U.S. Steel: I'm Still On The Sidelines

I remain on the sideline as I do not see enough signs that economic growth is recovering indeed.

United States Steel (X), one of America's oldest stock listed companies just reported its fourth quarter earnings. The company reported sales and earnings below expectations which pushed the stock down. The stock dropped 10% after the stock market opened after which the stock quickly rose more than 13% to the highs of the day. It was one of the more impressive post-earnings moves of the current earnings season - so far. The result might be that negativity has been priced in and traders are starting to prepare for a 2016-like scenario. Personally, I think traders need to be cautious and in this article, I will tell you why.

Source: United States Steel

Strong Shipments Growth Got Support From Prices

First of all, let's start with some of the reasons traders used to drop the stock during the first minutes after the post-earnings market opening. Adjusted EPS rose to $1.82 in the final quarter of 2018 from $0.76 in the prior-year quarter. This translates to a 139% growth rate. This is also the 11th consecutive quarter with positive EPS growth since Q2 of 2016. We also see that EPS has been positive since Q2 of 2017.

Source: Estimize

Sales went up from $3.13 billion in Q4/2017 to $3.69 billion in Q4 of 2018. This is still below expectations of $3.75 billion but 18% higher on a year-on-year basis. This is the same growth rate the company showed back in Q4/2017. Every single quarter since Q4/2016 has been positive which, in my opinion, is one of the most important signals that the company has indeed used post-2016 economic growth trend to grow its bottom line. And it's not just the bottom line. The company saw strong operating growth across the board.

Flat-rolled adjusted EBITDA improved from $171 million to $426 million over the past 12 months. This was supported by strong commercial sales which outperformed maintenance & outage costs which cost the company $58 million. Tubular adjusted EBITDA rose from $6 million to $8 million thanks to lower maintenance & outage. Commercial gains of $29 million were completely offset by raw materials which saw a $29 million cost increase.

U.S. Steel Europe EBITDA declined from $132 million to $85 million due to higher raw material costs, higher maintenance & outage costs which more than offset a $29 million gain from higher commercial sales. U.S. Steel Europe is also the only segment which did not see higher volumes in the fourth quarter.

And speaking of volumes, the table below gives you a good overview of both stronger shipments and higher realized prices. Total steel shipments increased from 3.87 million tons to 4.02 million tons. This is a 3.8% improvement which shows the progress the company made to grow shipments while being highly dependent on the cyclical (and very tough) flat-rolled steel segment.

Source: U.S. Steel Q4/2018 Earnings Release

That said, there is one very important question that needs to be discussed.

What's Next?

First off, U.S. Steel expects first quarter adjusted EBITDA to rise to $225 million. First quarter flat-rolled EBITDA is expected to be higher due to higher average selling prices which will outperform higher raw material costs. U.S. Steel Europe is expected to show a lower EBITDA result due to lower volumes, higher costs, and an unfavorable exchange rate.

Tubular EBITDA is also expected to grow thanks to all factors that pushed the segment up in Q4. Those are higher prices and higher volumes. For the full year, the company expects flat-rolled shipments to soar to 11.5 million tons from 10.5 million tons in 2018. This is a very ambitious target in my opinion.

All things considered, I am going to refer to the conclusion from my previous article.

All things considered, I have to say that I am impressed with the company's success. Shipments growth has been strong and rising margins are a great indicator of the company's turnaround. The only problem is that the business cycle might put some pressure on the company's stock and outlook (guidance). I expect this to continue until the ISM manufacturing index starts gaining momentum again.

The graph below shows both the ISM manufacturing index and the U.S. Steel stock price. What we see is that peak economic growth was enough to start a vicious downtrend. The stock was already way down when the ISM manufacturing started to slow down. If you want the latest economic outlook based on leading indicators like the ISM manufacturing index, feel free to read this article.

Source: TradingView

Nonetheless, I do get that some traders are bottom fishing. The first reason is that U.S. Steel got clubbed. The downtrend was ugly and worse than it should have been, in my opinion. We also see that the recent dovish Fed talk did boost cyclical commodity trades like oil, gold, and steel related stocks. In other words, traders that are buying now are betting on a 2016 scenario where very slow economic growth (worse than the current ISM situation) was solved by higher (global) stimulus and a weaker dollar. This also means that I agree with traders who bought the 10% post-earnings drop. The sell-off was not deserved as the company did not at all show any signs of serious weakness (considering the economic growth downtrend).

Personally, I stick to my plan when it comes to U.S. Steel. As I said, I do get that traders are starting small positions, but I like to wait for more confirmation regarding the economic trend before I start buying this cyclical company.

I will obviously keep you updated regarding the economic outlook and will likely write a U.S. Steel update over the next few weeks.

Stay tuned!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

Disclaimer: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.