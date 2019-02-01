General Electric: Off To A Strong Start In 2019

Culp's efforts to deleverage the balance sheet are on track, and free cash flow generation is strong enough to mitigate concerns over the health of the company.

Although General Electric is still a long way off from fully recovering to its former glory, this quarter is indicative that things may be turning around.

General Electric (GE) has been in the news consistently since 2017 for all the wrong reasons. Decades of disastrous acquisitions and wasteful spending had caught up to General Electric, sending the stock down by over 65% to where it is today. Sky-high levels of debt coupled with surprise costs and declining free cash flow allowed the bears to come out in full force against the company.

This state of what seemed to be a never-ending crisis created a revolving door for executives to come in and out, further adding fuel to the chaos. At the top, CEO Jeff Immelt was out, with John Flannery being brought in to turn the ship around. Needless to say, people were not satisfied with his performance and forced him out. The board cited his inability to act quickly enough to reverse the company's fortunes as the reason for his abrupt termination.

With Flannery lasting less than a year, Culp was brought in quickly to stabilize the situation. His fresh perspective, speedy efforts, and brutal honesty have injected General Electric with a dose of optimism. Yesterday, General Electric reported fourth-quarter earnings for 2018, and the results speak for themselves. Culp's efforts were vindicated this quarter, but the question we must ask today is what lies ahead.

Stable Earnings

If today's earnings are predictive for the future, then I think General Electric is moving in the right direction. Revenue for the fourth quarter was $33.3 billion, topping analyst expectations of $32.6 billion. EPS missed analyst expectations by $0.05, coming in at $0.17. Although this miss was somewhat disappointing, the market reacted positively to the broader picture. Strong sales growth from their Aviation, Healthcare, and Renewable Energy business segments stood out, helping to offset crippling declines in their power business.

Revenue for their Renewable Energy segment was about $3.3 billion this quarter, up 28% year over year from last year's $2.6 billion in revenues. It should be acknowledged though that execution delays caused a drop in profits from their renewable businesses by half to $67 million. Aviation stood out among all of their segments, with revenue accelerating from $7 billion to $8.4 billion this quarter yoy. Profits accelerated even quicker than revenue, growing at a rate of 24% yoy from $1.38 billion to $1.72 billion. Healthcare segment revenues and profit were $5.39 billion and $1.17 billion respectively, up slightly from last year's revenue of $5.31 billion and profit of $1.15 billion.

General Electric's weakest segments were transportation, lighting, and power. Power posted dismal numbers yet again, with revenue falling 25% yoy from $9 billion to a $6.76 billion yoy. General Electric power has become completely unprofitable at this point, weakened significantly by operational difficulties with the segment. Transportation was a mixed bag, with revenue rising 24% yoy due to higher locomotive shipments but balanced out by segment profits falling yoy from $221 million to $185 million. Lighting was the least significant segment, with revenues of $451 million and profits of $18 million. Revenue for this segment shrank yoy from $534 million (-16% yoy) but profits surged from being in the red $15 million the same quarter last year.

However, I wouldn't be too worried about these shortfalls looking in the future. General Electric's transportation and lighting segments are both in the process of being sold, and eventually, they won't need to deal with the pain which comes with either of these businesses. General Electric Power was the main drag on industrial free cash flow, but I am cautiously optimistic of this segment's future. The segment currently is being impaired from functioning at its best by the aggressive cost cuts and changes which have taken place. And as Culp put it bluntly, there are harsh realities pertaining to the "secular and cyclical pressures in the business." Acquiring Alstom (OTCPK:ALSMY) at such a rich valuation when global power generation demand waned is an example of what happens when people choose to ignore the cyclical nature of a business. Fortunately, Culp has acknowledged this oversight and has moved to reform the segment.

Now, we present one face to the customer, who is accountable for the best long-term economic answer both for the customer and GE. We put the sales organization under one leader with deep domain expertise and are coordinating better on contract negotiations. We now have more experienced people, owning negotiations and responsible for project cost. We performed risk assessments of our existing 400 equipment contracts to identify cost and execution risks. We also performed a similar assessment on the 750 CSA contracts to identify price and utilization risk. We have overhauled our commercial underwriting processes to set more realistic commitments and returns from the start. This is hard work but I'm encouraged by the Power's team's dedication to proactively address these issues at their root cause. Fixing Power will take time and in turn will take time for the changes, we're making to our daily operations to be reflected in our financial results but we are improving and I'm confident that those changes will come. Source: Q4'18 Conference Call, Larry Culp, CEO

By taking a more proactive and realistic direction on GE Power, I am optimistically looking forward. The Power segment will not fix itself overnight, but Culp taking a realistic and proactive approach to the issue will help expedite the process. I expect it will take a cyclical uptick before GE Power is able to get off its feet fully but that may come sooner then we think. Culp himself stated near the end of last year that he believed that the power business was getting close to bottoming.

