Technically Speaking For The Week Of January 28-February 1

Obviously, the big news this week was Friday's employment report, which contained a huge 304,000 gain in December. Rather than look at the monthly numbers, I use the 3, 6, and 12-month moving averages, which removes the noise. All three numbers are very strong: All three are now above 200,000, which is remarkably strong given how late in this economic cycle we are.

EU weakness continues, this time in Italy where fourth quarter GDP contracted for a second consecutive quarter: This is not an isolated event. Markit Economics EU PMI has been declining during 2018 as have several EU sentiment indicators (see here and here); the German economy contracted in the third quarter; EU equity indexes are weaker: This explains why the ECB now believes downside economic risk present the greatest threat to the region (emphasis added):

The risks surrounding the euro area growth outlook have moved to the downside on account of the persistence of uncertainties related to geopolitical factors and the threat of protectionism, vulnerabilities in emerging markets and financial market volatility.

And with Brexit hanging on the horizon, the EU is looking particularly vulnerable.

Consider the following two charts: The top chart shows the percentage of SPY stocks above their 200-day EMA while the lower chart shows the SPY stocks above their 50-day EMA. The top chart is low -- it's currently near 30% -- while the bottom chart is higher -- its current reading is 65%. These two charts reveal a very important technical development: most SPY stocks are now below their respective 200-day EMA.

Let's take a look at today's performance table: Given the strength of today's employment report, today's gains are disappointing. Transports were the biggest gainer, and they were only up .73%. Mid and micro-caps were the next best performers but they only gained .35%. The SPY was up marginally. Treasuries sold off, which you'd expect after a blow-out employment report. There are two trends on the daily chart. Prices consolidated in a triangle pattern (more of a rising wedge) during the morning session. The market then moved lower at noon but caught a bid during the last half-hour of trading to take prices slightly above yesterday's close.

On the week, prices consolidated on Monday and Tuesday, rallied mid-week, and then sold off to the 200-minute EMA on Friday. Overall, this is a positive weekly chart. On the month, the trend is generally higher as well, with a rally in early-mid January, consolidation last week and a rally to close the week. The daily chart is very strong. Prices have moved through the 200-day EMA -- the line that often separates bear and bull markets. The 10 and 20-day EMA have moved through the 50-day EMA, momentum is rising and volatility is moving lower.

Overall, this is a good way to end the week. With the exception of today's chart, there's a large amount of bullishness around.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.