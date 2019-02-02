Xylem: Tech Offerings Will Drive Double-Digit Operating Margin Growth
About: Xylem Inc. (XYL)
by: Ryan Zentko
Summary
Xylem ended the fiscal year with an 8% organic revenue growth and 13.7% adjusted operating margins.
Xylem is on pace for its 2020 goals of raising operating margins by 25% to 30%.
Investments in software and analytics offerings are expected to start paying off by next year, as new offerings will drive top- and bottom-line growth.
Secular and business tailwinds provide a strong growth story despite global economic weakness.
China and India continue to be strong growth drivers despite political tensions.
Although the industrial sector faces several headwinds, including tariffs and global economic slowdown, Xylem (NYSE:XYL) has yet to show notable weakness in its operations. Below, I will discuss the company's fiscal-year results and