Participate In Equity Growth With A 6% Distribution Yield

The monthly distribution is well established with out of the money covered calls and the fund currently yields 6%.

Main Thesis

In this article we take a look at the BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ). With an established monthly distribution, historically strong NAV performance, and more defensive holdings, this fund is a great fit for income seekers. Furthermore, BDJ allows investors a more conservative way to participate in any potential equity growth while also limiting downside risk.

Historically Stable Equity Income

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

This unlevered closed-end fund utilizes an overwriting option strategy to generate current income for investors. With an underlying portfolio of typically defensive, high dividend stocks such as PFE and VZ, the idea is to provide a healthy stream of income and modest capital growth.

As you can see from the chart above, BlackRock has done a great a job of delivering yields without the benefit of leverage. Furthermore, with the benefit of hindsight we can now see that times of equity volatility have been excellent opportunities to pick up yields of 7-8%. Also of particular importance to income investors are the historically stable distributions. For those that rely on their portfolios to supplement their retirement income, BDJ has delivered a stable monthly distribution.

Quality Portfolio Holdings To Deliver Defensive Growth and Income

(Source: Fund Factsheet)

Overall the portfolio is diversified but with a noticeable skew towards more defensive, high dividend sectors. Perhaps because of the flat yield curve and slowing growth expectations, the heavy exposure to Financials might make some investors feel uneasy. Notwithstanding these macroeconomic headwinds, the holdings in the financial sector are giants in their respective industries and have mostly strong balance sheets. JPM, BAC, and WFC all have manageable debt levels, reasonable interest coverage, and their dividends are well established from earnings. Let’s take a look at JPM in particular:

(Source: JPM Q4 Earnings Supplement)

The vast majority of their earnings are sourced to the interest they collect on their loan portfolio. From that perspective, it is encouraging to see that top-line interest income has appreciated each quarter with only modest increases in total interest expense. Perhaps because cash is becoming a more viable no-risk investment option, the bank has attracted time deposits that are really cheap lending capital. The spread between interest income and funding costs is a key driver of profitability and there is a bit of uncertainty here. While the Fed has stated in the most recent FOMC meeting that they can be patient with future rate hikes and end their balance sheet runoff sooner than expected, they’re on record stating that they expect 2 more rate hikes in 2019.

(Source: Original Image - Data from latest financial reports)

Digging deeper into the financial statements, there is one data point that can be a bit concerning. In spite of remarkably consistent earnings, net interest expenses have continued to grow as financing has become more expensive during Quantitative Tightening. To be clear, their overall ability to service debt is not in question with their ebit to interest expense ratio hovering at just below 3X, but it is very telling that this metric has consistently dropped over the past few years.

Sustainability of Distributions

(Source: BDJ semi-annual report)

Taking a step back to look at the fund as a whole, we now turn our attention to assessing the fund’s historical performance in sustaining the distribution. Over the course of operations, dividends from holdings have typically accounted for a small portion of the distributions to shareholders. While normally a troubling sign for a high-yield fund, options-based funds like BDJ make up the difference with out of the money calls. As of the close of 2018, only 54% of the portfolio has been overwritten.

(Source: CEF Connect)

From a NAV perspective, performance is highly correlated to the S and P 500. In spite of not delivering the same caliber of capital growth as SPY, the NAV has performed admirably. Of particular importance for closed-end funds is to examine NAV to ensure that it hasn’t been eroded by over-distributing capital. Thus, the Return of Capital distributions can be explained by the holdings in energy stocks.

Valuation

(Source: CEF Connect)

Looking at charts of the fund’s relative valuation, there are a few takeaways:

Historically, this fund has traded at a small discount to NAV The market price has tracked NAV closely The discount has widened a bit so there may be an opportunity to eke out a few extra basis points there

Asset Allocation Strategy

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

Although price performance isn’t really a fair comparison, BDJ has offered a competitive total return relative to SPY. The fund tracks the market well in terms of correlation and the high-yield makes this a good fit for income seekers willing to invest in equities.

Conclusion

All things considered, BDJ is a great fit for income seekers because of the established distribution and defensive holdings. The high monthly income can afford investors patience to participate in equity growth without taking on leverage.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.