Peter Wijnbergen - President, Chief Executive Officer

Robin Lampard - Chief Financial Officer

Heather Colpitts - Senior Manager of Corporate Affairs

Sean Steuart - TD Securities

Ketan Mamtora - BMO Capital Markets

Chip Dillon - Vertical Research Partners

John Babcock - Bank of America

Mark Weintraub - Seaport Global

Andrew Kuske - Credit Suisse

Paul Quinn - RBC Capital Markets

Hamir Patel - CIBC

Norbord's discussion today may include certain projections and forward-looking statements regarding Norbord's business, future actions and expected results. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks and future results may differ materially.

Peter Wijnbergen

Thank you Ashby [ph] and good morning everyone. Welcome to our Q4 and year end 2018 conference call.

I'm joined today by Robin Lampard, our CFO; and Heather Colpitts, our Senior Manager of Corporate Affairs. I’ll comment briefly on 2018 and the markets, then Robin will review the financials before we share our outlook for 2019 and take your questions.

2018 was the best financial year in Norbord’s history. We delivered record adjusted EBITDA of $724 million and adjusted earnings of $4.74 per share. Our mills performed well, reproduction volume up 4% and seven of our mills setting annual production records.

I'm pleased that our employees continue to work safely, despite the distraction of capital projects, but of course we are never satisfied until we achieve our goal of zero injuries. Exceptional operating cash flow we regenerated allowed us to maintain a strong balance sheet, even as we reinvested more than $200 million in our mills, and returned over $500 million in cash through our shareholders, through a combination of dividends and share buybacks.

Our European business had an excellent year, more than doubling its adjusted EBITDA contribution to $86 million as robust demand growth in our key markets supported high panel prices. OSB is still in the high growth stage in Europe; the substitution against imported plywood driving double digit demand growth in our core markets.

The new finishing hands at our Inverness or with B-Mill [ph] is now complete and will unlock the capacity of the new press and we expect to make step change in production volume over the next two years. To ensure we can continue to support our customers growth beyond that, our board has now approved the $46 million next phase project to add a second stranding and drying line at Inverness. The new plant was predisposed for this second finish, that will add an additional 225 million square feet of capacity at a cost of about $200 per 1,000, less than half that of Greenfield.

Our North American business also had an excellent year delivering $652 million of adjusted EBITDA. Our shipping volume increased 7% in a market with benchmark OSB prices that averaged $351 per year, a $100 or so above the historical average and consistent with last year's price.

We saw a significant price volatility in North American in 2018 and let me recap for you what happened. The first half of 2018 saw an extraordinary increase in benchmark OSB prices due to a combination of strong demand growth, and weather related logistics issues, which constrained supply, particularly in the west.

The weather improved, and logistic issues were resolved in time for the spring home building season. But by the fall, the pace of housing growth began to slow as home buyers were faced with every higher new home prices and rising mortgage interest rates. As the year drew to a close, and we entered the seasonally slower time of the year, wet weather in the U.S. south further constrained home building activity and OSB demand. This market volatility was reflected in our 2018 financial results with well above average adjusted EBITDA in the first three quarters of the year, followed by below average results in the fourth quarter.

We took more than 130 mill days of downtime in Q4 for maintenance projects that we typically scheduled during the slower winter months, as well as to match our production with customer demand. This compares to 16 days in Q3 and 52 days in Q4 of the prior year.

The fourth quarter weakness has carried over into January. The negative churn in U.S. housing sentiment in the fall also took stock market perceptions of our company up of companies in our industry. We saw this as a compelling opportunity to buy back our stock over the last three months at prices which are significantly below replacement costs and our view of intrinsic value. We have now exhausted our current normal course issue of bid limit with a total of 5.2 million shares repurchased for $140 million. We believe a very strategic use of our capital to enhance shareholder value.

I'll talk about our outlook in a moment, but first Robin over to you for some financial comments.

