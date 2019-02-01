Verastem: A Compelling Risk/Reward Profile

We take an in-depth look at Verastem's prospects in the quarters ahead in the paragraphs below.

Small oncology concern Verastem has seen its stock drop by half since its first product was approved by the FDA in September.

Today, we look at a recently minted 'Tier 3' oncology concern whose stock has cratered over the past six months after the approval of its first compound (where have we heard this story before?). However, the shares now appear beyond cheap, the stock seems to maybe found a bottom and the shares has seen some 'shout outs' from analyst firms recently. Today, we revisit our investment case on this promising small-cap concern.

Company Overview:

Verastem (VSTM) is a small, Boston-based biotech company focused on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival of life of cancer patients. On September 24th, the company's primary drug candidate Duvelisib, also known as COPIKTRA, was approved for use in third line chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and follicular lymphoma (FL) by the FDA. The stock currently trades at just over $3.25 a share and has a market cap of approximately $240 million.

Duvelisib also showed encouraging Phase 1 results in combination with a drug from Celgene (CELG) to treat relapsed/refractory T-cell lymphomas in early December. In early November, Verastem announced a deal with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) aimed at accelerating the development of Duvelisib for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, an aggressive type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

Since Duvelisib was approved, a half dozen analyst firms have reissued Buy ratings on the stock. Price targets proffered have ranged from the low to high teens. Two weeks ago, H.C. Wainwright was the latest analyst firm to maintain VSTM as a Buy with a $13 price target. Here is the commentary from that call.

We maintain our Buy rating of VSTM and adjust our 12-month price target to $13.00 per share, down from $15.00. We derive our price target based on the average of two valuation methods: 1) price-sales multiple analysis applying an 8x multiple to our 2025 sales estimate discounted at 12%; and 2) price-earnings multiple analysis applying an 18x multiple to our 2025 estimated earnings discounted at 12%.

The most interesting analyst comments came from BTIG, however, when they reissued their Buy rating and $17 price target the day after Duvelisib was approved.

Verastem's Copiktra (duvelisib), its novel PI3K / inhibitor, received FDA approval for relapsed/refractory CLL/SLL after at least 2 prior therapies, and accelerated approval for relapsed/ refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least 2 prior therapy (a confirmatory trial in FL is required). We continue to estimate US peak revenue >$500mm, and $>350mm internationally in these initial indications." In the approved 3rd line CLL/SLL population, mPFS for Copiktra was 16.4 mo. vs 9.1 mo. for control, compared to 13.3 and 9.9 mo., respectively, for the overall study. Verastem set a list price of $11,800/mo., generally in-line with our estimate. We continue to model peak US penetration of Copiktra in CLL/SLL of ~1,900 patients, or ~42% of the ~4,500 patients treated in 3rd line (in 2016), which we feel adequately reflects the potential of its label."

While that analysis is somewhat technical, it means BTIG thinks eventually 1,900 patients will be treated annually at $11,800 per month, each patient projected to be on treatment for approximately 16 months. If one models 1,000 patients for 12 months as a more conservative estimate, that gets you to just under $150 million in annual revenue.

Verastem ended the third quarter with approximately $145 million in cash and marketable securities on hand. It then raised another $145 via a direct offering of convertible notes in October, so its funding needs for the foreseeable have been completely addressed.

Verdict:

Duvelisib got off to a nice start with just over $500,000 in revenues during the last week of September. We should get a better picture of the compound's ramp-up when Verastem reports Q4 results in a week or so as well. In September, the company signed a deal with CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited for the development and commercialization of COPIKTRA for all oncology indications in China. Verastem received $15 million in an upfront payment and is eligible for tiered royalties and milestone payouts from this deal.

If Duvelisib just does a fraction of BTIG's peak sales estimates, the stock seems woefully undervalued, given that cash on hand and strong analyst support. Several insiders also made small purchases in the shares in late September when the stock traded just over $7.00 a share.

The stock looks like it might have formed a bottom over the past five to six weeks as well. Given all of this, the risk/reward profile of Verastem looks very favorable at current trading levels.

