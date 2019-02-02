Realty Income: The Ultimate SWAN Just Became America's Newest Dividend Aristocrat

Even with blue-chip 'Grade A' aristocrats you need to follow the Buffett rule and pay fair value or less.

While Realty is one of the greatest REITs in America valuation always matters, which is where the stock currently falls short.

If there’s one thing income investors love more than generous dividends, its dividends that grow every year, no matter the state of the economy. This is why the dividend aristocrats, S&P 500 companies with 25+ consecutive years of annual dividend growth under their belt, are so popular.

That and the fact that the aristocrats have managed to outperform the S&P 500 by 25% annually over 28 years with 18% less volatility. The key to this success has been falling less during bad years for stocks while keeping up with bull markets (not hitting grand slams but avoiding striking out).

Which is why I want to point out that with Realty Income’s (O) latest dividend hike, it just became America’s newest dividend aristocrat. And with Realty Income representing the ultimate sleep well at night or SWAN REIT, I’m convinced this is a must own high-yield dividend growth stock for conservative income investors, if you’re patient and wait for the right price.

Realty Income: The Ultimate SWAN REIT Just Became America’s Newest Dividend Aristocrat

Realty Income is famous for two things: It’s steadily rising monthly dividend (it calls itself “the monthly dividend company”) and a great track record of market-crushing returns.

(Source: Realty Income)

Since its IPO the REIT (which was actually founded in 1969 and has been paying uninterrupted monthly dividends for 50 years) has managed to not just massively outperform other REITs but also the S&P 500, the Dow and even the tech-heavy and growth-focused Nasdaq.

How has Realty pulled off such an impressive feat? The answer lies in its simple, yet powerful recession-resistant business model, and three competitive advantages.

Thanks to being one of the oldest REITs in the world (REITs were created in 1960 by Congress) Realty now owns more than 5,600 properties located in 49 states and leases its buildings to 260 commercial tenants operating in 48 diverse industries.

It operates under a triple net lease structure in which it will buy a single tenant property and then lease it back to the occupant for 15 years. The contract stipulates that the tenant pays for property taxes, maintenance, utilities, and insurance.

(Source: investor presentation)

As a result, Realty enjoys very little overhead, practically no capex costs, and gross margins of over 98%. It’s adjusted funds from operation (what pays the dividend) margin is 70%, among the highest in all of REITdom.

While its core focus is on retail, the REIT has also been diversifying into other industries such as industrial (warehouses), offices and even farmland.

(Source: investor presentation)

But while many investors are scared of investing in retail REITs, due to the media’s fearmongering over the “retail apocalypse” in reality Realty’s business model has little exposure to e-commerce disruption or even recessions (another growing concern many have right now).

(Source: Investor Presentation)

Realty’s top tenants are nearly all strong companies in either recession or e-commerce resistant industries such as groceries, pharmacies, convenience stores, or experiential businesses like gyms. Heck, the company’s third-biggest tenant is Fedex (FDX) which has seen its business flourish thanks to the rise of Amazon (AMZN).

(Source: Investor presentation)

Management estimates that just 4% of annual rent is leased to tenants that are at risk from a recession and or e-commerce. This explains why Realty’s occupancy rate has been not just sky-high but highly stable over time.

(Source: Investor presentation)

Not even the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression was able to knock the REIT’s occupancy below 96.6%.

That’s because of the REIT’s three competitive advantages that are at the heart of this REIT’s long-term investment thesis. The first of those is the world-class management team led by new CEO Sumit Roy, who has been with Realty since 2011 and has spent five years serving as both Chief Operating Officer and Chief Investment Officer. But Roy isn’t the only top executive delivering such stable and consistent growth. He now leads the same management team that has been in place for over seven years, and which has one of the best capital allocation track records in the industry.

What do I mean by that? Simply that Realty has a great track record of adapting to changing industry conditions and replacing struggling tenants with thriving ones, all while becoming ever more diversified.

(Source: Investor presentation)

Not just has Realty steadily improved what industries its cash flow comes from but it’s also increasingly focused on investment grade tenants as well, with 67% of its most recent quarters worth of deals being investment grade customers.

