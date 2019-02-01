Blue Apron: Slimmer Losses Are A Relief, But Customer Decline Is Not

Operational improvements can only go so far. Without retaining its customer base, it’s unclear how Blue Apron intends to drive long-term growth.

Adjusted EBITDA, in particular, came in better than consensus, which is important as the company has guided to EBITDA breakeven by 2019.

Blue Apron (APRN) has exhibited the same problem quarter after quarter: it's losing popularity among customers. In its heyday when the company was valued at $2 billion as a private unicorn, Blue Apron was the talk of the town as the ultimate "disruptor" in the food industry. However, with many clones in the meal kit space (and many failures), Blue Apron can't seem to retain its popularity with customers. For the third quarter in a row, Blue Apron's customer counts saw a meaningful year-over-year reduction.

As I noted in a prior article, Blue Apron shares have exhibited a surprise bounce back thus far in 2019, thanks to the announcement of a partnership with Weight Watchers (WTW) as well an outlook calling for breakeven adjusted EBITDA in FY19 - but I believe this phantom rally will soon come to an end. Blue Apron's fourth-quarter results, as well as its lack of a more inspiring top-line guidance for 2019, offer further proof that the company is sliding into obscurity.

A consumer-oriented company - and especially a consumer technology company - is nothing without its customer base. Companies like Blue Apron can't really be successful unless they achieve a "critical mass" and drive true efficiencies of scale. At the moment, heavy marketing and logistics costs are throttling Blue Apron and putting incredible strain on its liquidity. With its customer counts trending in the wrong direction, it's difficult to see an "out" for this company.

Figure 1. Blue Apron customer metrics

As seen in the chart above, Blue Apron's customer base has dwindled to 557k - which is down -25% y/y and also represents a loss of nearly 100k customers since the prior quarter. Though there are certainly seasonal impacts here from Q3 to Q4, at the current rate, Blue Apron's customer base would be virtually wiped out within less than two years. At the same time, Blue Apron isn't weeding out the less-active customers either: orders per customer still remained flat y/y at 4.3 orders, while average order values were also approximately flat. Total orders, meanwhile, fell -24% y/y to 2.41 million.

The bottom line on Blue Apron shares: we can't in good conscience invest in a company that continues to bleed customers. No matter how well Blue Apron can fine-tune its operations and reduce costs, its long-term future ultimately rests on its ability to attract and grow its target market. On this front, Blue Apron has failed miserably over several quarters. Until we see improvement in customers, investors should steer clear of Blue Apron.

Q4 recap: revenue declines substantially, but losses finally pare down

Here's a look at Blue Apron's results in the fourth quarter:

Figure 2. Blue Apron 4Q18 results

Mirroring the decline in customers and orders, Blue Apron's revenues shed -25% y/y to $140.7 million, although that's a hair better than Wall Street's expectations of $137.8 million (-27% y/y).

Part of the driving force behind the revenue beat is a better-than-expected reaction to the Weight Watchers partnership, which is still in its early days. Management noted that Blue Apron's culinary team is still in the process of designing new menu offerings to suit this partnership. Brad Dickerson, Blue Apron's CEO, additionally commented as follows on the Q4 earnings call:

As you know, in late December, we launched an exclusive national direct-to-consumer partnership with WW, formerly known as Weight Watchers. This partnership is a first of its kind for us, both in customization of our digital platform and continuity, as this dedicated in menu offering is always on and available to health and wellness conscious consumers year-around. While the results are still very early, this partnership has shown higher-than-expected demand to-date. And we have been encouraged by the favorable response and interest in this offering demonstrated by both new and existing Blue Apron customers."

Despite the strong performance of the Weight Watchers partnership to date, however, Blue Apron still has a long way to go in stabilizing its customer base.

Blue Apron's performance on the cost front was far better, fortunately. The company noted that it achieved strong operational improvements at the flagship Linden, NJ fulfillment center (which was beset with problems last year), and as a result, the company was able to drive GAAP gross margins up to 39.2%, up sharply from 30.0% in the year-ago quarter. Despite the shrinkage in the top line, Blue Apron's operational ramp has been able to offset any loss in efficiencies of scale.

Note, in addition, that Blue Apron has continued to cut back on its marketing costs. Marketing spend dipped -19% y/y to $20.3 million. I'd argue, however, that Blue Apron should be investing more into brand awareness in order to counteract its customer loss issues. Nevertheless, both operational improvements and a cutback in marketing costs have helped Blue Apron to trim its losses, which is the biggest highlight of the quarter.

Blue Apron's primary profitability metric is adjusted EBITDA, where losses more than halved to just -$7.8 million versus -$19.7 million in the year-ago quarter. For the full year, Blue Apron's adjusted EBITDA of -$61.4 million represents a loss margin of -9.2%, 640 bps better than -15.6% in the prior year. The company has also reiterated its goal of hitting breakeven adjusted EBITDA in 2019.

Figure 3. Blue Apron adjusted EBITDA

That being said, however, we continually have to watch Blue Apron's liquidity. The company ended Q4 with just $95.6 million in cash as well as $154.3 million in debt - indicating a net debt position of just under $60 million. For FY18, Blue Apron burned through -$76.9 million in operating cash flows and spent -$15.0 million on capex, representing free cash flows of -$91.9 million.

Figure 4. Blue Apron adjusted EBITDA

Needless to say, Blue Apron scarcely has sufficient cash remaining to support another year at its current burn rate. It has committed to breakeven adjusted EBITDA in FY19, but its free cash flow picture is unclear. With a stock price that's still ~80% below its IPO price and stretched debt levels, debt and equity financing continue to be out of reach for Blue Apron if it runs out of capital.

Key takeaways

Blue Apron remains a precarious stock to invest in. Management is clearly taking steps to improve Blue Apron's position through a variety of channel partnerships as well as a commitment to cost reductions and profitability, but it's unclear whether Blue Apron can really turn the ship around on the customer front - especially before it runs out of cash.

Blue Apron's Q4 print gives us no additional confidence in the company's ability to become a successful consumer offering again. Cost reductions can only get Blue Apron so far, but eventually, it needs to devise a strategy to return to growth. Until the company provides a clear plan to win back its customer base, investors should continue to steer clear.