Robin Lampard

Thank Peter. This morning I’ll provide some color on a couple of more technical details from the quarter, as well as some guidance on a few items I know you’ll be looking to update in your models.

First, as you have seen in this morning’s Press Release, at year end we restated our North American OSB Mill annual capacity, reflecting higher line speeds from converting to PMDI resin technology and subsequent capital invested over the past six years to debottleneck certain of our mills.

The increase is 560 MMsf of 6% of our total panel capacity. Almost all of our North America production growth since 2015 has been shipped into value-added and specialty product end uses. And just to be clear, while we have increased our state of capacity, we will continue to produce only what we can sell.

Next we recorded a non-cash per tax impairment charge of $80 million against securing value of our 100 Mile House mill’s fixed asset by year end. As you probably will know the Cariboo Region of BC has been heavily impacted by mountain pine beetle epidemic and the annual available cut on Crown Lands in that area that has been reduced by 50% starting this year.

Wood cost in the region have been trending higher for several years now and you will recall that in Q2 last year we temporarily suspended production at the mill due to a wood shortage resulting from the severe back to back wildfire season in 2017 and 2018. All of this made it difficult to justify the mills current carrying value. We remain able to keep wood supply to the mill and it continues to operate and supply our customers.

Finally on taxes, there's a bit of noise in our statutory tax rate that I wanted to clarify. In our adjusted earnings table you may have noticed that our Q4 normalized tax expense was only 7% of adjusted pretax earnings. This is because our Canadian combined federal and provincial statutory rate decreased from 27% in 2017 to 26% in 2018. However, the first two quarters of 2018 had been based on the 27% rate and then we traded up or I guess I should say down to the full rate of 26% in Q4.

Looking forward to 2019, as a reminder we typically have significantly P&L cash outflows in Q1. In addition to the usual seasonal working capital build in CapEx investment, as well as the $25 million dividend the board just declared and the $40 million worth of stock we bought back in January, we will again have to pay a cash tax and settlements related to the prior fiscal year, and so I would point you to the $28 million in taxes payable on our balance sheet at year end.

In terms of 2019 CapEx, I’ll confirm the guidance we gave last quarter. With a budget of approximately $150 million we will continue investing in our mills to reduce manufacturing costs and ensure we can continue to support growth in our specialty product sales. The budget includes a portion of the Inverness Phase 2 investment that Peter just highlighted, as well as continued investment in the long lead time items to prepare our Chambord mill for an eventual restart. No decision has been made about the timing of the Chambord restart, and similar to our [inaudible] we will continue to manage the pace of the rebuild based on market condition.

Despite all the volatility that Peter described, our balance sheet remains strong. We finished the year with almost $500 million of liquidity, including $128 million in cash, plus undrawn credit lines and our debt to cap ratio of 28% remains at the low end of our comfort range. We remain committed to returning excess cash to shareholders and our variable dividend policy gives us the flexibility to prudently balance capital allocation decisions with the enhanced cyclicality in our because.

As you will have seen, our broad reduced the variable divided levels to $0.40 Canadian per share for the quarter, payable on March 21. This decrease reflects the impact of the weaker than expected North American benchmark OSB prices in the fourth quarter, as well as $140 million of capital allocated to common share repurchases during the last three months.

And with that, Peter will now elaborate on our outlook.

Peter Wijnbergen

Thank you, Robin. So looking ahead, we continue to share the view of U.S. housing experts that the industry is experiencing a temporary pause rather than a directional shift. The underlying market fundamentals remain supportive. Lower unemployments and solid wage growth are underpinning consumer confidence and household formation has finally moved back above the long term average.

The U.S. housing starts continue to grow, albeit at a modest pace where the experts currently forecast averaging around 1.28 million starts for 2019. Demand for lower cost entry level homes remains particularly strong, but builders need time to adapt their offerings to meet this need. Mortgage interest rates increased more than 1% last year, but have since moderated down by about half a percent and this should have a positive impact on housing activity and OSB demands as we enter the spring building seasons.

