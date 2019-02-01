Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) CEO Thomas Gentile on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Q4 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call

February 1, 2019, 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ryan Avey - Director of IR

Thomas Gentile - President and CEO

Jose Garcia - SVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Kristine Tan Liwag - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Greg Konrad - Jefferies

Audrey Preston - Robert Spingam with Credit Suisse

Louis Raffetto - UBS

Ken Herbert - Canaccord

Rajeev Lalwani - Morgan Stanley

Cai von Rumohr - Cowen & Company

Asher Carey - Baird

Krishna Sinha - Vertical Research Partners

Josh Sullivan - Seaport Global

Presentation

Operator

Good morning ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc.'s Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Earnings Conference