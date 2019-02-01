MPLX Dividend Coverage Seen Stable Even With Rising Rates

Current pipeline capacity is enough to sustain current dividends, but new projects should allow for strong distribution coverage and increased payouts.

More projects for long haul pipelines, gathering systems, and processing plants are in the works, which should increase earnings substantially.

MPLX saw all business lines grow in the third quarter of 2018, especially gathering volumes, which posted a record.

MPLX LP (MPLX) has seen its share price recover some from the recent market crash of 2018, but its share price is still considerably off its highs, presenting an opportunity for long investors who are searching for yield at an attractive valuation.

The question most investors have for midstream players like MPLX is whether or not projects can continue to grow at the unprecedented rates seen in the last few years, and if their dividend can, therefore, be sustained.

Thankfully, for MPLX and its investors, the company has plenty of catalysts on the horizon to increase earnings, such as new pipeline, gathering, and processing projects, which would not only bolster current payout coverage but should also provide the company with the ability to raise the 7% + in the future.

As a result, MPLX is situated as one of the best midstream bets available on the market, and investors should stay long for the aggressive dividend and stock price appreciation opportunity.

MPLX Catalysts

MPLX has adopted the theme that many other companies have done recently in a rising rate environment, and that is to fund operations within cash flow, instead of tapping debt markets for growth.

This should be a relief to investors who are wanting to know if larger interest payments on debt would affect their ability to sustain their larger than average dividend payouts, which it clearly shouldn't.

But, even if MPLX goes the more responsible route of funding within cash flows, eventually, the music has to stop if no more work is available. This comes especially as interest rates continue to rise, which should add to debt payments are hurt coverage ratios.

After all, while the more than 4,500 miles of crude oil pipelines operated by MPLX are enough to sustain current dividends, decline rates in shale are steep.

What if one major operator that MPLX is contracted with experiences frac interferences in Tier 2 acreage, causing production to decline? What happens to MPLX's volumes and throughput rates then, and therefore, their dividend?

For top midstream players like MPLX, not only are current operations enough to cover current dividends, but there are plenty of catalysts in the pipeline (no pun intended) to drive future earnings and even increase dividend payouts.

Here is an overview of the current projects in MPLX's portfolio below: Source: MPLX LP

Here is an overview of future projects for MPLX LP:

Source: MPLX LP

As investors can see above, MPLX has numerous projects planned for future earnings growth, including two Permian pipelines (MPC and PGC) that should be in service by late 2019 and early 2020.

The pipelines are worth noting, among the sea of backlog for MPLX, because not only will they allow for more production by E&Ps, which will send more volumes to MPLX... Source: MPLX LP

...but they will also have attractive margins due to the Midland pricing they receive, where differentials can be quite high for E&Ps. In addition, the 600-mile PGC Pipeline has a 30-inch diameter that can be expanded in the future, which will provide more throughput volumes and earnings increases for MPLX.

The Whistler Pipeline, which will have the ability to transport 2 billion cubic feet per day from the Permian Basin to the Gulf Coast, is another catalyst that MPLX has working it its favor (seen below).

Source: MPLX LP

The Whistler Pipeline connects to the recently built Agua Blanca Pipeline and is expected to be operational by 2020.

Again, this pipeline, along with the slew of others being built by MPLX and the midstream industry, will allow for more fracking activity to take place.

Swordfish is another pipeline coming in early 2020 that will have over 600,000 BPD capacity, and this will ultimately open up export opportunities for refineries from the Gulf Coast. Source: MPLX LP

Swordfish will also be leveraged using existing infrastructure owned by MPLX. Therefore, cost savings should be high enough with Swordfish to entice customers to use MLPX's services over other costlier providers.

Also, strong earnings emanating from the projects will bring in more than $3.5 billion in EBITDA, which is over $100 million higher than the average analyst consensus is predicting, according to MPLX.

Either way, these developments above by MPLX, to name a few, will send more volumes through all of their business lines, allowing for max coverage for their dividend payouts.

Financials

A quick financial rundown of MPLX is necessary in order to determine if its dividend is truly sustainable. For a more in-depth view MPLX's financial condition, please refer to earlier articles.

MPLX reported EBITDA of $937 million in the third quarter, and distributable cash flow of $766 million, which was up 10% sequentially. This provided MPLX with a healthy distribution coverage of 1.47x, and an ultimate leverage ratio of 3.8x.

Total pipeline throughput averaged 3.39 million BPD, with Ozark and Wood River pipeline systems accounting for most of those volumes (360,000 BPD), which was a 7% increase year over year. I expect this throughput number to grow significantly once upcoming projects are completed.

Here are the earnings estimates that management has laid out for 2019 and 2020, which are much higher than current levels (seen below).

Source: MPLX LP

Also, in combination with double-digit distributable cash flow growth rates and high single-digit growth rates for throughput volumes, double-digit gathering systems (35%) and processing growth volumes coming out of the Northeast (10%) make the 16.8x P/E multiple of MPLX look cheap when viewed on a PEG basis.

Furthermore, new jobs are still being funded within cash flows or without stock dilution, such as the Mt. Airy terminal, and this is allowing MPLX to stay under 4x debt-to-EBITDA and maintain its strong 1.4x coverage.

Risks

MPLX is mitigating certain risks, such as placing an emphasis on safety in the field to avoid pipeline disasters, and spending within cash flow to reduce debt payments and secure its dividend.

But, other risks loom, such as company restructurings, that would have drastic impacts on MPLX's dividend payments. Rumors have been swirling around MPLX concerning whether it would be bought out or not by Andeavor (ANDX), or vice versa. This notion is eerily similar, in theory, to the problems surrounding Energy Transfer's (ET) dividend sustainability with its recent merger.

MPLX would not say much about the merger on the Q3 conference call, as investors can presumably understand. But the company did say that the deal makes sense and will happen one day, because larger scale can provide added benefits in the form of synergies and debt consolidation that the companies which, standing alone, could not provide. Here is more on what MPLX management had to say about the possible merger:

As I spoke this morning on the MPC call, in this type of business and now MPLX being one of the biggest MLPs in the space, scale matters and - and scale leads to efficiency. And - so - we don't have any bright line test that has to be done in a certain period of time, but it just makes sense that we go down that path. I'm not going to discuss any cutting of distributions at all. We have put out in the ANDX announcement last week that we were going to keep the distribution flat. It didn't say anything in that release about the distribution decrease.

Conclusion

MPLX is maintaining its strong dividend of more than 7%, as current business is enough to keep distributions going. However, with rising interest rates and steeper declines in production becoming more of an issue for E&Ps, some fear that such high dividends of midstream companies may come under fire.

However, MPLX has existing projects to provide enough solid earnings growth to cover its dividend. Additionally, more catalysts lie on the horizon, such as new long-haul pipelines, storage and gathering systems, and processing plants that will most likely allow MPLX to even increase its dividend payout.

As a result, investors should stay long MPLX for its sustainable dividend, which should only grow alongside its share price once the numerous, future projects in the pipeline come to fruition.

