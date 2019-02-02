Eldorado Gold: A Cash Flow Analysis For 2019-20

The company has at last recognized that the balance sheet would become stretched if they spent over $500m at Kisladag.

The Kisladag mine in Turkey

Eldorado Gold (EGO) produced an update on the 30th January with major implications for the company.

The investment case

I have been a bull of the company for 1 major reason. The company's price/book value has recently traded to levels of less than 20%. To find companies that have a price/book valuation that is this low is very unusual. Generally, this type of valuation is associated with a very distressed balance sheet. I have argued that with $378m cash on the balance sheet at 30th September 2018, Eldorado does not fit into this category. The market, however, did not view the position so kindly and has sold the stock relentlessly. It is clear that analysts (and the market) thought that spending over $500m on a new mill at Kisladag would put the company's solvency at risk. The major news in the latest release is that the company has put the Kisladag mill construction on hold. This has removed all solvency risk from the company. The share price moved up over 25% on the news. After this move, the price to book is,

Shares in issue (at 30th September 2018) are 794,010,680, but there was a 1 for 5 consolidation on 27th December, so now, the issued shares are 794,010,680/5 = 158,802,130

Share price 1/2/19 = $3.75

Price 158,802,130 x 3.75 = 595,507,980

Book value as at 30th September 2018 (latest available) = 3,501,568,000

Price/book is now 595,507,980/3,501,568,000 = 17%

The original thesis still holds good. I still view Eldorado Gold as very cheap.

Prospective P&L and cash flow for 2019 and 2020

In the latest company release George Burns (CEO) said,

"Beyond completing remaining construction at Lamaque, Eldorado has no major capital projects underway and will remain focused on existing operations in order to realize the full potential from these assets. With annual gold production growing to over 500,000 ounces in 2020, the Company expects to generate significant free cash flow over the next three years and will consider debt retirement starting later this year."

To analyze the cash position that the company will be in, when its $600m of notes becomes due in December 2020, we need to look at the cash flow from the company for the next 2 years. This will give a better view as to whether the balance sheet is stressed or not. With the Kisladag project on hold, Eldorado Gold presently has no major capital expenditure plans for the next 2 years (although this may change). It is likely that the company has spent some money on Kisladag before the suspending of the project and has had to complete development at Lamaque. I will estimate that the company has $325m cash at present. Included in the latest update were production figures for 2019 and 2020 along with projected all-in sustaining costs (AISC).

Gold production AISC 2019 390-420,000 ounces $900-1000/ounce 2020 520-550,000 ounces $800-900/ounce

Using the company's projected midpoint of both production and AISC guidance and a gold price of $1300, we get the following P&L for 2019 and 2020:

2019 P & L (in $,000) Revenue 405,000 ounces @ $1300/ounce 526,500 AISC 405,000 @ 950/ounce (384,750) Gross Profit 141,750 Other income (from invested cash) 2018 run rate 12.000 Exploration budget (note 1) (28,000) Other expenses (note 1) (23,000) Depreciation (using the 2018 depreciation rate) (Note 2) (111,000) Finance cost $600m @ 6.125 (36,750) Profit before tax (45,000) Tax (0)

Note 1. Both the exploration budget and other expenses projections are taken from the latest release. The exploration budget is likely to be capitalized, as are some of the other expenses. This will likely mean that the company produces a small profit in 2019. As I am trying to calculate the cash flow, I have not tried to estimate the effects of these changes, as they will not change the cash flow.

2. Depreciation is an estimate taken from the 2018 accounts. In 2019, there will be changes to the valuation of the Kisladag asset and a possible writedown at Olympias. This figure is likely to change substantially in 2019. However, none of these changes will affect the cash flow.

The cash flow for 2019 should be the loss of $45m, but the depreciation is a non-cash event and needs adding back.

Cash flow for 2019 -45 + 111 = $66m

2020 P & L (in $,0000) Revenue 535,000@ $1300/ounce 695,500 AISC 535,000 @ 850/ounce (454,750) Gross profit 240,750 Other income (from invested cash) 12,000 Exploration (28,000) Other (23,000) Depreciation (111,000) Finance cost (36,750) Profit before tax 54,000 Tax (Note 1) (8,000) Profit after tax 46,000

Note 1 - The Canadian corporate tax rate is estimated at 15% (see here)

So, using the same calculation above,

Cash flow for 2020 would be $46m + $111m = $157m

The cash position as at Dec. 31st, 2020, should be 325 + 66 + 157 = $548.

The only debt that the company has is the $600m of notes due in December 2020. The projected net debt is, therefore, only $52m at that time. This is a very healthy position.

Conclusion

With the suspension of the project at Kisladag, the company's balance sheet is not at all stretched, and the company should be able to finance future projects if they become available. In this regard, the Skouries project comes to mind. This project is presently suspended awaiting 2 permits from the Greek Government. The Skouries project capital cost is estimated at $689.2m, and the mine life is 23 years, with average production of 140,000 ounces per year. A Greek election is due before October 20th of this year. At present, the ruling Syriza party is trailing in the polls by 11.4%, and this has been steady for several weeks. The ND party which leads in the polls is much more likely to grant the remaining permits. As the company's balance sheet is no longer under pressure, it is more than likely that the company could finance this project, if the remaining permits are granted. Eldorado still has an unused credit facility of $250m as well as the $325m cash at hand. The cash flow is also positive for the next 2 years.

The decision to suspend the new mill at Kisladag is a good one, and the prospects for the company have improved. If the Skouries permits are not granted, the company will have cash to pay off its debt. If, however, the ND party gains power in the upcoming elections and grants the permits, the company should be able to finance the project costs. One hopes that Mr. Burns, the CEO, will have learned from the past 6 months and will announce a full financing package, if the Skouries mill is to be developed.

The shares remain an interesting investment and are still very cheap on a price/book basis. If the value in the balance sheet is slowly unlocked, they should move substantially higher despite the recent 25% upside spike.

Disclaimer - This article is not intended as investment advice. Before taking any action, please do your own research. Do not rely on any opinions or facts included in this article for decision making.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EGO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.