Outside of New Home Construction, we see continued solid grow in other OSB end users. Our Big Box volumes have been particularly strong recently and we expect the investments we have been making will support the ambitious growth targets for our industrial and export products. To reference last year, 83% of our incremental volume was non-commodity products.

In Europe our panel board business is poised for another excellent year. OSB substitution is driving accelerated demand growth in our core U.K. and German markets, which should support continued pricing strength. And as I already highlighted, our Inverness mill is ramping up its production to meet this growing demand, now that the new finishing end is complete.

I remain encouraged by the outlook. Combined with our strong balance sheet and liquidity, we believe Norbord is well positioned for the year ahead.

And with that we will move on to questions. So I’ll turn things over to the operator who will open up the lines.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And we’ll take our first question from Sean Steuart with TD Securities.

Sean Steuart

Hey everyone.

Robin Lampard

Good morning Sean.

Sean Steuart

A few questions; the $150 million CapEx budget this year, how much of the Inverness Phase 2 and the remaining $44 million you have at Chambord, how much of that is in the 2019 budget?

Robin Lampard

So about half of the Inverness Phase 2 project is slated for this year. You know that project is going to take up to two years. So it's about half this year, half next and it's really, there's this long lead time to order the equipment, that's why the long time frame.

And then in terms of Chambord Sean, you know as we said the pace of that rebuild is going to continue to be dictated by market conditions. So there is a large chunk of the remaining capital in the budget for this year, but what we actually spend will be governed by market conditions.

Sean Steuart

Got it. And we haven't seen the Inverness Phase 1 show up in volumes yet. Peter you mentioned this is the inflection point I suppose where we should start to see those initial incremental volumes come through. Can you give us an idea of how you expect that to ramp up this year, quarter-to-quarter?

Peter Wijnbergen

Sure. Good morning Sean. Well, I guess our capacity increase is about 200 plus cubic meters from where we were to where we are going to be. And we would expect that sort of to gradually get – we should gradually get there over the next few and a half to two years.

Sean Steuart

Okay. And the last question for me, material revisions to capacity at a number of your North American mills that you addressed. Do you have thoughts on capacity creep across the remainder of the North American industry, do you feel that Norbord is unique in extracting this extra volume or is this more characteristic of what you're seeing across the rest of the industry?

Peter Wijnbergen

Well, I can’t speak on behalf of the rest of the industry Sean as you know. I have repeated frequently I believe that the only way you can increase capacity in a mill is with significant capital investment.

We had a couple of unique opportunities where the bulk of that volume came from. In particular I'll point you to the investments we made in the South Carolina mill once we converted that continuous press over PMDI. We spent – I can’t remember what the number is, but $40 million or $50 million over a number of years to debottleneck the mill once we’ve made that conversion. That was a big continues pressed mill that had lots of capacity at the press that we couldn’t reach once we made that conversion.

And then more recently, we made the change in Grande Prairie and again there we had a lot of equipment that came with the aborted second line investment during the aged wood days where we moved the press over to Scotland, but we had a bunch of other equipment that was in place that we have now put to good use.

So nonetheless, this kind of increases can only come when – if you find a way to unleash the capacity of the press and then spend money to debottleneck the mill. So there is no universal solution and you'll see that a number of our mills, you know we have not made any adjustments to the capacity.

Sean Steuart

Okay, that's useful context. Thanks very much Peter.

Peter Wijnbergen

Thanks Sean.

We’ll take our next question from Ketan Mamtora with BMO Capital Markets.

Ketan Mamtora

Good morning Robin, Peter.

Robin Lampard

Good morning Ketan.

Peter Wijnbergen

Good morning.

Ketan Mamtora

First question, Peter if you can provide a little more color on what you said in your prepared remarks around weakness in Q4 has carried into January and if you can tie that into how your order books look in January so far, relative to historical average for this time of the year?

