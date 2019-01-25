It seems that once again, a new year is being heralded as the do-or-die year for MannKind's (NASDAQ:MNKD) Afrezza. The diabetes drug has now been in MannKind's hands for three years and under its marketing control for 2.5 years. During that time, we have seen the company attempt various marketing strategies with very limited success. In 2019, the mantra is targeted markets, discount programs, and running television ads more aggressively. Though the company has run television ads in the past, they have never run at a rate that would deliver the needed results. The company is now running ads with greater frequency in hopes that the 2019 strategy can be the one that finally delivers much needed traction.

With that in mind, it is likely very wise to track the ad campaign along with scripts, retail sales, gross revenue, and net revenue. I have tracked such campaigns in the past, in particular with Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA), Orexigen, and Vivus (VVUS). In fact, I recently discussed advertising dynamics in an article titled, "MannKind - Perspective On Marketing Efforts".

Individual investors can monitor advertising through a service called iSpot.tv. The first thing that investors need to grasp is that most advertising is regional, not national. Even if you are watching what is a national broadcast, there are regional and even local ads run within the commercial segments. By example, if you are watching Titan Games on NBC, the whole country may see a Chevy ad, but the next ad spot may be regional, or local.

In assessing the advertising data, I try to keep things simple. I carry an ad cost of $2,000 per airing, and obtain total airings from iSpot. Simple math brings us to a cost associated with the ad campaign. Starting on January 14 and working forward each week, I have arrived at an estimated spend of $1,434,000 thus far in a bit over two weeks. This equates to an average pace of about $500,000 per week.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on iSpot.tv data)

At the current pace, MannKind is on pace to spend a bit over $5 million in advertising in Q1. I project net revenue in the quarter to be a bit over $6 million. If advertising were the only costs of marketing Afrezza, one might think that a heavy ad campaign is sustainable. Unfortunately, there are the costs of a sales force, the cost of goods sold, and then any rebates and deductions that need to be considered as well. That brings us to a very salient point. MannKind does not have the resources to maintain a high level of advertising for a long period of time. This fact means that the company needs to see results that demonstrate traction from the advertising effort at a trajectory that the Street appreciates, and which justifies continuation.

Scripts, Revenues, Etc.

For the week ending January 25th, 2019, Afrezza scripts came in at a bit under the 600 level with a jump in new scripts, but a dip in refills. The good news is that this is the first time in a while that NRX is above refills. The bad news is that these script levels are still not what the Street wants to see.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

Scripts for this week came in at the low end of my projections, and overall, 2019 is starting off slower than I have projected. My projections call for Q1 scripts to come in at somewhere between 8,800 and 9,700. With four weeks' worth of data, scripts stand at 2,190. Investors should bear in mind that I have projected a bit aggressive because the company is ramping up advertising. Investors should also be aware that the new direct sell program scripts may or may not get included in the Symphony count. It may also cannibalize from what would otherwise be the same consumer paying a higher price. Investors will be able to learn the impacts of the program (positive and negative) with the Q1 call.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

Script sales and revenues for Afrezza thus far are less than compelling. On paper, the year-over-year numbers look impressive, but there is a bit of an apples vs. oranges dynamic in that. In Q1 last year, the company was getting to the end of the older, less expensive pack of Afrezza. These days, the old packs are gone. Indeed, the revenue looks great from a percentage standpoint, but there is an asterisk that needs to be considered. This year, I have added an estimation of cost along with the retail sales, gross revenue, and net revenue. By looking at the cost as well as revenue side, investors can gauge whether there is really any ground being gained. Readers should bear in mind that I have not included a ramped-up advertising spend in the costs. There is simply not yet enough data to project out. In concept, the company is spending a bit less on reps, but is spending more on ads. One major issue with Afrezza is that the script growth we have seen over the past year is growing at a pace lower than the spending line. In simple terms, sales are up by a nominal amount, but costs are up by a higher level. That dynamic is not sustainable, and this is why the company needed to shift strategy yet again.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

