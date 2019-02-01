Oil States International To Manage Short-Term Weakness By Investing In Long-Term Growth

OIS is a long-term growth story

Oil States International (OIS) provides engineered capital equipment and products used in the onshore and offshore energy production and midstream operations. As we head into 2019, OIS's market share loss in the perforation gun market coupled with flat new orders is likely to keep its performance down in the next couple of quarters or so. The recent crude oil price fall, completion activity slowdown, lack of offshore projects, and the Permian Basin takeaway capacity constraint issues have also affected Oil States International adversely. OIS is using this period of low activity to build a strong product pipeline, including an integrated perforation gun system to benefit from a long-term revival. The company is investing in downhole technologies and focuses on increasing well-productivity in the basins in the Rocky Mountain and Mid-Continent to offset the margin slip coming from the Permian.

I do not think OIS's stock will turnaround anytime soon. However, if the energy market scenario improves, OIS is positioning itself in a firm footing when the industry headwinds recede. In the past year, Oil States International's stock price has gone down by 46% and underperformed the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) which declined by nearly 38% during this period. OIH represents the oilfield equipment & services (or OFS) industry.

OIS's asset base and long-term drivers

As of September 30, 2018, OIS had thirty-four drilling rigs, with lift capacities ranging from 150,000 to 500,000 pounds. Twenty-four of these rigs are based in the Permian, while 10 are in the Rocky Mountain region.

Investors should also note the number of drilled wells that are completed, the total number of wells drilled, and total footage drilled determine the demand for OIS's Well Site Services and the Downhole Technologies products and services. In the past year, until December 2018, the key U.S. shales saw 30% higher drilled wells and 25% higher completed wells according to the data provided by the EIA. During the same period, drilled but uncompleted (or DUC) wells increased by 31%, which reflects the completion activity slowdown in the U.S. unconventional energy production.

The typical demand drivers for increased unconventional well productivity are longer lateral lengths, increased frac stages, and more perforation clusters. OIS acquired GEODynamics in January 2018. With the acquisition, OIS brought in GEODynamics' proprietary toe valve and frac plug products among other completion applications in the market. GEODynamics' products typically enjoy higher margin. This is because these products have high entry barriers due to strict regulatory compliance associated with safe handling of explosive materials.

OIS's new technology developments

The Permian Basin activity slowdown is one of OIS's key risk factors. To offset the completion activity deceleration effect, OIS helps its upstream customers lower production costs by making superior encouraging well designs and modern completion techniques adoption. The strategy is expected to drive demand for OIS's downhole consumable product offerings. As part of the product pipeline, OIS's addressable switches, proprietary integrated gun system, and plug and power solutions are undergoing field trials. To bolster its effort, GEODynamics hired personnel for a new technical solutions group, which will aid OIS's wireline and operator customers. OIS's Isolation Tool allows switching between pressure pumping and wireline operations. Due to higher density frac stages and longer laterals, OIS's tools allow more days on location for a given length lateral. It also offers support for ball-and-sleeve and plug-and-perf operations.

Analyzing OIS's performance by segments

Well Site Services segment performance

Oil States International's revenues from the Well Site Services segment increased by 67% year-over-year in Q3 2018. Over the previous year, OIS's revenue growth from completion products and services was the most impressive, while revenue from drilling services was flat. The completion revenue growth was on account of improved activity in the South Texas Permian and Northeast regions. However, completion-related activities in many of the key U.S. unconventional shale plays started slowing down since Q3. The deceleration intensified in Q4 and is an even stronger trend going into 2019. From Q2 to Q3, the segment revenue growth decelerated for OIS (3% up Q-o-Q) due to weaker performance in the U.S. Mid-Continent, the Gulf of Mexico, and the Rockies region.

The segment EBITDA margin also weakened to 12% in Q3 from 15% in Q2 on account of higher expenses on repair and maintenance, equipment rental, and the completion services business. Read more on OIS here.

