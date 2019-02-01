General Electric: Game Changer

General Electric (GE) reported Q4-2018 results yesterday and made comments about the pace of its restructuring that was well received by investors. While the industrial company's fourth quarter still showed that work needs to be done, I am optimistic that the turnaround will be successful. Investor confidence seems to be returning too, as GE's stock price reclaimed the $10 price level after the earnings release. General Electric is the most interesting rebound play in the stock market, in my opinion.

Fourth Quarter Results

In the fourth quarter of 2018, General Electric pulled in $33.28 billion in revenues, reflecting a 5 percent year-over-year increase. Analysts were expecting the industrial company to report $32.6 billion in fourth quarter revenues. Unfortunately, though, General Electric missed adjusted EPS expectations: GE said it earned $0.17/share in Q4-2018 compared to $0.43/share a year ago, reflecting a year-over-year decline of 60 percent. The analyst consensus was for $0.22/share in adjusted profits.

General Electric's power business, as expected, once again produced weak results as challenges in the gas turbine market weighed on the unit's results. Power revenues dropped 25 percent to $6.8 billion in Q4-2018 and the unit as a whole made about a billion loss in the last quarter. That said, though, other GE businesses saw strong order and revenue growth including renewable energy and aviation.

See for yourself.

Source: General Electric Investor Presentation

General Electric's adjusted industrial free cash flow - a key measure for the industrial company - hit $4,850 million in the fourth quarter, down $1,942 million or ~29 percent year-over-year. Lawrence Culp, current CEO of General Electric, said on the earnings call that industrial free cash flow will continue to be weak in 2019 but management expects a rebound in 2020 and beyond. Management has not yet issued an earnings or free cash flow guidance for 2019.

Here's GE's free cash flow for the last quarter as well as for the full financial year.

Source: General Electric

General Electric's shares surged 11.65 percent on Thursday after the company released fourth quarter results that caused a spike in investor confidence and raised hopes that General Electric could indeed see better results going forward as its restructuring gains traction.

Source: StockCharts

The Path Forward

General Electric has proposed to spin off its healthcare business last year as a way to monetize the unit and reduce debt. The company originally planned to monetize just 20 percent, but Larry Culp suggested that General Electric could monetize up to 50 percent of its healthcare business in order to speed up GE's deleveraging.

Source: General Electric

2019 will still be a challenging year for General Electric, but management is taking all the right steps to get GE back on track. I can see GE announce even more industrial asset sales in 2019 in order to raise even more cash. At some point, management will make growth investments again and de-prioritize debt repayments. A major multiple re-rating could happen in 2019 as investors start to bake in free cash flow growth in 2020 and beyond into General Electric's valuation. GE's valuation leaves a lot of room for improvement.

Valuation

Despite the rebound on Thursday, General Electric remains widely undervalued relative to its peers. Honeywell International (NYSE:HON), United Technologies Corp. (UTX), and 3M Company (MMM) all demand considerably higher forward earnings multiples than General Electric.

General Electric's shares today can still be scooped up for less than 10x next year's estimated earnings. The recovery potential on the back of a well executed restructuring plan is huge.

Data by YCharts

Your Takeaway

Releasing quarterly results without negative surprises is almost a game changer for General Electric. Investor sentiment is still largely bearish which implies that GE has considerable surprise potential in 2019, as long as it executes on its restructuring plan.

Management is laser-focused on executing well on its challenging restructuring project and the company will save billions of dollars this year as GE no longer pays a dividend and drives aggressive cost cuts. Q4-2018 might have just been the turning point investors have been waiting for. I am holding on to my shares in General Electric until the turnaround gains even more traction.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.