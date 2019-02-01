NTT DOCOMO, Inc. ADR (OTCPK:DCMYY) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call February 1, 2019 3:00 AM ET

Yoshizawa Keisuke – Investor Relations

Hiroshi Tsujigami – Senior Executive Vice President

Seiji Maruyama – Head-Corporate Strategy and Planning

Kenichi Mori – Executive Vice President and Executive General Manager-Smart-life Business Division

Osamu Hirokado – General Manager-Accounts and Finance and Chief Financial Officer

Daisaku Masuno – Masuno

Kei Takahashi – UBS Securities

Yoshio Ando – Daiwa Securities

Tetsuro Tsusaka – Morgan Stanley, MUFG Securities

Moriyuki – Mitsubishi Securities

Yoshizawa Keisuke

Results Presentation for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2018 by NTT DOCOMO.

Before we begin the presentation, I would like to inform you on three points. First of all, let me introduce the participants from NTT DOCOMO: Senior Executive Vice President and Executive General Manager of Sales and Marketing division, Mr. Tsujigami. And we have six members of the board and the Executive Vice Presidents. We have the Executive General Manager of Corporate Sales and Marketing division, Mr. Furukawa; Executive General Manager of the R&D Innovation division, Mr. Nakamura; Executive General Manager of Network division, Mr. Tamura; General Manager of Corporate Strategy and Planning department, Mr. Maruyama; General Manager of Accounts and Finance department and CFO, Mr. Hirokado; and Executive Manager of Smart Life division, Mr. Mori.

As for the potential risks pertaining to our business, including the forward-looking statements made during the Q&A session, please refer to the final page of the presentation deck.

Now without further ado, we would like to begin the presentation of the financial results. Mr. Tsujigami, please.

Hiroshi Tsujigami

I am Tsujigami, Senior Executive Vice President of NTT DOCOMO. Now let me provide you with the overview of the results for the first three quarters of fiscal 2018. Please look at Page number 1, this is the highlight of the third quarter results of 2018. Operating revenues increased by JPY 64.4 billion year-on-year and reached JPY 3,654.1 billion. Operating profit increased by JPY 45.9 billion to JPY 902 billion. So on the operating profit basis, we have achieved an increase in both revenues and profit. In 2017, we received the arbitration award from Tata Sons of India, and because of this impact, the net profit for – attributable to the shareholders of NTT DOCOMO decreased by JPY 90.1 billion to JPY 607.6 billion. Similarly, free cash flow decreased by JPY 261 billion to JPY 386.8 billion.

Please move on to Page 2, the results by segment. In telecommunications business, operating revenues increased by JPY 61.6 billion. Operating profit increased by JPY 19.3 billion. As for the combined Smart Life business and other businesses, operating revenues increased by JPY 3.4 billion year-on-year and operating profit increased by JPY 26.5 billion. Therefore, we achieved an increase in both operating revenues and profit in telecommunications business as well as Smart Life and other businesses.

Page number 3, these are the key factors behind the year-on-year changes in operating profit. Operating revenues increased by JPY 64.4 billion year-on-year. The major factors behind this include the decrease of mobile telecommunications service revenues of JPY 19.7 billion due to the expanded customer return measures, the increase of optical fiber broadband service revenues of JPY 46.8 billion and other operating revenues decrease of JPY 9.1 billion due to the transfer of Radishbo-ya stake and the increase of selling-related expenses of JPY 46.4 billion due to the increase of unit wholesale price of handset. Operating expenses, on the other hand, increased by JPY 18.5 billion. As a consequence, operating profit increased by JPY 45.9 billion year-on-year to JPY 902 billion.

Page number 4, about the membership of d POINT CLUB. We are continuing to tackle the expansion of customer base, pivoted on membership. In fact, the d POINT CLUB membership reached 68.83 million as of the end of December, of which the total number of d POINT CARD registrants who are the users who can earn and use d POINTs at the participating stores increased by 1.6 fold over the last 12 months and reached 30.73 million.

Moving to Page 5, here is our operational performance of the telecommunications business. Mobile telecommunication service subscriptions increased by 2% year-on-year to 77.52 million. The churn rate excluding the MVNO accounts was 0.55%. And the handset churn rate in particular was 0.45%. Due to stepped-up customer return measures and the rate consultation fairs and other initiatives, we have successfully improved the churn rate over the previous year and maintained it at low levels.

Moving to Page 6, the total number of smartphone and tablet users increased by 6% year-on-year and reached 39.67 million. We continue to encourage the migration of subscribers from feature phones to smartphones and promoted the sales of tablet devices. For your information, the total number of DOCOMO with subscriptions topped 4 million on the 1st of January this year, and the docomo Hikari subscriptions increased by 24% year-on-year and reached 5.54 million.