Peter Wijnbergen

Well, okay Ketan. I would say I’m sure you subscribe to random length print as well as we do, so you can see what has happened to prices. As we went from December into January, we have started seeing prices bottom out and increase gradually here, the last past week and a half or two, and we expect that to, at least based on what we can currently see, we expect that to continue as we get closer to the spring build, the building season. Our order files today are exceptionally long. All of our mills are into March and some of our mills are well into March. So that's sort of the current situation the way we see it.

Ketan Mamtora

Okay, that’s quite encouraging. And then turning to capital allocation a little bit, you’ll obviously did opportunistic shady repurchases; you got CapEx coming down. You also made a move with the dividend. Can you at a high level talk about you know kind of as you look at you know, I mean the net leverages is pretty good. What sort of would be your two or three things in terms of capital allocation and have you know any interest in or opportunity for M&A.

Peter Wijnbergen

Well maybe I’ll start and Robin you can correct me when I’m wrong here. But I think our capital allocation strategy is very well known and has not changed. You know we will pursue investment in our operations to support projects that give us good returns about our long term return on capital employee target. Currently we're very much focused on supporting our European growth, as well as our specialty product growth strategy in North America.

Beyond that, we remain committed to returning surplus cash beyond the needs of the business to our shareholders. We have always been – we’ve always also said that we will spend the money that we have when it comes to this, when it comes to capital allocation and a particular capital spending.

We are always – we will remain interested in growing our OSB business, and so we will certainly look at M&A opportunities as they might come our way, but so far we are not aware of anything that we could pursue and…

Robin Lampard

I would just add, as I pointed out in the prepared remarks, our balance sheet is strong and so we would certainly have balance sheet capacity to do some measure of M&A depending on the size. If attractive opportunities happen to come along and as Peter said, we are always interested in growing the business that way if the right opportunity is there.

Ketan Mamtora

Right and would you have any preference between North America or Europe or you’ll are location agnostic as long as the opportunities is attractive and adds value to Norbord?

Peter Wijnbergen

I think, obviously we want to make sure that we add value to Norbord and we are very interested to pursue growth in both our core markets.

Ketan Mamtora

Got it, that's very helpful. I'll turn it over. Good luck in 2019.

Robin Lampard

Thanks Ketan.

Peter Wijnbergen

Thank you.

And we’ll take our next question from Chip Dillon with Vertical Research Partners.

Chip Dillon

Yes, hey good morning, and thanks for the details. First question is on, just what you are sensing out there in terms of ramp-up. We know a year or more ago there were several – whether it’s in Quebec or Tennessee or I believe Texas, they were either converted or new plants. I guess Alabama's you guys would be in there, that mix as well.

What is your sense to the status of those? It would seem like that those would all be in the market place now and at least to my knowledge, all we are kind of looking at is whatever maybe you guys will do in the future or go in the other direction. What one of your competitors might do in terms of converting a capacity in OSB out of OSB. So anyway, what do you see on the horizon in terms of ramp ups?

Peter Wijnbergen

Good morning Chip. Well, obviously I don't have an insight to our competitors operating capabilities, but as we have talked in the past, I mean it's been our perspective that mills ramping up you know usually reached their intended capacity after a couple of years and so if that is indeed the case, you know a lot of these mills that have started up over the last year should be reaching the sort of 70% to 90% mark, depending on how far along they are.

Chip Dillon

Gotcha, okay. And then just to remind us, you all – I guess your next opportunity would be in Ontario I believe or in Eastern Canada with one of the mills you were swapped; that would be the next logical one. Where does that stand in terms of your next sort of decision point in terms of capacity?