As a result Realty’s portfolio has the third highest tenant rental coverage ratio (operating cash flow/rent) in the industry.

(Source: Essential Property Realty Trust investor presentation)

For context, a rental coverage ratio of 1.5x or higher is considered safe in this industry and Realty’s is nearly double that. What’s more, it’s been steadily climbing over the past five years, proof that its business model has not suffered from the “retail apocalypse”. This top quality property portfolio is the second competitive advantage.

But the third and most important reason that Realty is a must own dividend stock is the REIT’s industry-leading low cost of capital.

(Source: Investor presentation)

Realty income normally sources between $30 billion and $40 billion in potential deals each year, scouring the country for the best opportunities. It normally executes on just 5% or so of those, because it wants to keep its quality standards rising over time.

Higher-quality properties, in premium locations and leased to strong tenants have lower cash yields or cap rates (NOI/property price). And since a REIT can only grow AFFO/share and the dividend over time if its cost of capital is below the cap rates on new properties a low cost of capital is essential to long-term success.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

Cap rates are influenced by several factors including competition from rivals (both REITs and private equity) as well as long-term interest rates (rising rates generally reduce property prices and boost cap rates).

Yet since its IPO Realty’s net investment spread (cap rates minus cost of capital) has been very stable at about 1.25% to 1.5%. That’s despite the steadily rising quality of its portfolio. As a result, Realty has posted just one year of negative AFFO/share growth, in 2009. This allowed it to be one of just 12 REITs in America that didn’t cut or suspend its dividend during the Great Recession (87% of REITs did due to credit markets freezing up).

(Source: investor presentation)

Whereas some REITs had leverage ratios of nearly 9 during the Financial crisis, Realty’s peaked at 5.9 showing the power of conservative debt usage during the good times, so you can keep growing your dividend during severe economic downturns.

Realty’s rock solid balance sheet is a testament to management's conservative use of debt as well as its mastery of using its shares as growth currency when they trade at a premium (like now). This allows it to retain its borrowing power (including $2.4 billion in liquidity under its revolving credit facilities) for times when its share price is low and its cash cost of equity (AFFO yield) is high (like in February 2018 at the bottom of the last REIT bear market).

How strong is Realty’s balance sheet that gives it such an edge over the competition (able to profitably invest in lower risk properties)?

(Source: Fast Graphs)

In 2018 Realty was upgraded to an “A-” credit rating and today is just one of nine REITs in America (out of nearly 400) to have an A- or better rating. That’s what allows it to borrow (87% fixed-rate) for an average of 7.4 years at just 3.9%.

Combine that with the REIT’s currently rich shares (cost of equity 5.1%) and Realty enjoys a weighted average cost of capital of about 4.5% which is how it can profitably buy $1.5 billion in new properties in the first three quarters of 2018 at a cap rate of just 6.3%.

And thanks to those premium shares it’s possible that Realty might soon do a major acquisition, using its premium shares to acquire a much more undervalued REIT. That’s what it did in 2013 when it bought American Realty Capital Trust in an opportunsitic $3 billion stock-based deal. The ARCT acquisition allowed Realty to hike its dividend an impressive 20% that year and today the REIT’s premium to most of its peers means it can make several potentially accretive offers.

But even if Realty doesn’t get out its elephant gun and do a big M&A deal the REIT’s organic growth potential remains strong with an estimated market size of $1 trillion and management consistently exceeding its acquisition guidance (Realty is on track for about $2 billion in property purchases for 2018).

Add it all up and America’s newest dividend aristocrat is one of the best high-yield SWAN stocks you can own and a must own monthly dividend payer. Because as the right price, Realty is capable of not just generous, safe and steadily rising monthly payouts, but also double-digit total returns as well.

Dividend Profile: Generous And Safe Yield With Market Beating Potential To Boot...IF You’re Patient And Wait For The Right Price

Income investors primarily care about three things, a safe, generous and steadily growing dividend. Realty certainly delivers that with a yield that’s double the broader market’s though below the median REIT’s.

