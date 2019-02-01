ETF Momentum Strategy: February Update

The 1-Month Lag version of the strategy combines an ability to avoid extended drawdowns such as during 2008 as well as sharp reversals such as this past December.

A few weeks ago, we introduced a basic ETF momentum strategy which has outperformed an equally-weighted portfolio of ETF benchmarks. In this article, we tweak the strategy by testing a number of different variations, show its recent performance, and address how the strategy performed in December.

Our favorite variation of the momentum strategy has mostly rotated out of the high-beta funds that underperformed in December and into lower-volatility fixed-income funds. Its current holdings are: REM, MUB, MBB, CMBS, and TLT.

Pick A Strategy, Any Strategy

In our previous article, we built what we thought was the simplest possible momentum strategy - we calculated trailing 12-month gross returns, sorted the 20 ETFs in our universe by these returns, and divided them into four buckets. The bucket with the highest returns was used for the strategy with the buckets being rebalanced monthly.

In addition to this basic strategy, which we label "Momentum", we tested a few variations common in the risk factor literature. They are:

Momentum 1M Lag - trailing 12-month gross return ex-most recent month

Momentum MA Xover - 1-month moving average over 12-month moving average

Momentum 1Y MA - current price over the 12-month moving average

Momentum Risk Adj - trailing 12-month gross return divided by 12-month price volatility

In the chart below, we plot the total returns of all the momentum strategies along with the benchmark equally-weighted portfolio with transaction costs not included. The legend is sorted in total return order to give an idea of how the strategies and benchmark perform relative to each other.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Bloomberg

This table summarizes the total return statistics - 3 momentum strategies outperform the benchmark, while 2 underperform the benchmark.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Bloomberg

The best momentum strategy outperforms the benchmark by 2.4% per annum at a higher Sharpe ratio. All momentum strategies have significantly lower worst 1-year drawdowns, which comes from having navigated the market in 2008 very well. This ability on the part of momentum to manage through long, extended drawdowns by rotating out of downtrending assets is one of the prized features of the strategy, so it is no surprise it shined in 2008.

The December Test

Let's see how the strategies performed more recently - in the chart below, we plot monthly returns. We can see that momentum mostly underperformed the benchmark in October, December, and January with the exception of the 1M Lag strategy, which outperformed the benchmark in January and clawed back its losses from December. All in all, we should not be surprised that momentum underperformed during a period of high volatility and mean reversion - after all, this was precisely a period that lacked momentum.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Bloomberg

However, there is something else that is interesting - the obvious question here is why did momentum do so well during the 2008 meltdown but performed poorly relative to benchmark during this tough December? The answer has to do with the nature of the drawdown - momentum can more easily deal with extended drawdowns and less well with sharp drawdowns. This is because momentum tends to be long the best-performing assets, and it is often these assets that get hammered the most during a sharp fall. To add insult to injury, basic momentum strategies then rotate out of these assets, and if the market swiftly recovers, the strategies will miss the bounce. This is precisely the dynamic that the 1M Lag strategy is designed to deal with - it does this by skipping the most recent month's performance, effectively ignoring what happened in the previous month. This helps it deal with sharp reversals. It is this combination of managing long extended drawdowns while mitigating the pain of choppy markets that makes the 1M Lag strategy so powerful, and it is this strategy that we will adopt as our core momentum strategy.

Under the Hood

Let's peek under the hood of the 1M Lag strategy and see how the underlying buckets have performed. If there is a real signal, the buckets should ideally be ordered monotonically by total absolute or relative return. This is indeed the case as we can see in the chart below - the total returns correspond to bucket order, that is, the top performer is the first bucket (having the top momentum scores), followed by second, third and finally by the fourth bucket (having the worst momentum scores).

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Bloomberg

The first bucket was the best performer in January owing to it holding the previously strongest performing assets such as CWB, REM, PBP, and VYM. These assets bounced back strongly in January and allowed the strategy to make up for the losses from December.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Bloomberg

Current Holdings

What is the strategy holding for February? Below are the strategy scores for all the funds - the top scoring funds (those on the left) are the funds that will go into the strategy.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Bloomberg

They are:

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (REM)

iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Of these, REM is a holdover from the previous month, while the other funds are new. This is a good illustration of how the strategy kept the underperforming funds in case a bounceback happened, which as luck had it, it did. However, now that the December underperformance is included in the strategy scores, these high-volatility funds will be removed.

Conclusion

There are infinite flavors of momentum, and in this article, we reviewed the performance of a few of these strategies. The strategy that has performed consistently the best is the 1M Lag strategy which calculates funds scores as 12-month trailing gross return ex-most recent month. As luck would have it, December showed precisely why this strategy works well - a sharp fall and quick bounceback the following month allowed the strategy to outperform other variations, oddly enough, by ignoring fund activity in the most recent month. There are no guarantees in financial markets and drawdowns can take various forms. However, we think the current momentum strategy is a good start.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.