ConocoPhillips: A Buy?

ConocoPhillips may be a "Buy" for investors with an above-average risk tolerance and that want to bet on a continued recovery in crude oil prices.

ConocoPhillips (COP) released better-than-expected earnings for the fourth quarter of 2018 on Thursday. The energy company retains upside potential in a rising oil environment, but also has above-average downside risk in a falling economy associated with decreasing price realizations. That said, ConocoPhillips remains a promising investment for investors with an above-average risk tolerance that want to bet on a continued rebound of energy prices in 2019.

Fourth Quarter Results

Due to the drop in energy prices in Q4-2018 on the back of growing fears over an economic slowdown, investors already expected a decrease in fourth quarter profits for ConocoPhillips. However, the energy company with concentrated upstream exposure reported better-than-expected results.

In the fourth quarter of 2018, ConocoPhillips earned $1.13/share in adjusted profits compared to $0.45/share a year ago and $1.36/share in Q3-2018, a quarter that was defined by strong energy prices. Analysts were expecting the U.S. energy company to report just $1.00/share in adjusted profits.

The drop in profits was largely expected as energy prices in the fourth quarter decreased relative to the third quarter: ConocoPhillips' average realized price of oil equivalent dropped from $57.71/barrel in Q3-2018 to $53.00/barrel in Q4-2018, reflecting a decline of 8.2 percent.

Source: ConocoPhillips Investor Presentation

Oil prices, while dropping precipitously in the fourth quarter, have started to rebound in 2019, lifting up energy companies who depend on higher price realizations.

ConocoPhillips pulled in $1.6 billion in free cash flow in the fourth quarter compared to $1.9 billion in FCF in the previous quarter. In total, ConocoPhillips raked in $5.5 billion in free cash flow last year and returned $4.4 billion to shareholders in 2018: $1.4 billion in dividends and $3.0 billion through share buybacks.

Source: ConocoPhillips

Not A Yield Play

ConocoPhillips is not a yield play.

Investors that look for growing and high-quality dividend income backed by free cash flow should consider either ExxonMobil (XOM) or Chevron Corp. (CVX). You can read my take on both companies here and here. ConocoPhillips also pays a quarterly cash dividend, but the energy company reduced its payout during the last energy market downturn while its U.S. peers have steadily grown their payouts.

Here's how ConocoPhillips compares against ExxonMobil and Chevron in terms of dividend yield.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

ConocoPhillips has considerable free cash flow upside in a rising oil environment. Today, investor that want to bet on rising energy prices pay ~16.0x next year's estimated profits for ConocoPhillips' upside. More diversified, integrated energy companies sell for lower forward earnings multiples.

Manage The Downside

ConocoPhillips, due to its lack of a downstream business, reacts much more sensitively to changes in energy market prices than its competitors. ConocoPhillips, therefore, can be expected to do very well in a rising oil environment, but a slowdown in the U.S. economy would most likely trigger a correction of oil prices to the downside, which would hurt ConocoPhillips more than its more diversified peers. Since ConocoPhillips solely relies on its upstream business to rake in profits, decreasing oil prices are the single biggest risk factor that investors have to consider. Investors need to carefully manage the downside related to an investment in COP. I recommend to limit the exposure to ConocoPhillips to 1-2 percent of total portfolio assets.

Your Takeaway

ConocoPhillips is an attractive energy company to consider for investors that value potential for capital gains more than high, recurring dividend income. Due to ConocoPhillips' concentrated upstream exposure, changes in price realizations have a much larger effect on the company's earnings and valuation compared to its U.S. peers ExxonMobil and Chevron Corp. As long as the economy is growing and price realizations rebound, ConocoPhillips is actually in a good spot to outperform. However, I only recommend COP to investors with an above-average risk tolerance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COP, XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.