Activision Blizzard's Secret Weapon

The core talent and experience of the group remains intact, the current problems are due to management and this is not representative of the wider company.

Investment Thesis

While Activision Blizzard maintains an impressive and diversified portfolio of titles, it continues to suffer from misguided management and a host of executives leaving the group.

This has resulted in a substantial 42%+ decline in its stock over the last 4 months. These adverse factors provide investors with a rare opportunity to buy this great company at a fair and reasonable price (Financial Times, 2007).

Background

Activision Blizzard formed as the result of a merger in December 2007. Prior to this the group existed as separate entities Vivendi Games (holding company for Blizzard Entertainment) and Activision respectively. This merger set the stage in creating the largest gaming company in the world, by measures of both revenues and market cap. The company continues to hold renowned titles from World of Warcraft to Call of Duty, while innovating to create new franchises such as Hearthstone and Overwatch.

Today the company stands as a bastion of the industry, and this is from where it derives its core strengths. A second to none catalogue of historic titles and IP, thousands of highly competent and talented creative and technical personnel, and the financial clout to remain relevant in the industries ever-changing climate.

Activision Blizzards Track Record

Recent history has not been kind to Activision Blizzard, with relative strength during 2015, margins have been under pressure ever since. The stock has remained at record highs in recent years, but as the wider market faltered the share price has undergone a significant correction (read decline) in recent months.

2018 is set to stage Activision Blizzards return to 20%+ margins due to the relatively well received Battle for Azeroth and Call of Duty Black Ops 4. Overall, this is a satisfactory result leading into 2019 and is not the cause of recent declines in stock price (Activision Blizzard, 2019.

Year Group Revenues Group Profits YoY Actualized Margins 2015 $4.66bn $892m 19% 2016 $6.61 $966m 15% 2017 $7.02 $273m 4% 2018 $7.36bn $1.48bn 20%

As the annual report is not published until February 12th the 2018 data above is subject to change. However, subsequent changes are expected to be minor and materially insignificant to the value of the firm.

Activision Blizzards 2019 Secret Weapon

Seemingly overlooked by the wider invest community, the ground roots support for the Summer 2019 release of World of Warcraft Classic continues to grow exponentially. This is the re-release of the original that captured the minds (and wallets) of just over 7.5m subscribers prior to the release of the first expansion, Burning Crusade.

As the graph above indicates, the golden age in terms of subscribers is firmly set between 2007 and 2009, ultimately peaking in late 2010. Cataclysm led the decline, as casualization and a loss of RPG features attracted a very different player base as the game evolved. This has led to a long-term decline, which until recently (Battle for Azeroth) has been set to continue.

While it has taken 7 painful years, Battle for Azeroth has reignited the fan base Blizzard is appealing to most: the casual player who wants a moderately easy game and who is willing to spend an ever-increasing amount on in-game purchases (Forbes, 2018).

However, this has been at the cost of the previous RPG-MMO fanbase that propelled this fantasy universe to world-wide commercial success in the first place.

In terms of the macro environment, the wider industry for gaming is set to see continued double-digit annual increases for the foreseeable future. In terms of context, the overall gaming industry has doubled in size between 2014 and 2020 based on data provided by market intelligence firm Newzoo.

DCF Model for World of Warcraft Classic

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 Subscribers (MLN) 7m 9m 12m 12m 9m Revenues (MLN) $1,259 $1,619 $2,159 $2,159 $1,619 Operating Profits (MLN) $378 $486 $648 $648 $486 Tax at 18% $68 $87 $117 $117 $87 Actualised Free Cash $310 $398 $531 $531 $398 Discounted Cash Flow $289 $348 $434 $405 $284

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Subscribers (MLN) 7m 9m 12m 12m 9m Revenues (MLN) $1,259 $1,619 $2,159 $2,159 $1,619 Operating Profits (MLN) $378 $486 $648 $648 $486 Tax at 18% $68 $87 $117 $117 $87 Actualised Free Cash $310 $398 $531 $531 $398 Discounted Cash Flow $206 $248 $309 $289 $202

Assumptions: Discount Rate 7% Growth Rate Cyclical – See Subscriber Base 10Y Discounted Value of WoW Classic: $3.015bn

Due to the cyclical nature of gaming titles following a generic product life cycle, the growth rate has been dropped and replaced with (hopefully) more insightful subscriber base data. This has been estimated using historic data from Vivendi annual reports dated 2007-2010 (Vivendi, 2010).

The 10-year DCF above can be segmented into two distinct parts; 2020 through to 2025 includes the initial launch of Classic and subsequent content patches. Whereas 2025 onwards is based on the assumption of the re-release of Burning Crusade, the obvious step forward should Classic be the commercial success that many predict.

As this is essentially a re-release, the original data is a good indicator of how expectations are set, however it is reasonable to assume modestly higher margins as development costs are heavily reduced due to the reliance on pre-existing assets by the games creators.

Additional limitations of this DCF include:

The lack of product specific cost data to factor in Capex – this is overcome by utilizing a lower margin and higher Opex requirements than would otherwise have been the case. The DCF above accounts only for subscription revenues (and subsequently profits), as the primary audience for this game is unlikely to accept (and is substantially less likely to purchase) the various in-game monetization services and cosmetics seen in modern iterations.

Risks Through 2019

Classic will launch during Summer 2019 and it is likely to become apparent very quickly as to how well Classic hits the mark set by its original predecessor. This is a game that catered to what today would be considered “hardcore” gamers, those who spend 20 hours or more each week gaming.

This type of player is considerably more sensitive to perceived or otherwise changes that deviate from the spirit of the original game, and Blizzard will have to tread cautiously in terms of in-game monetization with this type of audience.

The single most significant risk of Classic as a product is alienating the audience that have passionately campaigned over the last decade for this re-release.

Furthermore, the success (or failure) of Classic will not single handedly transform the company in a radical way. The pivot towards mobile gaming poses an arguably greater risk for the firm, as the challenges of exploring new mediums (in this case mobile) can go wrong in both a public and spectacular fashion.

Notably, the announcement of Diablo Immortal (a mobile title) at Blizzcon 2018 will go down in history as a PR disaster. The criticism that followed portrayed the company as out-of-touch with its audience and damaged the wider Blizzard brand (Wired, 2018).

While in the long-term Diablo Immortal is likely to be a major success across Asia, it highlights the important distinctions the company needs to make when launching products aimed at various segmented demographics. In hindsight, launching a mobile only title to an audience that is desktop PC based is quite clearly a bad idea. In the authors opinion this is in the long-term but a blip and the consequence of expanding into unfamiliar areas. As experience is gained the approach will be calibrated, and these types of misjudgments will be firmly relegated to history.

Finally, management changes over the last 12 months have had a material impact on investor sentiment, and further exploration of these changes will be made in upcoming reports (Games Industry, 2018).

This report concentrates its attention on a single product line, and while WoW Classic remains highly promising it is important to not consider this factor in isolation of the wider company. Activision Blizzard is an extremely large conglomerate with multiple major releases each year that deserve close attention.

However, WoW Classic as a product continues to hold exceptional potential for the company. The DCF above indicates ~$300m of added value per year, a fact that at present seems lost on both shareholders and financial analysts. This has potential to improve investor sentiment in Activision Blizzard in a multitude of ways. Specifically, investors will be interested in the 2019 Q4 results, which will present the first indication as to the success of Classics launch.

I’ll be writing additional content on Activision Blizzard in the upcoming weeks to further explore this vast company. To get real time updates on new articles follow me right here, on Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ATVI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.