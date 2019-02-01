Takeaway.Com: The Food Delivery Monopoly

The company brings supply and demand together and, as a result, benefits from the network effect, which is one of the most powerful sources of economic moat.

I wrote about the attractive long-term potential of Grubhub (GRUB) in a separate article. Unlike other food delivery operators, who are vying for market leadership through aggressive expansion strategies, Takeaway.com (OTCPK:TKAYF) has achieved complete dominance of its home market in the Netherlands – one of the few large and highly profitable online food delivery marketplaces world-wide.

Takeaway.com acts as a two-sided marketplace – on the one side there are producers (restaurants) and on the other side there are consumers (diners) enabling digital interactions that lead to offline transactions.

Through its Scoober service delivery is provided in 24 cities across Europe. Whilst Scoober orders account for only a small portion of Takeaway.com’s business, the service has grown to become one of the largest logistical delivery platforms in the cities in which it operates characterised by its branded electrical bikes.

Jitse Groen: A Visionary Founder

Frustrated by the lack of local restaurant menus available online, Jitse Groen started the Dutch website Thuisbezorgd.nl in 2000 and was solely devoted to growing the footprint across the Netherlands until 2007 when the company expanded to Belgium (Pizza.be) and Germany (Lieferservice.de). The Lieferservice brand expanded into Austria a year later and Switzerland in 2010. Whilst orders were originally received through websites, mobile apps were introduced in 2009 to further enhance convenience for the customer. In 2011 the company set up Pizza.fr, a French service and a year later an investment of €13 million was received from Prime Ventures, a venture capital fund. In 2013 the Group entered Vietnam (through a joint venture) and Luxembourg. This was followed in 2014 by acquisitions of Lieferando.com in Germany and Pyszne.pl in Poland. In the same year a €74 million Series B-round was led by Macquarie Capital and Prime Ventures. More recently, 2016 was a break-through year with organic entry into Portugal and acquisitions of take-away businesses in Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands to further consolidate these markets.

An IPO was completed in 2016 which raised €328 million, valuing the company at €993 million. In the same year the fledging UK business was sold to rival Just Eat and 10Bis, the leading Israeli delivery business, which provides employee meal benefit plans to thousands of corporations, was acquired. 10Bis was established in 2000 and is investing heavily to widen its moat. 10Bis has signed around half of all Israeli restaurants including big chains and independents. Its retention rate is high since the technology is highly integrated into corporate customer’s systems. The average Israeli places 2.4 orders on the app a month and 50% of Israelis order every month whilst 75% order every quarter. In order to solidify its position among the restaurant base, 10Bis has focused on building out the back office systems to provide delivery solutions for restaurants. 10bis is one of few highly profitable online food delivery marketplaces globally.

In 2017 Pizza.de was changed to Takeaway.com to serve the Belgian market more broadly and the company introduced Amazon’s Alexa-activated voice ordering. In February 2018 the firm acquired local Bulgarian start-up BGMenu.com, including its Romanian subsidiary Oliveira.ro for a cost of €10.5m and concurrently opted to discontinue its French operations.

The Nuts and Bolts of the Business

Takeaway.com facilitates online food ordering and home delivery. Customers can order food online from a wide range of restaurant’s menus and have it delivered to their homes. Restaurants partnering with Takeaway.com have the potential to drive additional orders at minimal incremental cost while enjoying the benefits of the Group’s marketing power and brand strength. Consumers are offered the convenience of a large selection of local takeaway restaurants in a user-friendly interface enabling the selection of meals through merchant or category search in a few taps with multiple payment options. Once placed, orders are transmitted to merchants after making payments.

Takeaway.com charges a commission of 10-15% and also derives fees from payment services and other services provided to restaurants such as placement. The company used to rely on restaurant partners to deliver food themselves, but recently developed a delivery service through its Scoober brand across 38 European cities in ten countries. The commission including delivery ranges from 25-30%. Historically, restaurants were dependent on local marketing, primarily through the distribution of flyers and paper menus which limited their reach. Takeaway.com provides access to a wider consumer base and publicity at relatively low cost.

The order data collected provides valuable insights on customer tastes and preferences, which is harnessed to provide customised recommendations and improve promotional and targeting activity. The extra traffic and higher gross merchandise value attracts more restaurants into the network, which increases diversity of cuisine and menu choice and, in turn, draws new customers into the marketplace eco-system. The network effects result in an increasing average number of orders per restaurant, despite the growing number of partner restaurants. The self-reinforcing nature of these network effects helps to sustain market leadership and ultimately enhances profitability. As data analytics improves, online marketing efficiency should improve which drives a higher monetisation rate.