Yield: 4.0% (S&P 500 2.0%, median REIT 5.4%))

TTM AFFO Payout Ratio: 81% (Sector average 80%, industry average 81% safe level 90%)

Debt/Adjusted EBITDA: 5.5 (Sector average 5.8)

Interest Coverage Ratio: 4.4 (Sector average 3.4)

S&P Credit Rating: A-

Average Interest Rate: 3.9%

The dividend is also very safe thanks to a modest payout ratio backed by highly stable, recurring and recession-resistant cash flow. The balance sheet is also a fortress with a below average leverage ratio, above average interest coverage ratio and one of the strongest credit ratings in all of REITdom (thus explaining the low, long-term fixed borrowing costs).

So Realty offering income investors everything they want it’s a strong buy right? Actually no. While Realty is one of the greatest REITs in America valuation always matters, which is where the stock currently falls short.

5-Year AFFO/Share Growth Forecast: 5.3% (20-year average 5.0%)

Expected Total Return (No Valuation Change): 9.3%

Valuation-Adjusted Total Return Potential: 7.3% to 7.9% (S&P 500 3% to 9%)

From today’s price Realty is likely to deliver about 7% to 8% long-term total returns. That might be enough to beat the S&P 500 if most bearish long-term forecasts are correct, but those kind of returns are a far cry from what investors are used to.

The reason for that is pure valuation.

Forward P/AFFO: 20.7 (5-year average 18.0)

P/FFO: 21.5 (10-year average 19.5)

Yield: 4.0% (5-Year Average 4.6%, 13-year median 4.9%)

Estimated overvaluation: 11% to 15%

Long-term earnings boost: -1.4% to -2%

No matter what valuation approach you use, Realty is trading above its historical norm and thus overvalued. I personally favor dividend yield theory or DYT, since it’s been the only method that asset manager/newsletter publisher Investment Quality Trends has used on blue-chip dividend stocks since 1966.

(Source: Investment Quality Trends)

Decades of beating the market with lower volatility to boot is good enough to convince me that this is a great way to value Realty, which appears to be about 11% to 15% overvalued right now.

This means that over time the stock price is likely to grow about 1.5% to 2% slower than AFFO/share, and thus result in those subpar returns. Why am I so confident that my valuation-adjusted long-term return model (yield + long-term cash flow growth + valuation change over time (reversion to fair value)) is actually accurate?

Well, for one thing, it’s based on proven models that have worked relatively effectively since 1956 and that Brookfield Asset Management (BAM), the Berkshire (BRK.B) of global hard assets, has been using for decades.

In addition, this valuation-adjusted total return model has historically predicted long-term dividend stock returns (over 5+ years when fundamentals trump sentiment) with about a 20% margin of error. Here’s a concrete example.

(Source: Fast Graphs)

In late 2010 Realty was trading at roughly its historical fair value (5% yield vs 4.9% historical). Thus the expected total return through January 2019 would have been 5% yield + 5% cash flow growth + .1% valuation boost = 10.1%. Realty went on to deliver 12.0% total returns, within 9% of the total return forecast. Typically stocks tend to beat to the upside because recovering share prices don’t stop at fair value but often exceed it.

Basically, the time to buy Realty, and earn those historically superb returns from this slow-growing aristocrat, is by buying it at fair value or better. Here’s a great historical example of that.

(Source: Fast Graphs)

In late 2013, thanks to the taper tantrum, REITs got slammed and Realty was trading at a P/FFO of 16x and a yield of 5.8%. On a historical cash flow basis, it was 18% undervalued at the time, and about 16% undervalued according to dividend yield theory (valuation-adjusted total return potential of 14.2%). Realty has since delivered 16.1% total returns over the past five years, within 12% of the expected result.

And here’s one final example, of buying Realty at one of its most overvalued points in history. In mid-2016, thanks to the 10-year yield falling to its lowest levels ever (1.36% post-Brexit vote), REITs went into a bubble and Realty was trading at 25.2 times FFO and a 3.4% yield (24% overvalued according to DYT). My valuation-adjusted total return model predicted horrible long-term total returns of just 1.2% and that’s exactly what investors have gotten since then.

