s hard to say what the numbers are. But what is happening is pretty clear in terms of our segments. High Functional Materials & Components has seen the severest impact of deterioration. And Automotive Systems and semiconductor, Hitachi high-tech electronic systems there are being impacted. But there are different developments there. Customers' investment cycles, we have to consider, which is separate and different. So semiconductors, smartphones and FA, materials for those products. These two are the areas, which have been impacted most.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. My last question is as follows. Smart Life & Ecofriendly Systems, it seems that – the forecast seems to be rather difficult. What are the problems? And what are the solutions that you are thinking of implementing?

Mitsuaki Nishiyama

For one thing, overseas sales, especially in the Middle East, have seen decrease. So sales of white goods in overseas markets. I think we need to improve the structure of the sales channels and the sales structure or systems. And another factor has to do with rising material costs, which have impacted us negatively. On a consolidated basis, the impact of rising material costs and price has been offset by cost-reduction efforts. But in Smart Life & Ecofriendly Systems, we have not been able to catch up with the rising price. So we have to accelerate our cost-reduction initiatives.

Unidentified Analyst

When you say Middle East, are you talking about your air-conditioning business?

Unidentified Company Representative

Well, the overall business. As you know, market conditions in Middle East are deteriorating, as you know. So overall business in the Middle East has been deteriorating. Thank you.

Unidentified Company Representative

Now any further questions before we close? There seem not to. Therefore, we would like to bring this meeting to a close. Thank you very much for your attendance today. Thank you.