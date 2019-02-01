Acreage Holdings Inc. Requires Massive Funding To Achieve Its Multi-State Plan

A number of cannabis companies are trying to differentiate themselves by acquiring ownership of cannabis operations in more than one state in the United States. The uniqueness of these so called multi-state-operators or MSOs requires investors to gain an better understanding of these companies, so they can make informed investment decisions.

Among the MSOs is Acreage Holdings Inc. (OTCQX:ACRGF). It has a market capitalization of about $2.6 billion, which makes it the seventh largest publicly-traded cannabis company in the world and the fifth largest Canadian cannabis corporation. Its roots date from 2011 when Kevin Murphy, a former partner at Stanfield Capital Partners and Gleacher & Co., began investing in the cannabis space via minority investments in dispensaries located in states on the east coast of the United States that permitted medical marijuana. On April 29, 2014 he formed High Street Capital Partners LLC as an investment holding company and contributedhis personal cannabis related investment portfolio, valued at approximately $14 million, in exchange for 20 million Class B Membership Units. On March 13, 2018 the name was changed to Acreage Holdings Inc.

Acreage Holdings is managed by High Street Capital Partners Management LLC, HSCPM. As the sole manager, HSCPM has authority to make decisions for Acreage. Murphy and other founding members of Acreage Holdings own 100% of HSCPM.

The principal activity of Acreage Holdings since its inception has been providing debt and equity capital to existing cannabis license holders, cannabis license applicants and related management companies in states throughout the U.S. where medical and/or adult-use of cannabis was legal. Recipients of funds signed consulting service agreements with Acreage Holdings. The investments included straight debt securities (secured or unsecured), convertible debt instruments, LLC membership interests, and common or preferred equity securities.

Recipients of Acreage funds are in various stages of development and operations, ranging from having only recently obtained a newly-issued state cannabis license or being fully operational. As an investor, Acreage Holdings generally got board seats and played an advisory role in management and operations. Providing funds afforded Murphy the opportunity to expand his knowledge about the cannabis space and reinforced his plan to be vertically integrated in all the states where Acreage operates.

Roll-Up and Reverse Take Over in Canada

In 2018 Acreage raised $119 million in a Series E funding round and used the proceeds to begin obtaining controlling positions in nearly all companies in which it had invested funds. Its stated goal was to roll-up its positions via the establishment of a publicly-traded company and become the first multi-state cannabis company in the United States.

To implement its goal, on November 9, 2018 it engineered a reverse takeover, RTO or business combination with Applied Inventions Management Inc. (AIM) of Canada. AIM’s prior business was to identify, develop and market innovative products and inventions, including a swimming pool intrusion alarm, but since 2011 it had focused on identifying a business or asset acquisition. It had failed to accomplish its objective as reflected by the fact that on August 31, 2018 Applied Inventions had total assets of C$29,042; negative equity capital of C$528,692; and no revenue for its preceding two fiscal years.

In three months ended September 30, 2018 Acreage reported revenue of $5,504 and a net loss of $3,979. All of its income came from five operating dispensaries in Oregon and one cultivation facility in Sinking Spring, Pennsylvania. For the nine month period it had a negative operating free cash flow of $25,232.

Ownership of Acreage Holdings Inc.

Concurrent with the RTO, Acreage Holdings Inc. issued 12,566,144 Subordinate Voting Shares, SUB, in an IPO at a per share price of $25, thereby giving it a market valuation of $2.7 billion. The offering was led by Canaccord Genuity Corp. and included Beacon Securities Limited, Cormark Securities Inc., Eight Capital and Haywood Securities Inc. Acreage Holdings shares were listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, CSE, and began trading on November 15, 2018 with the symbol, ACGRU. Additionally, 1,445,887 Proportionate Voting Shares, PVS, and 168,000 Multiple Voting Shares, MVS, were issued but not distributed to the general public. Each SUB share has one vote, each PVS carries 40 votes, and each MVS has 3,000 votes. Each PVS can be converted into 40 SUB shares, whereas MVS convert one for one into SUB shares.

All of the MVS are held or controlled by Kevin Murphy, CEO of Acreage Holdings, who also has options to acquire 540,000 SUB shares. Murphy Capital LLC and The Kevin Murphy 2018 Annuity Trust received an aggregate of 113,102 PVS. Additionally, entities under his control and direction continue to hold an aggregate of 15,957,908 Acreage Holdings Convertible Units, CV, which are ultimately convertible into 15,957,908 SUB shares. If all Murphy’s ownership interests were converted to SUB shares, he would own approximately 49.7% of all SUB shares outstanding.

