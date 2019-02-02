What To Expect When Your CFO Leaves You

Summary

Tesla's CFO has retired. Investors tend to view that type of turnover as a red flag, so I looked for evidence as to why that might be the case.

The Fed is turning dovish, while the market seems to have taken Friday's jobs report in stride. I'm learning some lessons about market timing.

Our editors had a lot of strong recommendations, ranging from a niche piece on some misunderstood warrants to an exploration of what bond market bears have gotten wrong.