Adjusted free cash flow from GE Industrial for the year was strong, coming in at $4.5 billion. However, this figure may be a bit deceptive since $2.6 billion in adjusted free cash flow was drained by GE Power due to restructuring and operational costs. General Electric's strongest two segments, Aviation and Healthcare, managed to largely ward off the drain of GE Power.

This figure will be the most important to look at as we head into 2019. As long as free cash flow remains consistent, then General Electric should have no issue making its debt payments. Deleveraging will be essential if General Electric is to recover, and I am pretty bullish on this aspect too. Especially with earnings seemingly to stabilize now.

Pay Down This Debt

I am satisfied with the action General Electric has taken to pay down their excessive amounts of debt. Nearly killing the dividend may have upset some shareholders but it will pay off ultimately. It's vastly more important to pay off the debt which could possibly threaten the existence of the company versus giving it back to shareholders.

Other notable accomplishments for the year include selling ~$20 billion worth of industrial assets as well as offloading ~$15 billion worth of GE Capital assets. In 2018, a total of $21 billion worth of debt was eliminated. Just yesterday, General Electric also announced that they settled a DOJ investigation regarding their legacy subprime mortgage business for $1.5 billion. This settlement was a major victory for General Electric, as it puts the investigation to an end without it resulting in any serious issues for the company. The amount being paid out for the settlement is also in line with what analysts had expected to pay in the case a settlement would be reached.

As long as General Electric continues to solidify its profitable enterprises and uses the cash flow from those enterprises to pay down its debt, the valuation will only become more and more attractive at such low prices. Most of the risk and negativity attached to General Electric is due to its high debt levels. General Electric has done a pretty good job in eliminating.

After General Electric is complete with their 3 primary divestments (healthcare, transportation, and Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHGE)), it expects to generate at a minimum of about $30 billion in cash. During the earnings call, Culp himself was notably more bullish about how much this process could range, with himself thinking that it could raise anywhere upwards of $50 billion.

Our Healthcare, transportation and BHGE separations can provide sources of roughly $50 billion toward that goal. Source: Q4'18 Earnings Call, Larry Culp, CEO

This all piles on top of the $16.8 billion in industrial cash they hold on hand at the moment. I expect that these acquisitions will all go off without an issue, as no red flags have been raised yet. The most important one to watch is General Electric's spinoff of its healthcare unit.

I expect the next catalyst for General Electric, whether it be bullish or bearish, is the outcome of General Electric's efforts to spin off their healthcare segment. The company expects to sell just a little under half of their healthcare segment through an IPO. General Electric would retain majority ownership of the company, all while allowing it to operate as its own entity.

Paperwork has already been filed for the IPO and more details are expected to come later in the year. The initial offering itself will commence sometime in the middle of 2019 and bring in a much-needed cash infusion to pay down debt. Not only that but GE also plans on transferring ~$18 billion worth of pension and debt obligations to the new company.

How much General Electric manages to raise from their healthcare unit is what's in the air. The risk in this move solely lies in how well management can execute. Estimates put out earlier by American Money Management LLC earlier in 2018 roughly value the independent business between $33-60 billion. So if General Electric sells roughly half the business, it would bring in either $16.5 billion to $35 billion.

It's up to the individual investor to gauge for themselves how valuable they think the business is. Given General Electric's complicated web of pension liabilities and debt, it's not easy to tell how much the equity of their health segment is. A lot of this is entirely dependent on how well General Electric manages to convince the market that its unit is worth a lot.

Best case, GE Health gets a great valuation and there is plenty of demand for shares, giving General Electric a lot of cash and some valuable equity. Worst case, either market conditions of fundamental issues with the spin-off deflate demand for an IPO or they get less capital than they hope. Either way though, I believe it makes sense to spin-off the health unit at some point. General Electric needs to get back to its roots and allocate its resources in a more efficient way than the way it does it right now. Simplifying the business makes it leaner, more focused, and allows for a more efficient allocation of resources.

Conclusion

I am optimistic about General Electric's future. And I plan on adding some shares in the near future as volatility from the reaction to their latest earnings report dies down. Larry Culp's blunt personality and quick approach is a refreshing change from the management style of previous CEOs.

Data by YCharts

Whatever the case, Larry Culp has a lot of work to do still.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.