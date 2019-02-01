Why The GE Turnaround Is So Interesting

Risk has gone down since Culp's first earnings call, but the share price has gone nowhere.

The GE (GE) turnaround reminds me a lot of the Bausch Health (BHC) turnaround story. I wrote over twenty articles on Bausch Health after it got completely massacred; at the time known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals. Subsequently, I wrote it up for The Special Situations Report, and luckily, it started tearing it up.

Data by YCharts

October 18, 2018, I reviewed GE's earnings call and concluded it could be interesting to slowly build a position as it would likely slide further (because of forced selling). Yesterday, we've heard another earnings call, and the stock is right back at its October level. If you were looking to buy into this, I hope you've done so already. I like the stock a lot better at $10 today than I did at $10 back in the fall of '18, and I believe yesterday's jump was quite justified.

Data by YCharts

The trick with these equity stubs (where the equity slice is small compared to the debt) is to pick the ones that aren't going under. Bausch Health had a strong core business that looked very resilient in the face of a lot of bad press and turmoil. A great manager, well known in the industry and with a reputation for value creation, was brought in. CEO Joseph Papa then bought stock and started out by hanging the dirty laundry out to dry. Assets were sold in patient fashion at good prices to start deleveraging. After that, things started improving markedly.

At General Electric, a fantastic CEO was brought in. Importantly, an industry insider with a reputation for value creation! He bought a couple of millions worth of stock.

It also looks like GE CEO Larry Culp is going to sell assets rather patiently and only at decent prices:

For the year, we signed or completed substantially all of our $20 billion industrial asset sale plan, which had targeted roughly $10 billion in proceeds. We also announced the sale of ServiceMax in the fourth quarter. We completed $8 billion of capital asset sales and other actions in the quarter bringing our total for the year to $15 billion, which were executed at book value or better. We're more than halfway through the total of $25 billion capital asset sale program, which we expect to complete this year.

A lesser CEO would come in and start cleaning house by immediately rightsizing the ship but giving up lots of value in the process. This approach will have us biting our nails for the next year or two or three, but if I like the end result much better, that's fine.

Something I like a lot is that General Electric developed quite a base of installed recurring revenue (gas turbines, engines, and wind turbines) as well as a substantial backlog that we have visibility on (it grew 5% year over year). That decreases the risk with an equity stub substantially. There's always that risk you run one right into a recession and get killed. Here that's somewhat mitigated.

At Bausch, a lot of fat had been cut before Papa came in (perhaps too much). Here, the opposite is the case. That's great, for a turnaround investor, because it means there's potential for margin improvement that doesn't hurt top-line growth much. And there's a lot of fat to cut here:

In 2018, our corporate headquarters cost was $1.2 billion down $400 million from $1.6 billion in 2017. We have begun transferring a significant portion of headcount and activities that were previously managed at corporate to the segments or to third parties with over 6,500 full-time employees transferred to-date. We're confident that as we move more activity and headcount closer to those that are directly accountable, we will see additional savings.

Another parallel I see here is that we now have a real operating CEO here instead of a dealmaker/caretaker at the helm at, respectively, Bausch/GE. Just take note of what Culp said about management on the call. Great turnaround managers have to get into the weeds:

Previous P&L reviews focused on revenue, contribution margin and base cost and then, of course, operating profit. The same high-level framing I saw on the board room. No more. We now get into much more operating detail, volume price, mix, material and labor productivity overhead and operating expenses like R&D sales and marketing and G&A, all of which are critical to understanding and then improving the business.

The outlook still isn't great. But that's to be expected here. If the outlook for GE was great, it wouldn't trade where it does (emphasis mine):

Power will be down in a flat to slightly down market in 2019. We also expect our industrial operating margins to expand. On free cash flow, we expect to face operating headwinds such as the PTC progress cycle reversing in renewables and we will spend more cash on restructuring at both Corporate and Power. In addition, we have a number of nonrecurring investments and commitments that create a drag on our free cash flow in 2019 but which will meaningfully lessen in 2020 and '21. These include transitioning to GE Capital supply chain financing program to MUFG and reducing factoring with GE Capital, Alstom pension contributions and legal settlements and the costs related to the preparation for our Healthcare business for our public separation.

Data by YCharts

2019 looks like it will still be a year where General Electric will be eating a lot of restructuring/turnaround costs that will only pay off later. Because the company isn't taking shortcuts, quickly loading off assets at firesale prices, it is going continue to experience a tough stretch where debt continues to be high, and there's not a lot of free cash flow. But it appears to me that General Electric has a feasible path to growing free cash flows in 2020, but by the time it gets there, I don't believe analysts will still be guiding for a forward EPS around $1/share. There's certainly some risk here as we are late cycle, but there is also ample reward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.