Outlook: Completion activity slowdown in the Permian Basin and the infrastructure constraints in the region are likely to put pressure on the segment revenue and margin in Q4. However, OIS's geographic spread across the basins can counter the adverse effect in certain shale plays. For example, in the earlier quarters, the higher well intensity in the basins in the Rocky Mountain and Mid-Continent worked in favor of OIS. The other negative driver in Q4 could be the typical customer downtime due to activity slowdown in the winter season and customers' budget exhaustion in Q4 just before the next year budget is set.

Downhole Technologies segment performance

OIS's weakness in the Downhole business is visible on a quarter-over-quarter comparison (5% down compared to Q2). Lower sales in the downhole equipment were brought about by higher competition in the market. In particular, the introduction of an integrated gun system by two of OIS's key competitors led to the fall in Q3.

In this context, investors may note that Hunting Group's (OTCPK:HNTIY) proprietary hydraulic fracturing perforating gun - the H-1 Perforating System - was developed for efficient drilling when the crude oil price crashed from its 2014-highs. In H1 2019, Hunting plans to develop a second generation H-1 Perforating System, while other advanced technology-based products are expected to be commercialized in 2019. Read more on HNTIY here.

Strategy and outlook: To regain market share, OIS plans to accelerate the marketing of its engineered perforating solutions by introducing its proprietary integrated gun system. The company estimates that by Q2 2019, the system can start selling in the market. However, until then, the segment revenue and operating profit margin will reduce or remain lower than the past average.

Offshore/Manufactured Products segment performance

OIS's revenues from the Offshore/Manufactured decreased by 12% quarter-over-quarter in Q3 2018. The segment continued to reel under weak offshore projects. These projects are primarily related to connector products and production facility content. Project award delays and reduced short-cycle product sales due to higher inventory level at the customers' end led to the revenue decline. The segment EBITDA margin also reduced to 14% in Q3 from 18% in Q2. As revenue fell, OIS witnessed under-absorption of facility costs, which resulted in further pressure at the operating profit level.

Outlook: New order booking dried up during Q3, suggesting a drop in future revenues. As the crude oil prices lost much of the recovery in the past few months, many offshore operators continued to cut capex, leading to lower offshore rig activity. Hence, a sizeable proportion of the offshore fleet has remained idled or stacked. In a report, McKinsey estimated that the offshore project development capex would not recover until 2020 and would remain below pre-2014 levels for the next five years. Revenues from OIS's shorter-cycle offshore products are tied to the North American onshore activities, which as a result of a weakening crude oil price, can decline in Q4.

What's the overall outlook for OIS in 2019?

While Q4 results for OIS is likely to decline, deepwater project sanctions, and technological development, and improvement in equipment for higher well productivity is likely to regain market share for OIS in 2019. Much of this, however, would depend on the sustained recovery in the crude oil price. In a January update, the IMF revised down its October forecast following Germany's introduction of new automobile fuel emission standards, concerns about sovereign and financial risks in Italy, and some concerns in Turkey. The EIA also expects the crude oil prices to remain lower than the levels experienced during most of 2018. These factors can further delay OIS's recovery. The crude oil price can make a comeback in late-2019 and 2020 led by increased demand for light-sweet crude oil. OIS's management believes project awards are improving in the offshore industry. It expects 9 to 12 projects sanctions and floating production facility awards per year for 2018-2020.

On the onshore side, OIS's recovery will be driven by improved backlog and an improvement in facility cost absorption. OIS's downhole business will be critically dependent on addressable switches and the integrated gun system sales. OIS also aims to focus on the Completion Services business to become a low-cost provider in the Permian Basin. The company also looks to reduce rental cost and optimize its margins in that business.

Overall, on the market and industry, here is what OIS's management commented in the Q3 earnings call:

we need production out of the lower 48 to compensate for global declines elsewhere. So that sets up to be really a bullish statement for not only near-term, but longer-term activity in the Lower 48. Our customers are excited about their potential. Yes, there are some pipeline bottleneck constraints that that many people think are almost a bit overblown, time will tell on that, but it is self-correcting fairly quickly.