Page 7, this is about the ARPU. We have successfully mitigated the negative impact from customer return measures with the increase of docomo Hikari subscriptions. And therefore, the aggregate ARPU for the third quarter, including the impact of the Monthly Support and other discount programs, increased by JPY 80 year-on-year and reached JPY 4,830.

Page 8, regarding the network. As of the end of December, the total number of LTE base stations stood at 199,500 stations, of which PREMIUM 4G-enabled base stations accounted for 131,800 stations. Also, we plan to launch the high-speed service to the north of 1 gigabit per second in over 340 cities across Japan. Page 9, this is about our cost efficiency improvement efforts. In the third quarter, we achieved cost efficiency improvement totaling JPY 24 billion. So all together, for the first three quarters combined, we achieved an improvement of JPY 98 billion, making a steadfast progress towards our full year target of JPY 120 billion.

Page 10, this is about the operating profit from the Smart Life and other businesses. The number increased by 24% year-on-year and reached JPY 134.8 billion. We are making a favorable progress towards our full year target of JPY 140 billion. Out of this operating profit of JPY 134.8 billion, the contribution by each major category is as follows: The peace of mind support, including the mobile device protection service, accounted for 40%; the content and commerce services, such as dTV and DAZN for DOCOMO, accounted for approximately 20%, d CARD and d Payment and other finance and payment solutions accounted for roughly 20%, the corporate IoT and other corporate solutions accounted for roughly 15% and d photo and other lifestyle services accounted for roughly 5%.

Please turn to Page 11 of your material. As new services in the content, commerce area, we have launched new sensory live service named Shintaikan Live from January 18. The following are the three major features. First, multi-angle live events, where you can purchase live distribution of live performance and choose preferred angle of camera. And second is the AR figurine, where miniature CG artists appear when you place your smartphone over the guts. Third is the touch-based interactive video technology, where you can touch parts of the screen. It is called TIG, TIG. So these are the content line-up that are available as of today and this is indicated on the right-hand side of the page. We plan to offer more attractive contents going forward. We hope that you will look forward to those contents.

Please go on to Page 12 of your material. So inclusive of the new sensory live service, which I’ve just introduced, going forward, in order to respond to diversifying to – in order to respond to diversified needs of customers of video distribution market, we will endeavor to achieve growth and style innovation. In order to accelerate such initiative and we will be integrating NTT Plala as a subsidiary firm. By combining DOCOMO’s membership base and NTT Plala know-how in content and video technology, we’ll realize synergy. And over the medium term, we would like to achieve a business size of roughly JPY 300 billion in 2025.

Please turn to Page 13 of the presentation material. This relates to finance and payment services. The transactions handled for finance and payment services increased 23% year-on-year and reached JPY 2.86 trillion. The d CARD subscriptions reached 19.66 million. d CARD GOLD subscriptions continue to expand, increasing by 42% and reaching 4.9 million. On January 28, just the other day, d CARD GOLD members topped 5 million. In line with the increase in d CARD and d Payment, the transactions handled in finance and payment services are increasing in a very robust manner.

Please turn to Page 14 of the presentation material. With regard to d Payment, the number of apps downloaded over 9 month topped 2 million on January 5 this year. The number of sites as well as participating stores increased very steadily and starting from December, Amazon, FamilyMart and Japan Taxi also launched handling of this service. We will continue to make attempts to expand the services for d Payment down the road.

Now please turn to Page 15 of your material. This is with regard to d POINT. The usage of d POINT increased 35% year-on-year and reached 118.6 billion points, of which used at d POINT partners accounted for 46%. This actually represents doubling from the previous year and reached 54.5 billion points. Also, the number of d POINT partners increased 2x, reaching 380. Participating stores also increased by twofold and expanded to roughly 68,600 stores. Also, in December last year, d POINT usage became possible in Hawaii. Going forward, DOCOMO will also make attempts to increase d POINT participating stores actively in overseas as well. And we will carry out very aggressive initiatives, so that we can create attracting and convenient point programs for the d POINT CLUB members as well as for our partners.

Now please turn to Page 16 of your material. This is with regard to promotion of +d. +d partners continued to expand in a very steadfast fashion. And inclusive of the partners you see on this page, the number of partners as of end of December reached 737. We will accelerate co-creation based on +d together with our partners.

Please turn to Page 17 of your material. Next, I would like to share with you the actions taken in relation to our medium-term strategy, Declaration beyond. With regard to value and excitement to our customers, Declaration 1 is offering Welcome Sumaho Wari discount for first-time customers, and we will also be giving special benefit for smartphone users over 60 years old. And also, we are also carrying out rate plan consultation fair and so that we can actively propose very convenient plans for customers in line with their usage.