Peter Wijnbergen

Yeah, thanks Chip. Yeah, we have the mill in Chambord come back I believe. That's the last mill in the industry that's not operating yet. You know our board approved a $71 million investment to get that mill to a status where it can be one of the low cost mills in the industry once its operating. We have not yet made a decision to get – to start operating it and we will continue to sort of judge based on the market demand, what the right timing is.

Robin mentioned that we are focused on long lead time items there. You know in particular right now we have been working on putting as state of the art dryer in place in that mill and you know as a sort of an interesting side note, that dryer is 7 meters in diameter and 50 meters long and so you can imagine how interesting it was for the people in the area when that thing came across the highway to be lifted in place into our mill, but that's the kind of stuff we’re working on right now.

Chip Dillon

Okay, that's very helpful. And it goes without saying, I mean you rarely see companies make decisions like at least at your board level where you did the special dividend when the stock was high and then you bought back huge amounts even though business wasn't great in the fourth quarter. So I'm sure a lot of people appreciate that and that of course is why your stock is up and so I just want to congratulate you on that.

And thinking about your dividend policy, I seem to remember last time coming out of I guess ‘13, ‘14 you know. You had got into the variable policy and you kind of held it at a high level for quite a while before it became clear the market was going to stay weaker. And I guess my question is, is this new level that you've gone to, is this something that you almost you know certainly keep for the next few quarters, you know barring any kind of cataclysm and give the market time to catch up or are you going to be more – are we going to see it more volatile than maybe we saw it last time around.

Robin Lampard

Hi Jeff, it's Robin. Yeah, you're right. We introduced the variable policy back in 2013 and so we've obviously developed a multi-year track record now that investors can see and understand that we mean what we say with this variable dividend policy.

You know we reduced it three times from the original level and we increased it three times and also paid out an exceptionally large level as you pointed out in the third quarter last year. And so I think that track record now speaks for itself and I cannot give you any assurances about future quarterly dividend levels. As you know that is a board decision, but it's intended to reflect what we've seen in recent times in terms of our cash flow and the other alternatives that we have for our capital, which as you just pointed out included the opportunity to buy back $140 million worth of stock out of what we thought was a very attractive price.

Chip Dillon

That's very helpful, thank you.

Thank you, Chip.

And we’ll take our next question from John Babcock with Bank of America.

John Babcock

Hey, good morning. Just wanted to start out you know just with regards to Inverness. Well, actually I guess, first of all if you could just kind of remind us where the long term return on capital target is for Norbord and then also where the Inverness 1 and also the second investment in Inverness kind of fall relative to that target and also relative to each other if you could.

Peter Wijnbergen

Good morning John. Our long term return on capital objective is 21%, the way we define it and you need to talk to Robin if you need more details there and certainly our investment in Inverness is in line with that. The further expansion you know obviously is very attractive, because it is at very much below replacement cost kind of numbers. You know an investment in an existing facility always has very attractive returns, because you know it further helps lower the cost, the operating cost. You know you're adding more volume without adding more people.

John Babcock

Okay.

Robin Lampard

John, sorry I would just add you know, if you run the metrics, like both phases, phase 1 and 2 of the expansion there were at about $200 per 1,000 square feet of capacity, so very attractive projects.

Yeah, compared to 450 roughly for Greenfield, yeah.

John Babcock

And just to be curious, I mean perhaps this was in the works for a while here. Obviously you’ve done work for a couple of months I’m sure. You know as you are kind of looking at the North American market and the fall in prices, how much did that have an impact on deciding to move forward with that investment perhaps and kind of the reallocation of capital across other kind of projects across the system.

Peter Wijnbergen

Well, as Robin pointed out John, I mean our guidance on capital for 2019 hasn't changed, and so clearly this was included in our preliminary plan, but obviously we can’t talk about it publicly until the board has approved this kind of a project which they just did yesterday.

I would just add that you know that we for some time now have been talking about the strong growth environment obviously in Europe and this continuing investment in Inverness is certainly consistent with our strategy of meeting and being at the high growth phase of demand we are seeing in Europe.