In terms of my projections, I am at $31.5 million in net revenue for 2019. At this juncture, 4.59% of that total has been realized with 7.69% of the year passed. The gap between actual performance and my projection is widening a bit, but is not yet at a level that I will make an adjustment. With a heavier advertising campaign just getting under way, I am holding off on an adjustment in order to see if the campaign delivers a bit more compelling result.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

Quarter-over-Quarter Scripts

In the past, Q1 scripts have always been pretty close to but slightly lower than what was delivered in Q4. This year, the pace in January would seem to have followed that trend. A big difference this year is that the company is running more ads, and thus, in concept, might be able to deliver a quarter-over-quarter growth story. At four weeks into Q1, the script pace is off by about 13%. A comparison to the previous year shows an improvement of 39%.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

Cash

As has always been the case, cash is critical to the MannKind story. The cash situation at MannKind has always had this company operating from a severe disadvantage. At times when the company does come into some cash, it tends to spend it pretty quickly. For the week ending January 25, I have cash sitting at about $58 million, excluding the ramp-up in advertising spend. For current tracking, I am still using a spend of $2.1 million per week. This spend rate worked well in tracking the cash situation in 2018. I am tempted to bring the spend line up a bit to account for the advertising, but want to reserve that move for when I have a bit more data to work from and can see whether the lower number of sales reps remains the path or not. Thus, it is possible that the cash remaining could be $1.4 million less than my projection. As data becomes available to assess the spending, I will update accordingly.

Some investors feel that there is enough cash until mid-2020. That is not at all the case. The only way that happens is a severe cut in costs, or the warrants worth about $40 million gets exercised. Currently, by my projections, there is enough cash to get to the end of Q3 or beginning of Q4.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

Here is the crux of the problem with the cash situation. MannKind has a limited supply of cash and needs to spend or invest in multiple places. Does the company use cash on marketing Afrezza, or does it use cash to invest in its pipeline? Attempting to do both is not really ideal, as both categories would suffer. The company speaks to seven molecules that it wants to advance, but bringing a pipeline forward takes time and resources. If the company can only advance two on its budget, and makes the wrong selection, the wasted time could be deleterious to the equity.

MannKind has a bit of a chicken and egg situation with its pipeline. The 505(b)(2) pathway allows for upgrading an existing drug in a somewhat expedited manner. The issue here is simple. Does a company approach MannKind to work on a molecule or does MannKind need to prove the concept first? MannKind, for the most part, has been forced into proving out its concept. That means conducting clinical trials and spending on the research to get through phase 1, and possibly even phase 2. If MannKind shows its cards to a potential future partner too soon, it risks having to negotiate from its current position of weakness. If it does not show its cards too soon, it risks running trials on drugs that a partner may have no interest in. This is not an easy place to be.

When MannKind cut a deal with United (UTHR) for dry powder inhaled treprostinil (Dryvaso), United got dynamite terms. That was driven by the fact that MannKind was down to only a few weeks' worth of cash and had to negotiate from a position of relative desperation. United pays two quarters' worth of cash up front and locked up an entire segment. In addition, United set the rate low for any other drugs it wants to develop with MannKind. Yes, the United deal allowed MannKind to survive to fight another day, but since then, MannKind has still found itself treading water.

Summary

MannKind is in a slightly better financial situation than it was in Q1 last year, but still has a long way to go. It has been eons since MannKind had at least one year's worth of funding. The latest advertising strategy gives MannKind a window of about 15 weeks to demonstrate that it has arrived at a good solution. After that, if progress is not seen as improving in a dramatic fashion, the Street may get pretty critical again. MannKind is going through 2029 without any guidance, and that has its own set of red flags. This equity remains in a trading range. If you are savvy, you can trade to build a position, or simply trade to take profits. Either strategy works. Watch the news flow, because that is what brings about the volatility that active traders like. Stay Tuned!