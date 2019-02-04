It's Spring In The Natural Gas Market

Inventories fell last week, but they are now above the level at this time in 2014. The widow-maker spread made some bulls pay this week are the bears next?

Natural gas has a long history as an energy commodity that provides market participants with a wild ride when it comes to percentage changes in its price. Since the introduction of the natural gas futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange division of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, the price has traded from a low at $1.02 to a high at $15.65 per MMBtu.

When the first futures contract traded back in 1990, it took time for the market to build critical mass. By the end of 1990, the open interest metric which is a measure of liquidity in the future arena was at just over 9,000 contracts. In early 2000, it rose to just over 300,000 contracts. Which is a respectable level as it is higher than silver, copper, and most other successful futures markets. In 2005, the total number of open long and short positions rose to over 500,000 contracts making it one of the most widely-traded commodities on the futures exchange. In 2011, it breached the one million contract mark for the first time.

The most recent peak in open interest came in early October 2018 at just under 1.7 million contracts. The growth of liquidity in the natural gas arena has been a function of the expansion of the supply and demand side of the fundamental equation for the energy commodity and the price variance which attracts speculators. While increasing liquidity often causes price volatility to decline in a futures market, we got a reminder of just how violent moves in the natural gas market can be at times going into the winter season of 2018/2019 when the price exploded from under $3 to almost $5 per MMBtu in what seemed like the blink of an eye.

Natural gas rallied before the start of the winter season because of a historically low level of inventories and colder than average temperatures that increased the demand for heating. Now that we are in the heart of the coldest season of the year, the natural gas market is looking forward to the warmer winds of the spring season. After all, Groundhog Day was on Saturday, February 2.

Last week, the temperatures in the Midwestern US approached record levels, and demand for the energy commodity soared. However, the price gapped down at the beginning of last week as the natural gas market is wearing shorts and tee shirts these days while most people in the US huddled in their homes as it was too cold to venture outside for even a moment.

If the natural gas market is getting ahead of itself as the price moves into springtime trading mode, the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas product (BOIL) offers a double-leveraged return on the price action in the nearby March NYMEX futures market.

Natural gas and temperatures in the Midwest plunged this week

The weather forecasters sent a warning to Chicago and the rest of the Midwest that Wednesday, January 30 would be the coldest day in history, and they did not get that wrong. Temperatures plunged to levels that created 50 degrees below zero conditions with the wind chill canceling school and work for the majority of people in the areas that made Siberia and the Arctic Circle look like tropical paradises by comparison. However, the natural gas futures market had rallied during the prior week in anticipation of the bitter cold reaching a high at $3.09 per MMBtu on January 25 on the March futures contract. The February futures contract on NYMEX recently rolled to March, which is the month when the natural gas withdrawal season tends to come to an end, and the energy commodity begins flowing into storage facilities around the US. On Sunday night, when broad areas of the US were awaiting the cold conditions to descend, the price of the energy commodity gapped to the downside.

Source: CQG

March futures closed on Friday, January 25 at $3.052 per MMBtu and traded to a low at $2.946 per MMBtu during the session. On Sunday night, January 27 the market opened at $2.888, 5.8 cents below the prior session's low and 16.4 cents below its closing level. The price of March futures only made it up to a high at $2.923 last week leaving yet another in a long string of voids on natural gas charts since November. In each prior case, the price action filled those gaps, and there is no reason to think the price of March natural gas cannot make it up to $2.946 per MMBtu to fill the latest void on the daily chart.

While the temperature outside of the CME was uninhabitable and natural gas-powered heating was working overtime, the pressure remained on the energy commodity which fell to a low at $2.746 on February 1 as the market looked past the cold snap and forward to the spring.

Inventories fell last week, but they are now above the level at this time in 2014. The widow-maker spread made some bulls pay this week are the bears next?

On Thursday, January 31, the Energy Information Administration reported a withdrawal of 173 billion cubic feet from storage for the week ending on January 25.

Source: CQG

As the chart illustrates, natural gas inventories now stand at 2.197 trillion cubic feet which is only 0.6% below last year's level at this time, but still 13% below the five-year average for late January. It is likely that next week's withdrawal will reflect a significant increase in demand. I anticipate that natural gas inventories will decline by 250 bcf as of February 1 compared to a decline of 119 bcf last year and a five-year average of a decrease of 151 bcf. Meanwhile, warmer forecasts in the US for the coming days and further analysis of the current state of inventories provides an additional reason for the recent bearish price action.

After rising to almost $5 per MMBtu in mid-November, the next technical level on the upside was at just under the $6.50 level.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart highlights, the price of the energy commodity hit a high at $6.493 per MMBtu in February 2014 when stockpiles fell to a low of 824 bcf before the start of the injection season in late March. While stocks were running below the level in 2014 over past weeks and months, the latest EIA report told us that they crossed and now inventories in storage have moved to a level that is slightly above where they stood at the same time of the year in 2014. During that year, at the end of January, the total amount of stockpiles stood at 2.184 tcf which is 13 bcf below the current level. If the gap continues to widen, it will be difficult for the price of March futures to gather strength for a significant recovery from its current price level that was below the $2.80 per MMBtu level at the end of last week.