Declaration 2 is -- in relation to Declaration 2, DOCOMO lending partner, we will announce the launch of this platform, and we intend to provide this starting from spring of 2019. As for measures for shortening wait time, in relation to Declaration 3, we expect to expand the number of DOCOMO shops, where shop-visit reservations can be made to more than 300. By the end of this fiscal year, we will introduce storage batteries and multi-chargers to all shops as stepped-up disaster preparedness measures.

Please turn to Page 18 of your material. I would now like to talk about value co-creation with partners in relation to Declaration 4. Inclusive of real-time sales prediction service for restaurants, we are rolling out various AI-based services and solutions. In relation to Declaration 5, we succeeded in realizing the world’s first glass antenna that can convert a window into a base station, and we can build outdoor coverage from inside the building without spoiling the scenery.

In relation to Declaration 6, we organized the DOCOMO Open House 2018. More than 40,000 people visited the Open House, and we were able to provide information about the rich future that DOCOMO will seek to create with 5G. Many people visited and experienced, and we received very possible feedback. Aside from the measures that I introduced today, we’re carrying out various initiatives, and we will accelerate our efforts toward realization of a rich future and implement Declaration beyond.

Page 19, this is with regard to share repurchase. From November 7 of 2018 up until December 7 of 2018, we carried out share repurchase of 258 million shares, or roughly JPY 600 billion. Please turn to Page 20 of your material. This is the summary of the first quarter results – the third quarter results rather of fiscal year 2018, last but not at least always chosen to sustain connections as your robust ICT partner. And under this slogan, we will continue to implement Declaration beyond, transformation [indiscernible] membership base and 5G rollout and business creation. We would like to contribute to our customers and partners through these initiatives. And that is all for the financial results. Thank you.

Yoshizawa Keisuke

So that was all about the third quarter results. But before going into the Q&A session, I would like to comment on the few questions that we have received hitherto, because there have been some questions that we have received in the meantime. So I would like to use this time to make a few comments here. First of all, I would like to talk about the aims and timing relating to the customer return measures of up to JPY 400 billion.

On the 17th of January, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications have finalized the new regulatory framework. This is known as the urgent proposal for rationalizing mobile service. There are two major pillars for the new framework. One is realization of simple and easy to understand rate plan, and the other major pillar is securing appropriateness in the business of sales agents, which is something, I believe, that you already know.

When we look at the mass media articles, they are rather focused on the prohibition of bundle discounts of telecommunication charges and handset costs, and the contraction of the handset market due to the increase of handset sales price. So those are more written from the angle of consumers. So they are something that we tend to overlook here.

So for example, when we look at this from the perspective of competition policy, be it the complete separation of the handset prices from the communication charges of the new framework or the second item regarding the ban of excessive time-binding contract. I believe those things have been done by each carrier as a customer retention measure. So these things will be banned or at least regulated and restricted going forward. So it is obvious that the intention of the regulatory authority is to establish an equal footing between us and the MVNOs and the new entrant, and thereby promote competition.

Now that smartphones are widely penetrated towards – broadly in the population, therefore, the complicated rate structure and the difficulty of understanding an instance of unfairness and expensive rates are – there is lots of criticism against this. And – but now the – in this time of the new regulatory change, the fourth carrier is going to enter the market. When we look at the preceding cases in western markets, when the fourth player enters the market, it accompanies major reduction in the rates and the major changes in the share distribution. So we shall never underestimate the impact of the new entrant. That's what we thought.

So in light of these changes of the environment, we at DOCOMO have decided to conduct a massive customer return ahead of the competition so that we can clearly present our position as the market leader and gain the trust and confidence of the customers, so that they can get convinced, so that we can control the initiative in this competitive environment. That's what we thought.

The other thing that I wanted to mention here is about one of the questions that we receive frequently, which is about the path towards income recovery, profit recovery after the introduction of new rate plan. We have been criticized that we are disclosing too limited information, too little information, we feel so sorry about that. But at this point of time, it is too early for us to comment on the profit impact due to the introduction of new rate plan and the path towards profit recovery. Therefore, I hope that you will give us some time until the full year results presentation when we expect to share the fiscal 2019 business projections.

But I just wanted to mention one point here, which is about the role of telecommunications business and profit recovery. As I said earlier, under the new regulatory framework, the effects of the retention measures of each carrier will become weaker, and therefore, there will be greater liquidity in user movements. That is expected. So we at DOCOMO, we will not only take the leadership in reducing our prices, but at the same time, we will evolve our customer touch points by shortening the wait time and the response times, and various other measures. And number three, we will also actively utilize micro marketing and further enhance customer loyalty and thereby solidify the customer base of our telecommunications business.

