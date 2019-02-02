Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (RDY) Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)
Q3 2019 Results Conference Call
February 01, 2018 08:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Amit Agarwal - Director Finance and Investor Relations
Erez Israeli - COO
Saumen Chakraborty - CFO
Anil Namboodiripad - Head of Proprietary Products
Conference Call Participants
Prakash Agarwal - Axis Capital
Neha Manpuria - JP Morgan
Sangeeta Purushottam - Cogito Advisors
Andrey Purushottam - Cogito Advisors
Anubhav Aggarwal - Credit Suisse
Saion Mukherjee - Nomura Securities
Sameer Baisiwala - Morgan Stanley
Mehul Sheth - PhillipCapital
Nitin Agarwal - IDFC Securities
Anuj Momaya - ValueQuest Research
Presentation
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day. And welcome to Dr. Reddy’s Q3 FY19 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, all the participant lines will