Tesla Solar Shenanigans Continue

Back in 2016, Tesla (TSLA) announced and then completed a deal to purchase SolarCity. The deal was aimed at producing this world-leading green energy company, but it was really a way for Tesla CEO Elon Musk to bail out his own position and save the firm that his cousins were running into the ground. A few years later, the grand solar plan has all been gutted, and many customers are still waiting for the magical solar roof product to appear in volume.

(Source: CNBC article, Where's the Solar Roof?)

By the time Tesla actually acquired SolarCity, things at the solar name were quite dim. Less than two weeks before the deal was completed, guidance was taken down to installations of 900 MW, the third reduction in yearly guidance from an original forecast of 1,250 MW. Through nine months in 2016, SolarCity revenues were just more than $500 million, but the net loss was nearly $760 million. Cash burn was terrible, and a mounting debt pile was not good as interest rates were getting ready to rise.

Move forward a couple of years, and the solar business has been completely gutted. Tesla has downsized the business tremendously, now mostly trying to sell solar panels in stores where it's showing off its electric vehicles. Less than $29 million was spent in the recent Q4 to purchase solar energy systems, down from $119 million a year earlier. 2018's full year spend of $219 million was less than a third of 2017's figure. As you can see in the chart below, solar deployments have headed lower year by year, with the Q4 2018 amount being the lowest quarterly value going back a number of years.

(Source: Tesla investor letters and SolarCity 10-Q filings page)

One of the key reasons I'm bringing up the major decline in the solar business is because it's likely is hiding the true story behind Tesla's auto progress. In Tesla's most recent investor letter, the company reported Q4 2018 operating expenses that were down more than $7 million during the prior-year period, despite total revenues more than doubling and the firm taking a small restructuring charge in the quarter.

Many have been amazed at how Tesla can reduce total operating expenses despite such a massive rise in vehicle deliveries. Well, let's take a look at the solar business. If we look at SolarCity's 10-K filing for 2016, the company reported total operating expenses of $901.7 million. That figure was up about $135 million from the prior year, mostly due to a $106 million restructuring charge taken to help improve financials moving forward.

Now we know that Tesla has said its actions since the merger have been to improve profitability, like moving to more cash and loan sales. We also know that total solar deployments were down 38.30% in 2017 for the full year and dropped another 37.55% last year. I put together the following table to show how much operating expenses for the solar business could have dropped assuming a certain cut each year. Dollar values are in millions.

If we assume that operating expenses have come down by roughly the same percentage as deployments, that's a more than $500 million a year run rate that has been slashed in the past two years. Yes, these aren't the guaranteed numbers because Tesla does not provide that much financial detail, but this brings up an important point. If solar operating expenses in Q4 2018 were down say $50 million or perhaps even more over the prior-year period, it shines a new light on how the automotive segment is really doing.

In addition to massive losses, the SolarCity deal also put billions in extra debt on Tesla's balance sheet. At a time when the company needed to focus on the Model 3 ramp, there was just too much going on. While it may have taken the legend of Elon Musk down quite a bit, letting SolarCity go bankrupt would likely have helped Tesla's vehicle ambitions in the long term. The company would definitely have had more financial flexibility over the past two years, possibly allowing for a cleaner Model 3 ramp and less worries over the company's future.

That gets me to the solar roof. Announced to much fanfare on the set of a very popular television show, investors and consumers believed this product would be a game changer in the housing market. Tesla was telling everyone the product was just two quarters away from hitting the market, with the potential to add major revenue for the company and partially justify the acquisition of SolarCity. More than two years later, the company's timeline as seen on the product's Website remains as questionable as ever:

Beginning 2017: Installations will start in June, beginning with California and rolling out to additional markets over time. End 2017: Initial trial installations are complete and customer installations are underway with plans to ramp up in 2018. End 2018: Initial trial installations are complete and customer installations are underway with plans to ramp up in 2018. February 2019: Initial trial installations are complete and customer installations are underway with plans to ramp up in 2018.

Yes, we are more than a month into the new-year and there hasn't been an effort to update the product's page. Now management said in the Q4 investor letter that it plans to ramp up the production of the solar roof this year, but we've been hearing that basically for two years now. Let's not ignore that the solar roof itself is much more costly than a traditional roof, especially upfront. Should the US economy slow this year, and we've seen signs of that already, the potential for consumers to buy a very expensive roof drops even more than that for the $35,000 non-existent Model 3. Unfortunately, it's not just consumers and investors that will see more and more disappointment if the company fails to deliver moving forward. If Tesla doesn't step up to the plate here rather soon, it risks missing its employment goal at Gigafactory 2 in Buffalo, which could lead to over $41 million in penalties per year.

With Tesla's 2018 final results in the books, we can see that the SolarCity segment is just a shell of it was a few years ago. With solar deployments plunging, this seems to confirm the prevailing notion that Tesla acquired the name as a way to bailout Elon Musk and his two cousins that were leading the troubled name towards bankruptcy. Both of those relatives are now gone, including Peter Rive who was in charge of the solar roof. For those that believe the auto business is scaling tremendously, perhaps it's just eliminating solar expenses that's leading to overall improvement. Tesla says the solar roof will be ramping up this year, but we've heard that line time and time again. Unfortunately, the SolarCity bailout was very costly, and if Tesla doesn't make it in the coming years, we likely will look back at the deal as the key turning point in this story.