Acreage Holdings Inc. began trading in the U.S. on the OTCQX under the symbol ACRGF on January 7, 2019. The CSE reports there are 28,280,171 Subordinate Voting Shares, SUB, that are listed; however, about 15 million of those are locked-up and cannot trade. In addition to the tradable shares, the CSE reports there are 80,461,201 Subordinate Voting Shares, SUB, reserved for issuance pursuant to redemption and conversion rights attached to other share classes of Acreage Holdings Inc., as well as certain outstanding securities of Acreage Holdings WC, Inc. and High Street Capital Partners, LLC, which are subsidiaries of Acreage Holdings Inc. If all claims were converted into SUB shares there would be about 115 million shares issued and outstanding to trade.

Since its IPO at $25 per share, Acreage Holding has traded as high as $30 on January 9, 2019 and as low as low as $11.99 on December 20, 2018. Average daily trading volume on the CSE is about 20,000 shares, while on the OTC it is about 100,000. Because of its small volume, the spread between bid and ask is relatively large and a 1,000 share order can cause a significant move in the price of ACRGF. All orders should therefore be limit orders.

Board of Political Heavyweights

Murphy assembled a board of directors with a mountain of political experience. Directors include former speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, John Boehner; former Massachusetts Governor, Bill Weld; and former Canadian Prime Minister, Brian Mulroney. At the time of the IPO, Boehner and Weld each owned or controlled 625,000 shares worth $15.625 million at the IPO offering price of $25, while Mulroney owned or controlled 280,000 shares worth $7.0 million. Mulroney and Boehner generally opposed marijuana legalization during their political careers; however, they now say they see the medical benefits of marijuana. Some see Mulroney and Boehner changing their tune as a sign of progress, while others see it as more fuel for their cynical views of politics.

Lock-Up Provision

All shares owned by officers, directors and High Street Capital Partners, HSCP Unit holders following the IPO were subject to a lock-up provision. Under this proviso no shares could be sold within the first two months following the IPO; 5% could be sold in two to four months; 20% could be sold in four to six months; and all shares could be sold after sixth months had lapsed. High Street Capital Partners were given one PVS for every 40 units of HSCP they owned.

By issuing a small percentage of stock in its IPO, Acreage’s investment bankers were able to introduce a scarcity value into the stock valuation. That scarcity value will disappear as the lock-ups expire, insiders sell and more ACRGF shares come onto the market. The odds are that the financial performance of Acreage will not be able to offset the weight of insiders selling; therefore, investors should expect ACRGF to experience waves of downward selling pressure around the beginning of March and May 2019 when key lock-up expiration dates occur.

Acreage Game Plan

Acreage is committed to establishing fully integrated feed-to-sale cannabis operations throughout the United States and prior to September 30, 2018 it had deployed over $148 million. The IPO filled Acreage’s purse with over $300 million; however, the amount of money Murphy needs to execute his plan dwarfs that amount.

In mid-January Acreage reported that its portfolio of companies had cannabis licenses in 19 states that range from serving patients and customers to construction and development. Included in those states are California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma , Oregon, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island. It was generating revenue in only 13 of those states. By the end of 2019 it plans to have 55 dispensaries named The Botanist serving customers.

Acreage is not alone in trying to establish a nationwide footprint. Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (OTCPK:CURLF) and MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCQB:MMNFF) are publicly-held companies that also aim to be multi-state operators, MSOs. Curaleaf is the fifth largest cannabis company in the world with a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, which is slightly above Acreage’s $2.53 billion. Of the three, MedMen has the smallest market capitalization at $1.674 billion. These three cannabis companies have essentially identical game plans; therefore, they are competing for acquisitions and driving up prices. Furthermore, their competition is tilting acquisition terms in favor of sellers.

The ante in the MSO game is very high as demonstrated by the fact that on January 4, 2019 Acreage Holdings acquired Nature’s Way Nursery of Miami, Florida for $67 million. Acreage paid $63 million in cash and $4 million in High Street Capital Partners Units. Nature’s Way is a Florida licensed seed-to-sale company without a single dispensary. By comparison, Curaleaf, a full blown MSO competitor, has 21 dispensaries and expects to have 40 by the end of 2019; and, TruLieve (OTCPK:TCNNF) a Florida centric, MSO wannabe, has 30 dispensaries.

Conclusion

Acreage will obviously require a tremendous amount of money to implement Murphy’s plan, and those funds will not be internally generated from operations. Instead, Acreage will be entirely dependent on external funding; therefore, it can be expected to be a frequent issuer of debt and equity. A failure to raise funds would be fatal.

Acreage management addressed the importance of funding in the CSE Form 2A Listing Statement filed with the Canadian Securities Exchange when they stated, “Acreage’s ability to continue as a going concern depends on raising additional equity or debt; and, while it has been successful in the past, there are no assurances going forward. In the event Acreage Holdings is not able to successfully complete future financings, uncertainty would exist as to whether it could continue as a going concern.”

While Acreage Holdings demise is not imminent, its future financial success is far from certain.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TCNNF CURLF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Acreage Holdings just did its IPO in November 2018 therefore their are no financial reports available on its performance other than what I have included in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.