John Babcock

Okay, and then the next question, just you know as we kind of compare 1Q versus 4Q, what factors should we be considering there?

Robin Lampard

Well John, I mean Peter stressed that the weakness that we saw, particularly in December has carried into January, but you also heard him say that you know we started to think we are seeing a bottom and obviously pricing is starting to see some very modest upward movement there. So you know we obviously don't and can't give guidance in our industry, but I think you know the first quarter is probably not going to be all that different from the fourth.

John Babcock

Yeah, thank you. That’s all I have for now.

[Operator Instructions] And we'll take our next question from Mark Weintraub, Seaport Global.

Mark Weintraub

Thanks. Good morning Robin, good morning Peter.

A - Robin Lampard



Good morning Mark.

Mark Weintraub

Peter you mentioned order files very long now going into March. First, is that a recent shift? How does that compare where things typically would be at this time as well?

Peter Wijnbergen

Yeah, I mean – good morning Mark. You know clearly December, January or November, December, January, February are the weakest demand periods in the year typically from a housing perspective or when you focus on the housing side and you know that’s as a result not normally when we have very long order files you know and yeah, shorter order files usually means that there is downward pressure in pricing and that's certainly what you saw happening in November, December.

Mark Weintraub

And how much of the order file length would be a function of strong demand versus perhaps whatever your production schedules might be?

A - Peter Wijnbergen



Well, I can't really give you much guidance there Mark other than to say that demand in January is typically not very strong. I think we have always been very clear about the fact that we only produce what we can sell.

Mark Weintraub

Yeah, are you – since we are now through January, can you share with us what you operated the mills at in January? Is that a fair question?

A - Peter Wijnbergen



No, we only report that kind of stuff at the end of the quarter.

Mark Weintraub

Okay, fair enough. And then just lastly, when you provided in one of the releases that the industry has produced $23.5 billion board feet of OSB last year and you referenced that as 87% of industry’s operating capacity. I was just curious, I'm not sure if that is an industry association number you got or something that you have internal, but do you know that number, does that use nameplates for the various projects that would have started up last year or does it try to assess the ramp schedule of those mills.

A - Robin Lampard



Yeah Mark, thanks. No, it'll be good to have an opportunity to clarify that. So that is based on what we know about the stated capacity, the nameplate capacity of every mill in the industry. So it would be based on you know public information and where there isn’t public information, it will be based on say FEA, FEA numbers and we have not phased in a ramp up.

All we did was just pro rate the capacity in each point, whenever a mill started up. So for example, the Marco mill sort of from what we could tell started up in the second quarter, so there were only three quarters worth of nameplate capacity in the denominator, that's how we did it mechanically.

Mark Weintraub

Got it. So do you have handy how much, given the methodology that you are using, capacity would be higher by in 2019 versus 2018?

A - Robin Lampard



I don't have it handy Mark, but happy to talk to you about that offline.

Mark Weintraub

Okay, super. And then lastly at the risk of getting too deep into the weeds here, what did you do with the extra 560 million board feet that you restated in terms of having more capacity. Was that included in that number or not?

Robin Lampard

That we had – no, it isn’t included in the 2018 number, because it wasn't publicly known and so that will now, that will be factored into 2019.

Mark Weintraub

Okay, I appreciate all the color.

Robin Lampard

Thanks Mark.

And we'll take our next question from Andrew Kuske with Credit Suisse.

Andrew Kuske

Thank you. Good morning. I guess the need was to take you for as volatile and maybe if you just give us some color on the 130 mill days of down time, what were you planning going into Q4 versus 130 and then how would you look at the 130 versus some other you know pronounced doubts of volatility in the past?

Peter Wijnbergen

Good morning Andrew. Well, as I said in my prepared remarks earlier, you know the 130 days compared to I believe 54 days in the Q4 of last year, so it's quite a bit more than we have taken in previous years.

