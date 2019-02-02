Why We Prefer Unilever To Corporate Bonds

Our long-term return expectations for Unilever are modest. We are targeting returns in the mid to high-single digits, but that is still better than corporate bonds.

In our opinion, it is a much better option to look for reasonably valued blue-chip companies like Unilever. At least, they have some pricing power that hedges inflation.

With the Fed hitting the pause button, there is a renewed search for yield, and some investors are heading back to corporate bonds.

If you have recently had a Ben & Jerry's ice cream scoop, taken a shower with Dove soap, or applied some Rexona or Axe deodorant, then you are one of Unilever's (UL) (UN) 2.5B customers.

The strength of its brands, the number and diversity of its customers, its strong balance sheet, and the fact that it is a well-managed company make Unilever one of the best blue-chip companies in the world.

Unfortunately, companies of this quality are rarely cheap, and that is the case with Unilever, which is currently trading at a trailing p/e of ~21 and a ~19 multiple based on expected earnings for the next year.

While far from "sell the farm to buy all you can" cheap, we believe the valuation is fair and makes Unilever more attractive than many alternatives.

One such alternative is investment-grade corporate bonds. Using the iShares LQD (LQD) ETF as proxy, we see that they both currently offer a similar yield. However, Unilever can raise prices, grow the business, reinvest part of the earnings, and it, therefore, has the potential to provide some capital appreciation.

In terms of portfolio diversification, both have similar correlation profiles to the S&P 500. However, LQD does have an advantage here, since it appears to be slightly less correlated to the S&P 500 on average.

It is important to remember that investment grade corporate spreads are still relatively low, despite the recent increases. We don't see much room for spread compression, which makes investment grade corporate bonds unattractive, in our opinion.

If an investor is looking for portfolio diversification that provides some support during market downturns, then looking at treasury bonds makes a lot more sense. While both Unilever and LQD had a positive correlation to the market during the most recent drawdown, treasury bonds showed a negative correlation, providing a cushion for investors.

For the next few years, we believe Unilever can realistically provide mid to high single-digit returns. This assumes ~3.5% from the dividend and ~5% earnings per share growth. This level of earnings growth could be attained with ~3% sales growth and a ~1-2% boost from operating leverage and margin expansion. In 2018, the company increased earnings by 5.2% despite significant currency headwinds; however, a big share buyback did partially offset the impact.

The company has committed to reaching a 20% underlying operating margin by 2020 and is moving in the right direction. From 2017 to 2018, it achieved a 90 bps improvement. On the sales growth target, however, they did lower expectation for 2019 mentioning that they expect underlying sales growth to be closer to the lower end of their 3-5% multi-year growth guidance.

Some additional things we like about Unilever are its commitment to reducing its impact on the environment and being a socially responsible company. It has received several awards for this, and it is included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. The company also scores high in employee satisfaction.

Unilever has also been doing some interesting bolt-on acquisitions, which, we believe, will help achieve the sales growth targets. Most of these acquired brands are growing quickly, have a very loyal customer base, and are deeply committed to environmental sustainability. These acquisitions include, among others, Seventh Generation, Dermalogica, and The Laundress.

Takeaway

In an environment where central banks are signalling they will probably not increase rates much further, a potential mid to high-single digits from a top-quality, blue-chip company looks attractive to us. We also like the bolt-on acquisitions the company has been making and believe sales growth could potentially accelerate as these new brands become a larger percentage of company sales.

