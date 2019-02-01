Apple: Together We Fell, Together We'll Rise

The earnings release read very solid, but what investors really need to pay attention to is towards many aspects provided during one of the most bullish calls.

There are a lot of arguments why this recent i-pocalypse may just be the typical anti-Apple behavior of the markets fearing the worst.

Narrative has profoundly shifted from iPhone over to Services and user base which will propel the stock much higher.

Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) spectacular rise and fall last year has caught many investors by surprise as ongoing worries about the iPhone, in general, and performance in China, in particular, have negatively reigned down on the stock.

It is true that iPhone, at least for now, will not be the revenue growth driver it used to be due to a combination of factors, but it will still rake in billions of revenues and juicy margins. Apple's most important product, the iPhone, is currently in decline hampered by extending upgrade cycles, FX pressure, and macro-economic slowdown in China. However, the rest of Apple is truly firing on all cylinders.

This most recent earnings release has set the stage for the new narrative, i.e. focus on strength of the ecosystem, Apple's giant installed base, and Services growth. We will dissect key statements from the call that stand out in my view.

What is going on at Apple?

Apple slightly beat estimates both on the top and bottom line, but that is hardly surprising, given that, only 4 weeks earlier, Tim Cook shocked investors when Apple had to substantially reduce forward guidance. Moreover, the mid-point of Q2 guidance came in $2B below estimates ($57B vs. $59B).

In an initial reaction to this news, the stock rose around 2%, but it was the earnings call this time which propelled the stock to a 6% AH rally. Here are the key things impacting Apple as it moves forward.

1) Putting China business in perspective

Yes, iPhone revenue in China dropped around $5B Y/Y in the December quarter, but the rest of the China business was humming. Apple recorded record Services revenue in China in the December quarter and a mind-blowing 50% Y/Y revenue growth in Wearables. Despite the negative narrative on iPhone, the total active installed user base grew in China as did total FY2018 revenue.

Macroeconomic factors will come and go, but we see great upside in continuing to focus on the things that we can control.

It is not Apple's fault or under Apple's control if the economy in China is slowing down at the moment, at least as long as Trump's self-inflicted trade war is straining the Chinese economy. Over the years, these macroeconomic factors will turn around, and even quicker if the anxiously awaited trade agreement can be reached by March. Overall, China is a huge market for Apple, and while consumers may temporarily favor other models than iPhone, at least a brand-new iPhone, the installed base is growing, and there is no shortage in demand for Apple's other products and services.

2) Growth in other core markets despite macro-economic headwinds

While the shortfall in iPhone revenue in China is massive, other key regions, most notably, the USA, Canada, Korea, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Latin America set new all-time revenue records. In the U.S alone, Apple generated more than $1.5B in revenue compared to a year ago, and other key markets from the regions mentioned above grew by double digits.

Overall, Apple grew by 19% excluding iPhone and set records basically everywhere. Mac grew 9%, iPad driven by the new iPad Pro by 17%, Services by 19%, and Wearables by a whopping 33%.

I was very delighted by the extensive commentary of Tim Cook to provide more color on the drivers behind the iPhone decline. Fundamentally, he mentioned three core factors:

1) Foreign Exchange impact: the strong U.S. dollar has negatively impacted local pricing in many parts of the world, particularly in emerging markets. In Turkey alone, the sharply depreciating lira has created an almost $700M revenue headwind. FX is something the company cannot control, but it can at least attempt to take off some or all of that burden by swallowing the difference in order to bring local pricing in line with U.S. pricing. This will negatively impact ASP, but higher volumes could easily offset that.

2) Subsidies: This was a new factor to me and quite surprising to hear that carriers have become more restrictive in giving iPhone subsidies. In Japan, for instance, the percentage of subsidized iPhones fell from around 3/4 to less than 50% in Q1.

3) Battery replacement program: It was very controversial when Apple, after having found guilty of having throttled devices, provided an ultra-cheap way for owners of older iPhones to receive a brand-new battery and thus elongate the lifetime of their iPhone. I am torn between whether Apple did this as they love their customers or in order to limit damage, but it is possible a mix of both. Essentially, what they have done though is cannibalized future upgrades or at least pushed them further into the future. However, I still view this much better as having lost their customers to other manufacturers. Surely, this has extended the upgrade cycle, but keeping these customers in their ecosystem and selling them paid subscriptions is far more important than losing them entirely.

3) New all-time records everywhere excluding iPhone

The facts mentioned above have largely shown that Apple's business is in better shape than feared despite the iPhone slowdown. In fact, in terms of profitability, Apple basically generated identical net income of $20B.

The real gems of the call, however, were not expressed in revenue terms but on different dimensions:

1) Within a year, Apple's total active installed base grew from 1.3B devices to 1.4B, setting new all-time highs across all products and all geographic segments.

2) All-time records across Services for the App Store, Apple Pay, and cloud services

3) Groundbreaking launch of Apple Pay in Germany "with Deutsche Bank reporting more activations for Apple Pay in one week than for Android in an entire year."

4) Outstanding and industry-leading customer satisfaction for iPhone and a 99% customer satisfaction for iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max combined.

5) The most surprising figure was mentioned by Luca Maestri: global active installed base of iPhones. This figure has been disclosed for the very first time and came in at a mind-blowing 900 million devices and grew by around 75 million over the last 12 months. This number is nothing short of spectacular, and the real driver behind the strong Services growth momentum. Such a massive user base is profoundly fueling the Services segment as happy and loyal customers deeply engrained in Apple's ecosystem are very much willing to pay for Services.

For those listening to the call, it was a never-ending stream of records and phenomenal stats, outside revenue and profits, shared by Tim and Luca. This fueled the AH markets rally, and apart from the 5 facts mentioned above, there were many, many more riveting figures.

Two things that also clearly stood out relate to the number of paid subscriptions. Apple grew its number of paid subscriptions across Services by 120M in a year to 360M and is expecting that number to surpass half a billion in 2020. We don't know how much such a subscription generates in revenue for Apple, but it must be big, given how quickly the Services business has been growing. Other companies venturing into the subscription business, like Microsoft (MSFT), Tableau (DATA), Salesforce (CRM), Adobe (ADBE), or Cisco Systems (CSCO) have all been enjoying the predictability and reliability of these recurring revenues and, as a result, got much higher PE multiples assigned. Yet, Apple, despite the solid 7% rally today, is still trading at only around 13 times earnings and even less when factoring in its net cash position.

Investor Takeaway

Quoting Tim Cook...

We don't measure our success in 90-day increments. We manage Apple for the long term and when we consider the keys to our success over time there are three that stand out, our highly satisfied and loyal customers, our large and growing active installed base and at the heart of it all, our deeply ingrained culture of innovation. Thanks to all this our ecosystem is stronger than ever before.

If you are a long-term investor, you need to insulate that statement. Nobody is denying that the iPhone is currently declining, and although it is still the main revenue contributor to Apple, it is not as important as in previous years. The rest of Apple's business is firing on all cylinders and that installed and active user base more than supports the current valuation. And remember, it is growing, and not slowly.

For those investors who couldn't time the sharp takedown in the stock, as myself, we have fallen together. And, just as we have fallen, we will now rise together. An exciting journey lies ahead of us, and if the trade war will really be resolved, expect Apple to quickly hit $200 again and hit its $1T market cap again.

