Dropbox To Acquire HelloSign For eSignature Platform

The deal provides Dropbox with an important new set of capabilities as it builds on its document sharing platform.

Dropbox said it will acquire HelloSign for $230 million in cash.

Quick Take

Dropbox (DBX) announced it has agreed to acquire HelloSign for $230 million.

HelloSign has developed an electronic signature and document workflow platform.

With the deal, DBX is seeking to execute on its 'Dropbox flywheel' that it says create network effects bringing ever-increasing value to its customer base and prospects.

Target Company

San Francisco, California-based HelloSign was founded in 2010 to simplify the work of organizations by providing them with eSignature, document flow, and eFax solutions which enable them to automate and manage important business transactions.

Management is headed by Co-Founder and CEO Joseph Walla, who was previously Executive Board Member and Advisor for Student Project Africa Network.

Below is an overview video of the company's offerings:

Source: HelloSign

HelloSign's primary offerings include:

HelloSign

HelloSign Enterprise

HelloSign API

HelloSign For Salesforce

HelloFax

HelloWorks

Investors have invested $16 million in the company and include Greylock Partners, US Venture Partners, Khosla Ventures, Foundry Group, Webb Investment Group, Zach Coelius, Paul Buchheit, Joshua Reeves, Tien Tzuo, and Shemil Shah, among others. Source: Crunchbase

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by Transparency Market Research, the global eSignature market was valued at $800 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $6.9 billion by 2026.

This represents a CAGR of 27% between 2018 and 2026.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the rise of well-known digital signature providers and the growing adoption of cloud-based technologies.

Major competitive vendors that provide digital signature solutions include:

Adobe (ADBE)

DocuSign (DOCU)

Gemalto (OTCPK:GTOMY) (GTO.AS)

Entrust Datacard

OneSpan (OSPN)

SIGNiX

Ascertia

Source: Sentieo

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Dropbox disclosed the acquisition price as $230 million in an all-cash transaction.

DBX didn't file a form 8-K or provide a change in financial guidance as a result of the deal.

A review of the firm's most recent 10-Q filing indicates that as of September 30, 2018, it had $1.04 billion in cash, equivalents, and short-term investments and total liabilities of $980 million, of which, current liabilities accounted for $815 million.

Free cash flow during the nine months ended September 30, 2018, was $274.1 million.

Dropbox is acquiring HelloSign to spearhead its expansion into the digital signature and document workflow market.

As Dropbox CEO Drew Houston stated in the deal announcement:

We're thrilled to welcome HelloSign's talented team to Dropbox and add their capabilities to our product suite. HelloSign has built a thriving business focused on eSignature and document workflow products that their users love. Together, we can deliver an even better experience to Dropbox users, simplify their workflows, and expand the market we serve.

Since March 2018, DBX's stock price has underperformed relative to that of eSignature pioneer DocuSign, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Sentieo

Analyst ratings for DBX have been generally positive, although there is one 'Underperform' outlier. The current consensus price target remains at $32.57, representing a more than 35% upside from the stock's current price, as the graphic shows below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

In a previous investor presentation, Dropbox sees the opportunity driven by its social network approach as driving a 'flywheel' of user adoption, which it says provides 'powerful network effects':

Source: Seeking Alpha

With the deal for HelloSign, Dropbox is building on this approach which entails offering every greater value for users to try and buy its premium service offerings.

DBX has clearly put DocuSign in its sights as it seeks to leverage its document management system for SMEs by providing a seamless way to sign and execute legally binding agreements.

HelloSign's 80,000 existing customers also utilize other tools in its suite including form completion technologies that DBX will likely repurpose for its requirements.

Dropbox has had an active acquisition history, acquiring over 30 companies in the last ten years, so management is well-versed in the challenges of technology integration.

This is a logical move for Dropbox to build on its platform and expand its addressable market. Now, management will need to quickly close and integrate the new capabilities to pursue DocuSign in a growing market space.

I write about IPOs and technology M&A deals. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, market trends and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.