Also, because we have a huge number of feature phone users on our network today, so leveraging the new rate reduction this time around, we will further promote the migration to smartphones and thereby achieve an increase in revenues and focus on upselling customers to larger data buckets.

Now that we see a downtrend in business revenues, we cannot spend cost as we have done in the past. So therefore, we will tackle drastic operational reform in the sales units as well as the network units so that we can further reduce our costs going forward.

As I just mentioned, telecommunications business and non-telecommunications business, i.e., the Smart Life business, corporate business and 5G businesses, will be the two wheels of our driver towards profit recovery in the future. And by addressing these two wheels, we would like to recover operating profit to the JPY 990 billion level as quickly as possible.

That's all from myself. Thank you very much. Now we would like to entertain your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Foreign Language]

Yoshizawa Keisuke

We will now like to take your questions. [Operator Instructions] The operator will now explain how we will be taking your questions. We will now start the question-and-answer session.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] From Nomura Securities, Mr. Masuno. Your question please, Mr. Masuno. Thank you very much.

Daisaku Masuno

Masuno from Nomura Securities. If I could ask two questions. My first is about the JPY 40 billion cost reduction at the max. You talked about the – it's really difficult to predict impact from this cost reduction. It's not just – it's not so much about the numbers, but the mechanism and the factors that I would like to talk about. So JPY 400 billion on customer return. My understanding is that you'll include campaign as well as promotion in this expense. And at the same time, often the people change the rate plans after the two-year installment payments are over. But then I would imagine that there's going to be a positive impact of the alleviation of Monthly Support program and also as you talked about migration to the data plan and future plan – feature phone customers migrating to smartphones. There's upside, I'm sure.

So if you could just focus on the factors. What are some of the factors included in your outlook? What type of developments do you envision for these factors going forward? That is my first question. Thank you.

Hiroshi Tsujigami

Thank you very much for your question. Tsujigami here. Let me respond. With regard to customer return, yes, we talked about maximum of JPY 400 billion for customer return program. And at this moment, for example, migration to large-capacity plan and large data plan or upselling, there are many things that were mentioned. But I think this is the maximum impact from the customer return. And as a result, what will happen to the profit level as a result of possible JPY 400 billion maximum customer return program?

So measures to improve our revenues and also cost reduction, all of these are included. And as we are contemplating a business plan at this moment, we are trying to finalize these numbers. Since I mentioned at the outset, when we announce our financial results for the fiscal year, if you could wait until then, I will appreciate it. That is all.

Daisaku Masuno

If I could go on to the question, I know that you've already mentioned this, but if we took a look at the price reduction alone, promotional campaign is included in JPY 400 billion max, right. And also, as was mentioned earlier a two-year installment payments, people who complete them going on to different billing plan, temporary price reduction impact will probably be included. So of course, so the sustainable price reduction is not part of the JPY 400 billion customer return program. Is that the case? Is my understanding correct?

Yoshizawa Keisuke

If you could give us a minute, Mr. Masuno. If you could please give us a minute.

Seiji Maruyama

Thank you very much. It's Maruyama, Head of Corporate Strategy and Planning. I would like to respond to Mr. Masuno's question. I would also provide some supplementary remarks. So JPY 400 billion impact, the impact from JPY 400 billion. In terms of operating revenue and also where we could – and will we contemplate the billing reduction – the pricing reduction for the first quarter? This is the only impact which we are envisioning at this moment. Naturally, if there's price reduction, revenues and profit will come down. And also, in line with the emergency recommendation, Monthly Support will be suspended, will be stopped. That is the plan. So that is going to be a positive factor in terms of our profit.

So after offsetting these two, the maximum part, if you will, as a result of the offsetting, that comes to the JPY 400 billion. That is what we're talking about. So as was alluded by Mr. Masuno, the campaign and promotion, this will be reflected as expenses in most part, but that is not part of this consideration at all at this moment. So that is the explanation, I believe, is the most straightforward for you.

Daisaku Masuno

Thank you very much. I see. So what you're saying is that, going forward, Monthly Support program will be eliminated and that impact will eventually come into the picture? But if my understanding is not correct, please correct me later on. Now also, in relation to video, JPY 300 billion business that – you mentioned that, that is the size of business that you want to promote. Now NTT Plala is not that sizable and Plala subscription is quite steady at the moment, I would imagine. But how do you intend to realize this JPY 300 billion business size for your video business if you could elaborate, please.

