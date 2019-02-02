Samsung Electronics: Shares Move Ahead Of Earnings As Infrastructure Investment Cycle Begins
About: Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (SSNLF), SSNNF, Includes: IBIDF, INTC
by: Hyundai Motor Investment & Securities
Summary
Samsung posted 4Q18 revenue of KRW59.3tn and operating profit of KRW10.8tn.
With DRAM and NAND bit growth of -17.9% and -8.2%, respectively, shipments were much lower than those of competitors.
The decline is due to the failure to settle the difference of opinion in price negotiations with public cloud providers given that Samsung provides DIMMs and SSDs to data centers.
Investment highlights