When it comes to the most volatile spread in the natural gas futures market, the March-April "widow-maker" spread has collapsed with the price. The differential between the two contracts tends to be in a backwardation meaning the March contract trades at a premium to the April contract. The period represents the time when withdrawals end, and injections begin.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart shows, before October 2018, the spread traded in a range between a 23-40 cents per MMBtu backwardation. When the price of nearby natural gas futures hit $4.929 in November, the spread blew out to a $1.467 per MMBtu backwardation with March at a premium to April. However, the move back to under the $2.80 level on March futures has sent the backwardation to under the 4 cents level as of the end of last week. The "widow-maker" spread caused plenty of losses for those long March and short April since mid-November, but at the current price level, it could make some widows over the coming weeks on the other side of the trade if the price moves higher. With around six weeks of winter left in the 2019 season, the price path of natural gas is still in the hands of Mother Nature.

It could be too soon for the price to revisit much lower levels

Natural gas rallied too soon in November 2018 as inventories and a cold snap launched a rally that caught the market off-guard. Now, the shoe could be on the other foot as the price has dropped to a level that is more appropriate for April than the beginning of February. It has already been a wild three months in the natural gas futures market, and we could have another one or even two months of wide price variance.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart shows, both open interest and relative strength indicators are declining towards oversold conditions. At the same time, open interest has increased from just under 1.2 million contracts at the end of December to the current level at 1.365 million, an increase of over 165,000 contracts or 13.75%. At the same time, the price has been falling since January 16, and the metric continued to rise over the past two weeks. It is possible that speculative bears in the natural gas arena have become a little too overenthusiastic with the price action over the past week which could be a formula for another rally before the end of the winter season during this volatile season.

Record production and rising consumption

The amount of natural gas flowing out of the crust of the earth in the US continues to grow to new record levels. The price action in November and higher prices in December increased the output. At the same time, regulatory reforms over the past two years and technological advances over the past decade have increased production and cut costs in the natural gas business. There can be no doubt that the production of natural gas will continue to grow, and the storage and pipeline infrastructure will continue to expand to accommodate more output.

With more natural gas available, demand has increased. Aside from replacing coal in power generation, the LNG business that has expanded the addressable market for US gas beyond the pipelines to the rest of the world will continue to grow by leaps and bounds over the coming months and years. A trade agreement between the US and Chinese could give way to significant flows of the energy commodity from the US to Chinese ports. Record production and rising consumption have been one of the primary reasons why the open interest in the natural gas market continues to grow and will likely move above the 2 million contract level sooner rather than later. While a more liquid market tends to dampen price volatility, natural gas reminded us that it is not only a combustible commodity in its raw form, but its price still has the potential to become explosive and implosive at times.

BOIL offers an approach on the long side in the wild energy commodity

I was very bullish for the price of natural gas in late summer. Those who follow my writing know that I advocated for long positions in call options on the NYMEX futures and using derivative products to capture the price rally that eventually came in November. These days, I have curbed my enthusiasm for the natural gas market on both the long and short side of the market. However, the current price level seems too low given that we are only in the early days of February. I currently favor a long position with a tight stop in the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas product. The fund summary for BOIL states:

The investment seeks results for a single day that match (before fees and expenses) two times the daily performance of the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex. The fund seeks to meet their investment objectives by investing under normal market conditions in Natural Gas futures contracts. It may also invest in swaps if the market for a specific futures contract experiences emergencies (e.g., natural disaster, terrorist attack, or an act of God) or disruptions (e.g., a trading halt or a flash crash) or in situations where the Sponsor deems it impractical or inadvisable to buy or sell futures contracts (such as during periods of market volatility or illiquidity).

The most recent top holdings include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

The last rally in the natural gas futures market took the price from $2.91 on the nearby futures contract in early January to a high at $3.722 per MMBtu in the middle of the month or 27.9% in a little over one week.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, over the same period BOIL moved from $23.99 to a high at $34.68 or 44.6% higher which was a leveraged return compared to the price performance in the NYMEX futures. BOIL is only appropriate for small positions as the net assets stand at $12.09 million and the average daily trading volume is 218,190 shares.

The price action in the natural gas futures market is telling us that spring has already arrived, but it could be a little too early as there are still at least six weeks of winter left before the injection season. The chill that descended over vast areas of the US last week is a reminder that we could experience at least one more event over the coming weeks and the small gap on the chart from $2.923 to $2.946 could act as a magnet for the price of the energy commodity

I would use a tight stop on all positions in this crazy commodity. After all, the price did drop to a low at $1.611 per MMBtu in March 2016.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.