Kenichi Mori

Thank you very much. Smart Life, and Mori is my name. With regard to video business, well, I think we're not just talking about sales from NTT Plala. Yes, we will be integrating NTT Plala as a subsidiary firm, but with this, because of DOCOMO's business in totality, we believe they will be able to aim for business size of JPY 300 billion eventually in the field of video and imagery. Right now, for example, with Hikari-TV for DOCOMO, apply Hikari-TV and also dTV, we have much video distribution business that the sales come to roughly JPY 100 billion if you add that.

And also, now we are going to integrate NTT Plala as a separate firm, where the purpose is not just a mere acquisition of a company that is not the case. NTT Plala has video procurement and also video production and also many partners in this field. And right now we have many video distribution businesses which DOCOMO has, and we believe there's a synergy between the two. And this can allow us to expand business opportunities down the road. That is the purpose.

Now the breakdown of the JPY 300 billion. Some of the factors are as follows. The existing video distribution business and reinforcement of existing business and also content production is another case. So IP, or intellectual property, business is another factor. For example, characters and the peripheral business and sales thereof, they will also be part of this business. And also, in relation to video, and imagery, and NTT Plala is already involved in this, but eventually, video, imagery – e-commerce related to video and imagery, I think, the size of this business can also expand. And so we want to expand multiple businesses here. But the customer and the membership base, this is going to be a major factor. Also, we want to carry out marketing for this very large membership base they have. And hopefully, that by leveraging our membership base and also inclusive of the video business, inclusive of 5G, we hope to expand that. And by doing this, we hope to reach the total business size of JPY 300 billion in video and imagery down the road.

Daisaku Masuno

Sorry, I apologize. JPY 100 billion increasing to JPY 300 billion, and that's an enormous jump up, isn't it? But having heard your comments so far, the – unless you increase your membership base, I don't think this is going to jump up to JPY 300 billion. So in principle, you want to expand your membership base. Is that the case? Is my understanding correct?

Kenichi Mori

Let me respond. Yes, it's not all going to be video distribution in entirety. So some parts will be e-commerce, video, imagery-related e-commerce will be part of this picture. And also as far as the content is concerned, content production, and how shall I put it, the character-related business, then that will be separate from the existing video imagery, a separate revenue source. And so video, imagery, diversification of video, imagery, that is all we want to do in order to expand revenues and sales from this field. Thank you.

Daisaku Masuno

Thank you. That is all from myself. Thank you.

Operator

Alright thank you very much. Now moving on to the next question. We will like to take the next question. The next question is from UBS Securities, Mr. Takahashi. Could you please begin your question Mr. Takahashi?

Kei Takahashi

I am Takahashi from UBS. First of all, my first question, which is about the handset replacement. What is the current status? In the third quarter, the sales volume, when I look at the numbers, the replacement of handset is not increasing as much as I have – handset upgrade has not increased as much as I expected. So in your case, how to migrate the feature phone users to smartphone is a very immediate concern for you. So at this current moment, what is the biggest obstacle for migrating subscribers from feature phones to smartphones? Can you share your view on that, please?

Hiroshi Tsujigami

Yes. This is Tsujigami. Regarding your question, you talked about migration. So regarding the contract replacement and also the upgrade, I think, you're talking about that numbers are not increasing in both of them. So when you subtract the new subscriptions from the total sales, when you look at the remaining numbers, then it seems that the – on a year-on-year basis, the number is decreasing actually. So...

Kei Takahashi

And also, towards the end of the year, I think, in the most recent months, when you look at the – when I visit the shop fronts, the handset price reduction was quite overheated. That was my impression, at least. So I was wondering if those kind of discount had any impact on the handset replacement and upgrade or not? So that's the reason why I asked the question.

Hiroshi Tsujigami

Okay, thank you very much. First of all, regarding the handset upgrade, the number of handset upgrade, at least in the first half of the year, we were performing better and higher compared to the previous fiscal year same period, but there was a break in the third quarter. Actually, iPhone 8 and iPhone X – because this is – there was a timing difference between iPhone X and iPhone 8. This year, XS and XR became available and released in the second quarter and third quarter that was divided between the two quarters, and therefore, that had an impact on the sales volume. But overall, we don't have an impression that the volume is coming down significantly, just slightly in the recent months.

From our point of view, the stock number of smartphone users is increasing, and therefore, the replacement has been increasing over time, but the handset failures declining in numbers. So the replacement of handset, the pace has slowed somewhat compared to before because the handset don't break so much. And the handset prices in the recent months have increased over the previous fiscal year, so that had some impact on the sales performance. But we are not noticing any significant decline at all.