Andrew Kuske

And then may be a slightly different question. On the MIP, it didn't look like there was any MIP in ’18. Is that correct? I think going into Q3 was pretty skinny the amount that you generated, but was there any in 2018?

Robin Lampard

Yeah, thanks Andrew. Yes, you're right. No, we didn't generate any MIP and so just to remind everyone how we calculate MIP just for full transparency, we look at the controls in our business and we compare them year-over-year at trend pricing and holding FX and input prices constant.

So for Huguley and Inverness, there is nothing to compare them to in the prior year, because they weren't –the new Inverness line wasn't running in the prior year and Huguley wasn't running other than just in the fourth quarter. So we didn't give ourselves any – we did not clear anything – any of the positive productivity and raw material usage gains in either of those two mills in our 2018 MIP calculation.

So if you look at the same controllables and our EBITDA variance, we were something like positive $15 million you know, which would be obviously in the high price environment of 2018. So just to give some context on what – on the surface it looks like a disappointing number. The flip side of that is that we will count it next year or this year I guess in 2019; the ramp up of Huguley and Inverness, as well as you know the investments that we recently made in Grande Prairie as an example. So we certainly have higher expectations for this year.

Andrew Kuske

Okay, that’s helpful. And then if I may, just one final question on some of your input costs and you gave a bit of color on fiber pricing and just in the differences you are experiencing by region. Could you talk a little bit about resin and what you are seeing on resin costs with an outlook into ’19?

Robin Lampard

Sure Andrew, yeah. So I mean there's – the high level numbers are spelled out in the EBITDA variance table and our MDNA. For the full year 2018 we had negative $44 million from raw material prices. That would be a little more heavily weighted to Europe than North America just for context and you know there’s a much more direct link between our underlying cost to produce and our selling prices as you've seen in our numbers over in Europe.

So it's – and if you look at it another way, it's about half wood, have resin and again a large portion of that would be related to Europe, as well as the 100 mile house mill that we've already talked about. So that's the four year story.

But if you look at the quarter-over-quarter story, it’s only a negative $3 million, so that just shows the more recent sequential trend and at this point resin prices have pretty much stalled out into that operable month and we’ve seen for a while now and so you know they are more – they are directly and indirectly tied to oil and to some extent gas prices, so those seem to be rolling over.

Andrew Kuske

Okay, that's great. Thank you.

And we'll take our next question from Paul Quinn with RBC Capital Markets.

Paul Quinn

Thanks very much. Good morning Robin and Peter.

A - Peter Wijnbergen



Good morning.

Robin Lampard

Good morning.

Paul Quinn

We’ve seen lumber prices and they seem to picked up a bit over the last two weeks, why not in OSB?

Peter Wijnbergen

Well, I think Paul OSB prices are starting to move up. Really, I can’t remember how much up we were.

Robin Lampard

Yeah sure. Peter is suffering from this cold that everyone in Toronto seems to have. Yeah, so we actually – we’ve seen a small pick-up in the southern region Paul. I'm sure you've seen if you look at the regions in random lengths, there’s been a small pick-up in the southern prices for OSB, but not as much as lumber yet. And as you heard Peter say, you know we think that's starting to change.

Paul Quinn

Okay and then just over on Inverness, I think it had that capacity at somewhere around 720 million square feet. With the addition of the 225 it puts it up to 945.

A - Robin Lampard



Correct.

Paul Quinn

He talked in the past about a decent wood availability in Scotland and that part. I’m just wondering any addition. Whether that’s going to really impact the cost inflation that you are going to see on the log input side.

Peter Wijnbergen

Hi Paul, I'm sort of back here, sorry. No, we do in fact had to go. First, I think we have mentioned to you that wood supply is forecast to increase by 75% sustainably over the next 20 years. So you know there is obviously the more wood you use to further out you have the haul, so you have some negative impact on haulage distance, but that's more than offset by the cost advantage we get from increased scale. So we do in fact expect costs to decline further as we bring that additional volume onboard.

