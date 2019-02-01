Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) CEO Thomas Gentile on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
About: Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR)
by: SA Transcripts
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)
Q4 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call
February 1, 2019, 11:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Ryan Avey - Director of IR
Thomas Gentile - President and CEO
Jose Garcia - SVP and CFO
Conference Call Participants
Kristine Tan Liwag - Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Greg Konrad - Jefferies
Audrey Preston - Robert Spingam with Credit Suisse
Louis Raffetto - UBS
Ken Herbert - Canaccord
Rajeev Lalwani - Morgan Stanley
Cai von Rumohr - Cowen & Company
Asher Carey - Baird
Krishna Sinha - Vertical Research Partners
Josh Sullivan - Seaport Global
Presentation
Operator
Good morning ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc.'s Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Earnings Conference