Since 2012 Takeaway.com has been the market leader in the Netherlands with 90% market share and 25% of the entire Dutch population aged over 15 using the service at least once a year. Thuisbezorgd.nl has become one of the country’s most recognisable consumer brands and the Scoober delivery service is offered in five large cities for restaurants without their own delivery drivers. Scoober recently added Kentucky Fried Chicken, Quick, Five Guys and Burger King to its delivery network. Whilst the delivery business carries dramatically lower margins and is more capital intensive, as more restaurants are added to the network, there is a higher density of deliveries and hence unit costs decline, which improves margins. The future may see autonomous ground delivery vehicles or drones involved in delivery.

Overseas Expansion Plans: Build and Conquer

The highly profitable Dutch market, where Takeaway.com is the dominant player with a commanding 90% share has allowed the Group to support investments to build out new markets. Overseas expansion carries great promise. Outside of its domestic market, the company has leading market positions (in terms of order volume) in Belgium (70% share), Israel, Germany, Austria and Poland.

The Polish market, where the company has built a strong foothold yet commands a mere 5% share of the addressable population aged 16 years and over, exhibits a strong food delivery culture. Growth is set to be driven by the secular shift from offline to online transactions and shifting patterns among consumers towards convenience.

Domestic and International Operations

Country Brand Entry /Acquisition Date Position Austria Lieferservice.at 2008 1 Belgium Takeaway.com 2007 1 Israel 10Bis 2018 1 Portugal Pizza.pt 2016 Top 3 Germany Lieferservice.de, Lieferheld, Pizza.de, foodora 2007 / 2018 1 Luxembourg Pizza.lu 2013 Top 3 Netherlands Thuisbezorgd.nl 2000 1 Poland Pyszne.pl 2014 1 Switzerland Lieferservice.ch 2010 N/A Vietnam Vietnamm.com 2013 Top 3 Bulgaria BGmenu 2018 N/A Romania Oliviera 2018 N/A

Source: Company Reports

The Online Take-Away Food Industry is Consolidating

Takeaway.com operates in eight European countries and through a joint venture in Vietnam. The leading European markets (Netherlands, Germany, Austria, Belgium and Poland) represent an addressable population of over 135 million people, who spend an estimated €9 billion on food delivery annually. These five leading markets, where the company has the strongest market presence, possess an estimated addressable population penetration at around 9% combined.

Delivery Hero is the global leader in online take-away marketplace with strong market positions in several markets globally. However, Takeaway.com has protected its markets admirably and retains a dominant position in several key regions. Following an arms race to expand into new territories, the next phase could bring market consolidation allied with a restoration in margins.

The company’s international strategy is to acquire market leading businesses or those which have a chance to become the leader. Upon each take-over, the acquired business’ are fully integrated into the group’s global technology platform. Given the ‘winner-take-all dynamics’, management has indicated it will either acquire to become the leading player in overseas markets or sell out to competitors.

Acquisition of Delivery Hero’s German Business is Game-Changer

Through its Lieferando.de business Takeaway.com had been fighting an intense battle with Delivery Hero for leadership of the German takeaway market. Delivery Hero is the largest player in terms of revenue whilst Takeaway.com leads by GMV. Moreover, Lieferando is the strongest, most instantly recognisable brand. Its 69% share of mobile app downloads is significant as the market becomes increasingly mobile-led. However, the quest to dominate this 70 million addressable market has been capital intensive. Management abandoned break-even targets for FY2019 due to increased investment to drive market share gains following an announcement by Delivery Hero to raise spending in key markets. Management expected to double its loss in Germany and reach break-even at some point in late 2020. The largest component of operating expenses is marketing expenses, which is split between performance marketing (such as pay per click, search engine and affiliate marketing) and brand awareness, which relates to building brand strength through primarily offline channels, such as television, radio, outdoor advertising and merchandising for restaurants. Of the €116.6m dedicated to marketing expenses in 2017, €70.7m or 61.1% was accounted for in Germany. Whilst this “tit-for-tat” strategy has depressed margins at the parent level, growth accelerated from 34% year-on-year in the first half of the fiscal year to 40% in the third quarter.

With competition intensifying in Poland between Takeaway.com and Delivery Hero, on 21 December 2018 Takeaway.com announced the acquisition of Delivery Hero’s food delivery operations in Germany consisting of marketplaces Lieferheld and Pizza.de and delivery business foodora. The transaction was valued at €930 million comprising 9.5 million shares in Takeaway.com or 18% of the issued share capital and €508 million of cash. As depicted in the table below for figures related to the first nine months of 2018, the combined German business enhances scale and offering.

