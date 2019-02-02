Xylem: Tech Offerings Will Drive Double-Digit Operating Margin Growth

Summary

Xylem ended the fiscal year with an 8% organic revenue growth and 13.7% adjusted operating margins.

Xylem is on pace for its 2020 goals of raising operating margins by 25% to 30%.

Investments in software and analytics offerings are expected to start paying off by next year, as new offerings will drive top- and bottom-line growth.

Secular and business tailwinds provide a strong growth story despite global economic weakness.

China and India continue to be strong growth drivers despite political tensions.