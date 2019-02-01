Amgen: Challenges Continue

Amgen (AMGN) has an upcoming growth issue, something which the company clearly admits, as has become evident based on the 2019 guidance.

Amgen has long been regarded as one of the promising biotechnology companies, and despite this promise and growing sales, shares were actually stagnant in a $40-80 range for as long as the time period 2000 until 2012. Ever since, shares have seen a huge rally driven by multiple compression ending, price hikes in combination with organic growth, as well as involvement of activist investors with plans to boost margins and return capital.

That recipe might no longer be working. After shares rose quickly to $170 in 2014 and traded just above the $200 mark last year, shares have been stagnant at $180. This comes as share price no longer drives earnings and profit growth, while Amgen really has some innovative work and/or savvy deal-making to be done.

About 2018

Amgen has seen a solid year in 2018, at least in terms of sales growth with full year sales growing by 4% to $23.75 billion, and growth coming in at 7% in the final quarter of the year. Total revenues of $6.23 billion for the final quarter include $6.00 billion in product sales as the picture was a bit mixed. Sales of top-selling drug Enbrel fell by 8% to $1.32 billion on the back of lower demand and pricing. Second best-selling drug Neulasta grew by 5% to $1.17 billion.

The only other real bleeder was a 40% fall in sales of Neupogen to $75 million, offset by a 62% rise in sales of Repatha to $159 million. That rise might be short-lived with a planned 60% price decline. Furthermore, Amgen reported a 37% increase in sales of Blincyto to $63 million. New contributions were made (in comparison to Q4 of 2017) by Parsabiv ($120 million for the quarter), Aimovig ($95 million for the quarter), and biosimilars with a $34 million revenue contribution.

Reported earnings growth was in line with sales growth as very fat margins only saw very modest pressure. GAAP operating margins fell by 0.6% to 39.7% for the final quarter, as margins were down a similar percentage on a non-GAAP basis. Despite actual earnings growth being in line with sales growth, Amgen delivered on spectacular earnings per share growth on the back of large share buybacks, with a share count down by 12% over the past year, as well as an effective tax rate falling to just 13.5%. Note that tax reform, and cash repatriation was the key driver behind a near $18 billion buyback program over the past year.

These share buybacks mean that the company now operates with a $4.6 billion net debt load. This is very modest with adjusted operating earnings coming in at $11.9 billion, for a leverage ratio of merely 0.4 times on EBITA, not even including regular depreciation charges. The company still holds large absolute cash and debt levels, which causes net interest expenses come in at $700 million a year, an elevated number, given the size of the net debt load. In fact, $150-200 million is a more realistic amount if absolute cash and debt levels come down (while net debt remains the same). This situation is the consequence of past tax legislation. Note that saving $500 million on interest could boost earnings by roughly $0.75 per share.

On a clean GAAP basis, the company earned $8.4 billion after taxes for the year, or $12.62 per share, with non-GAAP earnings being as high as $14.40 per share. The difference relates largely to amortisation charges. Trading at $182, valuations are not that demanding at 12-13 times adjusted earnings and 14-15 times GAAP earnings.

Problem Is The Outlook

The problem with Amgen, despite the low current valuation, solid balance sheet, current growth, and recent product introductions, is the outlook. For the current year, total revenues are seen at $21.8-22.9 billion. At the midpoint, sales of $22.35 billion are seen down about 6% driven by anticipated competition arriving for second best selling drug Neulasta. This shows that the company's two top-selling drugs are in decline.

Earnings are expected to come down as well with adjusted earnings seen at $13.10-14.30 per share, and GAAP earnings at $11.55-12.75 per share, suggesting similar declines in earnings as well. At the midpoint of the guidance, earnings multiples are increasing with shares now trading at 13-14 times adjusted earnings and 15 times GAAP earnings.

To address the sales declines, the company is considering acquisitions, as admitted by CEO Bob Bradway on the conference call, although huge buybacks essentially "prevent" large deals with shares down to these levels, or down further. Nonetheless, the company has a war chest of easily up to $20 billion to make additional deals without issuing stock or increasing leverage ratios a lot.

Final Thoughts

In October of 2017, about 15 months ago, I concluded that Amgen was in transition mode as shares have gone nowhere ever since, despite the nearly $20 billion buyback program executed upon in 2018.

Now and back in 2017, shares were trading at appealing multiples as the balance sheet was strong, yet there are three key risks in my opinion. One was reliance on Enbrel + Neulasta, but this reliance has fallen from roughly 50% to levels in the low forties. Another key risk was that of falling sales, a risk which is now clearly showing up, as is evident in the 2019 outlook.

The biggest risk is the margins and pricing scrutiny by governments and other parties involved in the healthcare system. After all, Amgen is posting operating margins of 50% on an annual basis, which is simply outrageous. Working with more normalised margins of 35% on sales of $22 billion (with margins in line with peers), I peg "normalised" operating earnings power at $7.7 billion. An effective interest cost of $200 million and 15% tax rate make for earnings of $6.4 billion, for an earnings number of $10 per share. Based on these numbers, shares trade at a market multiple of 18 times. Of course, the company continues to "overearn" in the meantime, generating billions of additional cash flows to be returned to investors, for as long as margins remain this high.

Hence, I consider shares to be largely fairly valued but do not see the same great appeal as some others do based on the current earnings power, which in my eyes is not sustainable. Other than that, the business is becoming more diversified and has some growth engines coming up, although I only see real appeal emerging if shares see further pressure to levels around $160 per share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.