And regarding the second point, at the shopfront, are we seeing rampant discounts? That was your question, I think. But to that question, I have read some media articles on some newspapers, but we have seen such rampant discounts resuscitated from November. But actually, the winter campaign starts from around November usually, and especially those steep discounts are limited to weekends, on Saturdays and Sundays. And when you look at the mass retailers, this happened before. So it's not something that came out all of the sudden.

So it's not that they are trying to sell the handsets off at the – as a last-minute sales. That's not our impression at least. So of course, the shops, we don't do that kind of practice at all at DOCOMO shops. We make sure that that doesn't happen. So I think the winter campaign coincided with the student discount campaign. That was something unique for this year. So we don't have an impression that sales discounts are overheated right now.

Kei Takahashi

Okay. Then in the third quarter, the replacement – the handset upgrade seems to have declined is because some specific model's release timing or it wasn't as popular as expected. So that was the primary reason? Is that correct?

Hiroshi Tsujigami

I cannot comment on any specific handset model. But compared against the third quarter of last year vis-à-vis this fiscal year's third quarter, the shipment pattern seems to be a little different. But overall, we haven't noticed any significant decline in handset sales.

Kei Takahashi

Okay. My second question relates to the other businesses. Every time, I'm always surprised that the profit margin of other business has been improving over time. Of course, the revenue has not increased that significantly, but the margin has improved significantly. So the mobile device protection, you have worked on cost reduction. We have received that kind of explanation from you already.

But once again, can you comment on the reason why you have successfully improved the operating profit margin of other businesses? And going forward, what is the profit margin that you can aim for going forward in the other business segment? What is the room left? Can your share your views on those points?

Osamu Hirokado

This is Hirokado, CFO. Regarding other businesses, the profit margin has improved. This is mostly significant affected by the mobile device protection service. The revenues are increasing from this protection service, but also, the handset that are being replaced or repaired is also declining. So – and also, the reinsurance cost is also coming down because of the successful negotiations. So that has made a contribution to the profit margin improvement.

And also, the corporate solutions are also included in other business. And this corporate service, of course, this is a very competitive space, but we have been able to offer a value-added service. So therefore, we have been able to secure a good profit margin in the corporate sales sector. Thank you.

Kei Takahashi

What is the contribution? Is it correct to assume that the mobile device protection accounts for the larger bulk for the profit margin improvement?

Osamu Hirokado

Yes, in terms of the contribution to profits, the device protection has a larger contribution compared to corporate sales. Thank you.

Yoshizawa Keisuke

We will take on the next question please.

Operator

Next question from Daiwa Securities, Mr. Ando. Mr. Ando, please ask your question.

Yoshio Ando

Thank you very much. Ando here, I would like to ask two questions. My first question is this. It's about the mobile communication service revenue and the trend thereof. I think in your past meetings, you mentioned that toward the second half of the year, well, the price reduction plans that were introduced this year, that impact will probably be felt. That's what you mentioned in the previous meetings. And we do note the downward trend. But the size of the decline was much more moderate than we had anticipated. So can you please share with us the current trend and provide us with an update as to why that is the case?

Osamu Hirokado

Thank you very much. As you point out – Let me respond. As you pointed out, yes, mobile service revenue is very robust at this moment. But my impression is that the first half of the year was even better, especially in the first – the first quarter was the best. And the second quarter and third quarter, we have noted the impact – significant impact on the basic pack.

Now in fiscal year 2017 second quarter, there is a change in accounting method. And the so-called Zutto Kurikoshi, it was a former billing plan, the carryover, we had to provide allowance for that. So it's a carryover, it does not lapse. But as people – when people move on to – from FOMA to LTE, then that will lapse. So we had to provide a provision for – we had to withdraw the provision. And they had a positive impact of JPY 5 billion in terms of the revenue. So when you do that from first quarter to second quarter and from second quarter to third quarter, you do note that there is a deepening of the customer return program and also greater impact in terms of revenue reduction.

Thank you. That is all for my response.

Yoshio Ando

Thank you for that response. I would like to go on to the second question. Well, in terms of – it relates to your forecast. Among the operating expense, the expenses compared to the previous year is expected to increase. And I think that was back in second quarter, I think you made the adjustment in terms of your outlook for the expenses. And against that backdrop, what is the current progress?

Osamu Hirokado

On a year-on-year basis, I do not note or notice much change or a difference between the previous year.

Yoshio Ando

But of course, you still have the fourth quarter remaining for this fiscal year. So I would like to ask, what is – what trend do you envision for the expenses for the fourth quarter? I would appreciate your response.