Paul Quinn

Okay, and then at Phase 1, I think I recall that the additional upside in volume was going to be split between domestic and export over to mainland Europe. Just wondering if I got that right. I mean where is the additional 225, where are you directing that?

Peter Wijnbergen

Yeah, I think obviously a lot of that will depend on the outcome of this endless Brexit debate Paul, but which who knows when it will ever be over and where it is actually going to end up we don't know yet, but – so we have options there.

The domestic market is large enough to absorb the full volume or more or less a full volume of that expanded capacity if need be. We export because we think it makes margin sense to do so, and so currently I think approximately 75% of our volume stays domestic. We don’t expect that that percentage is going to change dramatically even with the increased volume that we are forecasting to produce, subject to the resolution of the Brexit debate.

Paul Quinn

Okay, and just to comment on capital allocation, I'm not sure whether you just got lucky or really smart, but it should be acknowledged that you've done a pretty good service to your shareholders over the last year.

Peter Wijnbergen

Thank you, Paul. We’ll count that as really smart.

Operator

Hamir Patel

Hey, good morning. Peter you took the impairment at a 100 Mile House and cited the reduced AAC and high wood cost. But I noticed that the listed capacity stayed the same at 440 million square feet. So how should we think about that maximum output potential of that mill going forward?

Peter Wijnbergen

Well, I mean we also mentioned or Robin I believe mentioned the fact that we are continue to be able to supply that mill. So we are not at this point anticipating different production volume. The other reminder is that that mill is focused primarily on the export and industrial markets, so they produce none or virtually none commodity products.

Hamir Patel

Okay great, thanks. That’s helpful Peter and I may have missed this but could you maybe comment on what you are seeing in terms of inventory levels for OSB in the channel?

Peter Wijnbergen

Yeah, as best as we can tell Hamir, they continue to be very lean. You know people are sort of satisfied with the level of inventory that they have relative to the low sales volumes this time of the year that you would expect. But we don’t think that there has been a build in the inventory level from there.

Hamir Patel

Great, thanks Peter. That’s all I had.

Peter Wijnbergen

Thanks Hamir.

And we’ll take our next question from John Babcock with Bank of America.

John Babcock

Sorry, two quick follow-on questions you know from earlier. Just want to I guess get a sense for how housing demand seems to you based on what you’ve witnessed so far in January. And then kind of a quick second question I have was just regarding the commentary on the 100 Mile House early. It just seemed a little cautious to me. I just want to get a sense for whether you expect to be operating that mill longer term or if you potentially see maybe some kind of strategic options down the road there? Thanks.

Peter Wijnbergen

Okay John, thanks. I think what we put in our news release or letter – shareholder letter, our perspective is in line with others in terms of housing. You know we think New Home builders hit the pause button some point last fall as a result of the significant increases in cost that they were facing and really the pace of change in those, but that has slowed down significantly. You know mortgage rates are down 60 basis points or more since the peak and that we are hearing from builders that they are getting very good traffic. So our anticipation is that we should start to sort of get back on track with that sort of $1.28 million to $1.3 million start level come this spring.

With regards to 100 Mile House, all we have done is written down the book value of the assets. We continue to operate it and will continue to do so as long as we can make money out of that mill. It is focused primarily on the overseas markets, as well as on certain industrial customers. So it does not participate in the commodity markets at all and so we anticipate that that mill will continue to be profitable.

John Babcock

Okay. Thanks for the commentary.

Peter Wijnbergen

Thank you.

And they're no further questions at this time. So I would like to turn the call back to Peter.

Peter Wijnbergen

Thank you, Ashby [ph]. As always Robin, Heather and I are available to respond to further questions. I want to thank you for your participation today and we look forward to reporting on our continued progress next quarter. Have a good weekend.

And that concludes today’s presentation. We thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.