(Source: Fast Graphs)

The point is that even with blue-chip Grade A aristocrats you need to follow the Buffett rule and pay fair value or less. Doing so will boost your long-term total returns, as well as lock in superior yield, allowing you to fund a comfortable retirement with safe and monthly income.

Of course, even the bluest of blue-chips has risks that need to be kept in mind.

Risks To Consider

Realty Income is a low-risk dividend stock as far as payout security is concerned but that doesn’t mean its investment thesis doesn’t have a few risks baked in. The biggest is the REIT’s ability to continue scaling its acquisition volumes while maintaining both its increasing quality focus and historic investment spreads (but I don't consider that a problem given the enormous pipeline of net lease opportunities).

Remember that cap rates tend to rise during either a recession or during times of high interest rates (ironic that so many investors fear rising rates when it actually benefits Realty). However, while cap rates for premium triple net properties have historically been as high as 9.5% during such periods (vs about 6.3% to 7% today) there is a risk that such generous investing opportunities may become rarer in the future.

(Source: NNN Investor presentation)

National Retail Properties (NNN) is a similarly top quality focused triple net lease REIT and as you can see due to a steady economic recovery as well as falling 10-year yields cap rates on the kinds of assets Realty wants to buy have been steadily falling over time.

The 2% increase in 10-year yields over the past few years has merely stabilized cap rates but hasn’t actually raised them. Since long-term interest rates are set by the bond market based mostly on long-term economic growth and inflation expectations (both currently about 2% for the next decade) there is a risk that rates never recover to their former levels of the mid-2000s that could allow for richer cap rates.

Similarly, while another recession is eventually coming (current trends point to one possibly starting in about 25 months) since WWII the average recession (excluding the Great Recession) has only caused an economic contraction lasting about 12 months and reducing economic output by 1.7% (vs 18 months and 4% for the Financial Crisis).

Thus it’s unlikely that the next recession will boost cap rates back to levels we saw in 2008-2010 when competition for premium triple net lease assets fell off a cliff. Fortunately Realty’s steadily improving balance sheet and falling cost of debt (courtesy of its improved credit rating) will mean it always has an edge over rivals. Similarly, its well-earned share price premium will ensure its long-term cost of equity is among the lowest in the industry.

But the risk investors need to keep in mind is that with cap rates potentially set to remain at roughly 6% to 8% over the long-term Realty’s ability to consistently acquire enough new properties of the quality its looking for, could become more volatile and at the mercy of the fickle stock market.

As Benjamin Graham, Buffett’s mentor and the father of value investing explained, “In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.”

In other words, while long-term shares prices are always based on fundamentals in the short-term they are mostly determined by volatile and often stupid sentiment driven by emotions.

And to paraphrase Einstein “there are just two things that are infinite, the universe and the short-term stupidity of Wall Street, and I’m not sure about the universe.”

Thus, in a persistently low interest rate environment, Realty’s future growth potential, specifically its ability to maintain a long-term 5% growth rate, might at times become hampered by the same market stupidity that blue-chip value investors rely on to provide us with our great opportunities.

Bottom Line: America's Newest Dividend Aristocrat Is A Must Own Stock At The Right Price

Realty Income has earned its SWAN status and the love of high-yield income investors everywhere. 50 straight years of monthly dividends and 25 consecutive years of rising payouts since its IPO most assuredly proves this is a blue-chip REIT you can depend on in pretty much any economic or interest rate environment.

That being said, while Realty as a business benefits from its well earned share price premium, investors looking to start or add to positions need to follow management’s lead and be opportunistic. That means never buying Realty except when it’s trading at fair value or better. Today Realty is a “Buy, waiting on a pullback” because of its modest overvaluation. Investors should wait for its yield to rise to at least 4.6% before buying new shares, and if you want to earn double-digit returns from this monthly paying dividend legend than a 5% yield is a good target to have.

True that might mean waiting patiently for the REIT to become undervalued, but patience is ultimately the greatest virtue of the long-term value investor. As Warren Buffett famously said

“The stock market is designed to transfer money from the active to the patient.”

Disclosure: I am/we are long O. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.