Osamu Hirokado

Thank you. Let me respond. With regard to expenses, well, as far as the fourth quarter is concerned, especially in relation to Declaration beyond-related items are concerned, measures that will contribute to future growth, that is what we want to focus on. In terms of impact on P&L in relation to the expenses for Declaration beyond, it is roughly JPY 80 billion, that is the full year plan. And up until third quarter, it was roughly JPY 50 billion, up until that point in time. So remaining JPY 30 billion, that is available, if you will, for the fourth quarter.

So 5G-related and fintech-related and also wireless service-related, these are some of the components of this initiative. And also, aside from growth initiative, we wanted smartphone classes and omnichannel and reinforcement and also disaster preparedness that will contribute to customer satisfaction. So if you put them all together, it's roughly JPY 30 billion. So yes, we do believe that the costs will be more – expenses will be more skewed toward the fourth quarter.

Yoshio Ando

I see. If I could ask additional question. I do apologize. Are there type of expense that you do not envision will be reflected next fiscal year? Is that included, if you will?

Osamu Hirokado

With regard to depreciation for fixed property loss, it's larger than JPY 20 billion compared to the previous year, if you will. That is the retirement for the fixed property. But in terms of general expense, we do not envision such expenses. Thank you.

Yoshizawa Keisuke

Now moving on to the next question. Are there any questions?

Operator

Next question will be from Morgan Stanley, MUFG Securities, Mr. Tsusaka. Please begin your question Mr. Tsusaka.

Tetsuro Tsusaka

This is Tsusaka. I have two questions for myself. One is about the new rate plan. What is the strategic positioning of your new rate plan vis-à-vis the competition? Can you share your views on that? Because the competitors' prices are already visible, I think you have some idea about that already. Regarding the separation models charges, it's already becoming visible from the other end of the competition.

So if – under your rate plan, when we accumulate the cost of handset on a one-off payment, I think your rates are much cheaper compared to the competition. And you mentioned that you wanted to become a price leader, and you will set the example of rationalizing the price setting in the overall industry. You mentioned that in your comments.

But when you – what can you aim for when you counter the competition? Can you share your views on that? Because the competitors prices are already known, and it's impossible for you to set a price that is not competitive compared against your rivals. So in the competitive environment, what are your rationale when you design your prices? Can you share your philosophy behind that? That was my first question.

Hiroshi Tsujigami

This is Tsujigami. The new rate plan, we are still in the middle of studies pertaining to the details of the rate plan, so I cannot comment on the details at this juncture, as I said at the outset. However, the point that you mentioned that the prices of the competitors are becoming visible, I think you are talking about the new entrant's prices. That's what I guess. But put it the other way, because the regulatory framework is going to change it significantly. And in that environment, the MNOs – or the MVNOs, I think, have many different plans in their mind, I think. I think they are performing many different studies.

And I think we are ultimately aiming for, as far as DOCOMO is concerned, we would like to gain the trust of customers so that they can get convinced. And beyond that, if possible, we would like to further expand our customer base. That is our major ambition. So the core of our membership, I think are the mobile telephone customers. So we would like to secure and further expand our mobile customer base. That's the primary focus. Thank you.

Tetsuro Tsusaka

I'm so sorry to ask this too sensitive question. Now my second question. This is related to your additional comments regarding the complete separation of handset prices from telecommunication charges. You are having some views and projections regarding the changes of the guidelines of the framework of regulations. And you're going to take actions, preemptive actions beforehand, ahead of the competition. So the handset sales practice that has been the norm before will – you will separate from that. Then you will try to secure profits from the handset business, and you will try to secure profits from the telecommunication service business. Is that right? That's my assessment, but is that correct?

So if that is the case, then traditionally, when you had a significant inventory on the handset side, you try to recover those profits from the telecommunication service side. So you were able to dump the handset prices significantly because you were able to recover that from the telecommunication service. So what are you going to do with inventory risk going forward? And I think the – if you try to sell this very precision devices with this new handset-sale model, I think this is going to entail additional risks. Is my understanding correct? Can you share your views on that?

Hiroshi Tsujigami

This is Tsujigami. Again, this is another sensitive question. The telecommunication service charges completely separated from the handset charges, this is advocated in the urgent proposal by the MIC. When you look at the details of that, it is bound to provide telecommunication service discounts on condition of handset sales or the handset sale price discounts on condition of having contracts. So those are the detailed conditions in the urgent proposals.

So I think there is a temperature difference between the two. The direction is set, but the details – the concrete details are not really defined yet, because we have to wait until the bill – the legal bill to be decided, and then that will be reflected in the guidelines going forward. So we have to keep a close eye on how that develops going forward. And regarding the experts' discussion, when we hear those discussion, then are we going to be completely eliminating subsidies all together? What if there is any handsets that we haven't been able to sell? How are you going to dispose off that? Those are the questions that we have to think about.