Management guidance

While OIS's management expects revenues to decline in Q4 compared to Q3, the management guidance suggests EBITDA margin increase in the Well Site Services and the Downhole Technologies segments. In Q3, the Well Site Services segment EBITDA margin was adversely affected by a $2.6 million charge for prior years' Fair Labor Standards Act (or FLSA) claim settlements. The Downhole Technologies segment Q3 EBITDA margin was reduced by $3.5 million pre-tax charges related to legal fees incurred for patent defense. OIS's management expects a sequential decline in the Offshore/Manufactured Products segment EBITDA margin Q4 for the reason I discussed earlier in the article.

OIS's FCF, capex, and debt

In the first nine months of FY2018, OIS's cash flow from operations (or CFO) was $80 million, which was a mild improvement over the CFO in the first nine months of FY2017. Despite a much sharper rise in revenues, a steep rise in account receivables and inventories partially mitigated OIS's CFO improvement. This resulted in ~$9 million free cash flow (or FCF) in the first nine months of 2018. It is not unusual for a relatively small company like OIS to have low FCF and is not worrying as long as its revenues are growing and debt level is not growing out of proportion.

In FY2018, OIS's management expects capex to range between $85 million and $90 million. This leaves $14 million to $19 million of capex for Q4 2018.

OIS's net debt-to-EBITDA ratio is 3.0x, while its debt-to-equity stood at 0.19x as of September 30. Compared to OIS, its peer Superior Energy Services' (SPN) net debt-to-EBITDA ratio was 3.6x as of September 30. Read more FTI in TechnipFMC Keeps 2019 Guidance Steady Versus 2018. Oceaneering International's (OII) net debt-to-EBITDA ratio was 2.6x as of September 30. Read more on OII here.

What does OIS's relative valuation say?

Oil States International is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 12.8x. Based on sell-side analysts' EBITDA estimates, as pulled from Thomson Reuters, OIS's forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 9.9x. Between FY 2013 and FY 2018, OIS's average EV/EBITDA multiple was 16.5x. So, OIS is currently trading at a discount to its past six-year average.

OIS's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contractions versus its adjusted trailing twelve months EV/EBITDA is steeper than the industry peers' average multiple compression, as noted in the table above. This is because analysts expect OIS's EBITDA to improve more sharply compared to the rise in the peers' average in the next four quarters. This would typically reflect in a higher current EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers' average. OIS's TTM EV/EBITDA multiple is higher than its peers' (OII, SPN, and FTI) average of 7.5x.

Analysts' rating on OIS

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, five sell-side analysts rated OIS a "buy" on January 31 (including strong buys), while 11 of the sell-side analysts rated OIS a "hold". One of the sell-side analysts rated OIS a "sell". The analysts' consensus target price for OIS is $23.2, which at OIS's current price yields ~34% returns.

What's the take on OIS?

The recent crude oil price fall, completion activity slowdown, lack of offshore projects, and the Permian Basin takeaway capacity constraint issues have no doubt hit Oil States International hard. This is evident from its revenue and margin decline in Q3. These issues, coupled with its operational deficiencies including market share loss in the perforation gun market and flat new orders, are likely to keep growth flat or in the negative territory in the next couple of quarters or so.

As upstream operators set 2019 capex budget, OIS is using the opportunity to build a strong product pipeline to benefit from a long-term revival. The company is investing in downhole technologies as it serves the drilling trend of increased frac stages, longer lateral lengths, and more perforation clusters. OIS's focus on improving well intensity in Rocky Mountain and Mid-Continent energy shales is also likely to protect from the margin slip coming from the Permian. OIS also looks to regain market share once its integrated perforation gun system becomes operations after Q2 2019.

I would not recommend investors looking for steady growth to expect a quick turnaround from OIS's stock in the short-run. However, if the energy market scenario improves, OIS is positioning itself in a firm footing for a robust recovery.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.