CYB: PBOC Is Inhibiting The Yuan From Sliding Amid Slowdown
About: WisdomTree Chinese Yuan ETF (CYB)
by: Sankalp Soni
Summary
The CYB ETF is up 3.74% since November 2018 amid easing trade tensions.
The PBOC has been avoiding cutting the benchmark rate to support the Yuan.
A persistent slowdown in economic conditions could force the PBOC to further loosen monetary policy conditions, which could weigh on the Yuan.
The WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Strategy ETF (CYB), which tracks the value of the Chinese Yuan against the US Dollar, is up 3.74% since end of November 2018. While optimism about a potential trade