Orders GMV Revenue Lieferando.de (Takeaway.com) 23m €471m €60m Lieferheld, Pizza.de and foodora (Delivery Hero) 23m €462m €76m Combined Germany 47m €932m €136m

Cost synergies are expected to exceed €60 million by 2020 with marketing costs (principally television and billboard advertising) forming the largest component driven by a one-brand strategy. Scale benefits will also reduce operating expenditure. The total German food delivery market is estimated to be around €6.8 billion versus the combined business’ total GMV of €932 million. Active customers in Germany as a proportion of the population aged over 15 equate to 7% in Germany versus 27% in Holland. While the acquisition appears expensive at 5.5x revenue run-rate revenue, the cost synergy potential allied with tremendous scope to expand the quantum of active users and restaurants hold great promise for long-term value creation.

10bis Acquisition

In July 2018 the group acquired 10bis the leader in B2B and B2C take-away food delivery in Israel for €135million. The acquisition price reflected 10.2x EV/ revenue and 23.7x EV/ EBITDA. The business provides meal benefit plans to thousands of corporations, effectively replacing the corporate canteen. Approximately 95% of orders received on the 10bis platform are B2B, which effectively replaces the work-place canteen through delivery by local restaurants. The sticky corporate user base allied with the under-developed B2C marketplace represented key attractions of the deal.

B2B offers a new addressable market for Takeaway.com and management plans to integrate 10bis’ technology to enter new B2B addressable markets. On the B2C side there is scope for the company to expand marketing initiatives and provide delivery options to further penetrate the market through the launch of Scoober in Tel Aviv. In 2017 10bis processed 15.2 million orders worth €140 million in GMV and €3.2 billion in revenue, resulting in adjusted EBITDA of €5.7 million or a 43% EBITDA margin – one of the few highly profitable take-away food platforms.

Valuation: Focus on Long-term Earnings Power

Takeaway’s earnings are currently obfuscated by the sizeable marketing expenses incurred in expanding into overseas markets with low penetration levels. At some stage these markets will mature upon consolidation or as smaller competitors, recognising the futility of trying to match the market leader on marketing expenses, pare back such activities and begin to prioritise profits over share gains.

In Takeaway.com’s leading markets (Netherlands, Germany, Austria, Belgium and Poland) the food delivery market totalled €9 billion at the end of 2017. Currently, the online food delivery market in these countries equates to €2 billion and Takeaway.com’s share of GMV was €1.3bn at the end of 2017. This implies 77.8% of food delivered to the home is still ordered either over the telephone or in the restaurants itself. If we assume the online penetration rate increases to 70%, Takeaway’s direct addressable market equates to €6.3 billion. If Takeaway increases its share of these core markets from 65% to 80%, GMV would equate to €5.0bn. Assuming a 15% commission rate, revenue would reach €756m (versus €110 million for the half year to 30 June 2018 or €220m annualised). Applying a 40% operating margin implies operating profit of €302m or €227m net earnings after-tax. Capitalising these earnings at 20x implies a core equity value of €4.53bn or 60% upside on the current capitalisation. In addition, the company has various early stage investments in eight countries, in which it occupies either leading or top three positions. Whilst penetration rates are lower and these markets are less developed, these regions carry great promise.

Finally, investors enjoy a free option on the potential for Takeaway.com to penetrate the lunchtime corporate market which could reach a total addressable market in key European cities of approximately €8 billion.

Summing Up the Potential

Takeaway.com has asserted itself as a dominant player in its leading five markets (Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Austria and Poland) where it commands approximately 65% share of the online food delivery marketplaces. The company has accounted for almost the entire growth of the online food delivery marketplaces in these countries. In each market, the company is now significantly larger than the number two player. The business benefits from a sticky customer base, high order frequencies and strong network effects. That its customer base on the restaurant side is fragmented facilitates strong pricing power with minimal associated added cost. As a market reaches maturity, the dominant operator can command EBITDA margins of over 40%. In point of fact, the Netherlands generates an adjusted EBITDA margin of 57.8% and has become the most profitable marketplace in the online food delivery industry globally. Whilst the delivery service is loss-leading, it further expands the takeaway market by offering a wider selection and often higher quality of restaurants. Given its bright prospects, shares in Takeaway.com are recommended for purchase.