So for example, for customers that migrate from feature phones to smartphones, maybe there could be some measures that we can endorse such kind we can – that we can take in order to encourage such migration? Is that also included in the scope of ban? That's something that we don't know yet. So of course, I've been engaged in regulatory business for some time already, but this discussion is taking place very expeditiously at the moment. So we would like to keep a close eye on this dialogue that is taking place and make a right decision.

Tetsuro Tsusaka

Okay, thank you very much.

Yoshizawa Keisuke

Thank you very much we will go on to the next question.

Operator

Next question from SIB, Mr. Moriyuki. Your question please Mr. Moriyuki.

Moriyuki

Thank you very much. Mitsubishi Securities, Moriyuki here. I would like to ask my first question. First, you have announced significant price reduction. It's been some time since that announcement. But in terms of handset sales, in terms of new subscriptions and also in terms of upgrades, has that had an impact? And also, how well recognized is this significant rate reduction among your customers? I would appreciate your comment, please.

Hiroshi Tsujigami

Thank you. Tsujigami here. Let me clarify your question, if I may.

Moriyuki

Well, you announced your billing – you announced your reduction, and that could have led to outflow to others, but then they're staying on because of the announcement of the reduction. Sometimes people – sometimes, maybe people – there could be customers who will withhold purchasing other handsets because of that announcement.

As was mentioned earlier, it seems that your handset sales are lower than your initial expectation. There seems to be a slowdown in your sales. So maybe there is that impact of your announcement of a price reduction, perhaps. That's the gist of my question.

Hiroshi Tsujigami

Let me respond. As I mentioned earlier, on a quarter-to-quarter basis, yes, there's some fluctuations. Generally speaking though, the repair rate has been coming down and also replacement cycle has been extended. So that being the case, just because the announcement of a price reduction was made, I don't think there has been a significant impact in terms of the slowdown of the handset sales. So we do not note any handset sales reduction.

Moriyuki

My second question. Smart Life is in line with your full year guidance, I believe? And also, in relation to handsets, well, it's weaker than your initial expectation, but overall speaking, you used the term in line with your guidance. But when you take a look at the breakdown though, there were some differences. So in terms of your full year guidance, what is behind – what areas are you – are behind? What areas are you ahead? And also, how would you like to address this trend in your fourth quarter? I would appreciate your comment. Thank you.

Osamu Hirokado

Thank you very much. Hirokado, CFO. I would like to respond to your question, if I may. Well, in terms of our plan, well, back in second quarter, we did make a review – a revision back then. We did not review the overall profit, but as far as the breakdown is concerned, we did make a review. So in that regard, I do not think we have – we are that out of line with the full year guidance and plan.

As you pointed out handset sales is slightly lower than we had initially anticipated. But then we believe they will be able to offset that in terms of the cost of the handset. And also, in terms of mobile service revenue and in terms of Smart Life revenue, I would say that this is very much in line with our plan. It's actually very strong, and it's almost exceeding our plan as far as the annual profit is concerned. The mobile service revenue is very robust and very strong, but at the same time, there is the impact from the customer return program, and that impact has been growing from the second quarter and the third quarter.

And also, in terms of expenses, as was already covered earlier, the loss on disposal of property and also investment to realize growth for the Declaration beyond-related activities. So going beyond the JPY 100 billion, yes, we are very confident about that, but we're not yet at a stage where we need to review the full year guidance.

Moriyuki

Let me ask this question. So you're saying that mobile service revenue is struggling, but Smart Life will exceed. So you believe that, overall, you might be able to exceed the operating profit target of JPY 990 billion? Is that what you're saying?

Osamu Hirokado

Let me respond. As far as the revenue is concerned, aside from handset sales, mobile service revenue and Smart Life-related business, the revenue, it is very strong and robust. So mobile service revenue in the fourth quarter might actually have a downward trend. So I think we're being conservative in our outlook because of that possibility. And furthermore, and in terms of expenses, for example, loss on disposal of property and also investment to realize growth in relation to Declaration beyond, they'll be expenses in accounting terms. So that is the breakdown, if you will.

Moriyuki

So let me ask, with regards to Smart Life, I think the gap is not that large. I think in Smart Life business, I think you're very close to reaching your full year guidance already, but you do not anticipate spending a lot of expenses during the fourth quarter, may I ask?

Osamu Hirokado

Let me respond to your question. So expenses for growth – to spur growth, these are primarily in Smart Life business, so we envision some impact from that.

Moriyuki

I see thank you very much for your response.

