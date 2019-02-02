S&P 500 Weekly Update: No Need To Change Strategy. Staying The Course Continues To Work Well

The Fed meeting was met with a positive reaction as investors get another glimpse of Goldilocks.

Both the short- and long-term technical picture improved dramatically. Investors should be taking what the market is giving them now.

Overreacting and jumping to conclusions is a recipe for failure, and investors have watched that play out again.

"Change your thoughts and you change your world." - Norman Vincent Peale

January has come to a close and the S&P finishes the month up 7+%. The best January return in 30 years. That sounds great, but it comes after a 19+% plunge in the fourth quarter of 2018. The S&P is up 15% off the lows, while the Nasdaq and Russell indices have gained 17% and 18 % respectively.

Bullish Investors that subscribe to the January barometer are dancing in the streets. The long-term record has been stupendous, an 87.9% accuracy rate, with only nine major errors in 68 years. However, let's remind all that it didn't work that well in 2018.

When markets get difficult, I have always been a believer that an investor has to get up in that plane and look at the situation from 30,000 feet. For those who believe in taking a longer-term view of the equity market, I found this interesting perspective on how the stock market looks today.

The shorter-term picture always contain noise, and if an investor hitches their investment wagon to that, more than likely they will get whipsawed into making a lot of mistakes.

There are plenty of indicators and data points suggesting this rally may continue for a while. How long is anyone's guess, and it also wouldn't be a shocker if the indices retreat at resistance levels and give some of that gain back. That is the undecided environment investors find themselves in today, as the primary bullish trend is attempting to reassert itself.

Along comes yet another questionable issue that investors will debate. Whether the economy will really slow down to a crawl as many are forecasting is indeed very important. In the past, swift and violent declines in stocks like we just witnessed (19.8% in 60 days) when the economy is still expanding are usually followed by strong returns down the road. Conversely when they occur during a recessionary environment, the index continues to fall into a deep Bear market.

Sure, there could still be periods of weakness with more scares for investors to deal with. It's very simple now; there are two mindsets that investors can choose from. If one is in the camp that says the economy does continue on a decent growth path, remaining steadfast in your approach could bring similar rewards like we saw after the growth scare in 2016. On the other hand, if an investor believes the economy stalls, and nears or enters recession very soon, then they need to consider making portfolio changes now.

Another factor to consider is an issue that has been highlighted here as a negative. The action of the stock markets around the world. Just about all are in or near bear market territory. Those markets signaled the problems with their underlying economies around the globe. If we subscribe to the theory that these markets were indeed signaling trouble ahead, then what is happening now may be a ray of light.

Emerging markets as measured by the MSCI Emerging Market ETF (EEM) reached a four-month high in January. Looking back, we saw many of these markets bottom in October and retested their lows in December. Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore, and S. Korea are now in their first confirmed uptrend of a new bull market. Canada joins this list as well, and Brazil continues to make new bull market highs. This market action appears to be a sign that their economies have bottomed.

As shown below, other than a brief uptick in December, EEM has been stopped in its tracks as prices approached the downtrend line.

Source: Bespoke

The recent rebound has now cleared the December high, suggesting this rally may indeed be real. This could be signaling renewed growth, and a potential U.S.-China trade agreement. If so, valuations look attractive at these levels. Scaling in to these markets may not be a bad idea now. We could get more clarity on both the fundamental and technical view in the near term to help make that investment decision.

Economy

CBO estimates a $3 B permanent hit to the economy due to the shutdown (from December 22 to January 25). That should equate to about a 0.02% loss. The report noted some $18 B in federal spending was delayed by the five-week partial closure, with a $3 B hit to real Q4 GDP versus what it would have been, while Q1 GDP was likely some $8 B lower. Much of the loss, however, will be recouped as long as the government remains open. And the CBO suspects growth in subsequent quarters will be temporarily higher than it would have been barring the shutdown.

Consumers seem to be feeling better about their finances:

But CEOs clearly aren't feeling so good. The Conference Board's Measure of CEO Confidence plunged 13 points to 42 in last year's fourth quarter. The third consecutive drop and now below key recession level of 43.

December Chicago Fed's National Activity Index rose 0.06 points to 0.27 after rising 0.20 points to 0.21 in November (revised from 0.22), while October was revised to 0.01 (from unchanged). The index hit a recent high of 0.84 in October 2017.

Dallas Fed's Manufacturing index bounced 6.1 points to 1.0 in January after plunging 22.7 points to -5.1 in December (lowest since October 2016). This compares to a 17.0 six-month average. The index was 34.3 last January and hit a cycle high of 38.4 in last February.

Chicago PMI dropped 7.1 points to 56.7 in January after edging up 0.3 points to 63.8 in December (revised from 65.4). The index was at 63.9 last January. It's well off the cycle high of 66.5 from October 2017, and is the lowest going back to January 2017 where it was 49.9.

January ISM rose 2.3 points to 56.6, better than forecast, after the 4.5 point December drop to 54.3.

Construction spending bounced 0.8% in November after dipping 0.1% in October and falling 1.8% in September. It's the first increase since last July's 0.2% gain.

Consumer confidence fell to an 18-month low of 120.2 from 126.6 (was 128.1) in December, as analysts further unwind the three-month string of 18-year highs that ended with a lofty 137.9 reading in October. The big three-month drop of 17.7 points for consumer confidence is heavily skewed toward a huge 27.8-point three-month plunge in expectations versus a much smaller 2.3-point drop in current conditions.

January consumer sentiment tumbled 7.1 points to 91.2 in the final print versus December's 98.3 (which was a 0.8 point rise from November). The current conditions index was 108.8, down from 116.1 in December.

Friday's Non-farm payroll report for January blew away expectations of 165k and came in at 304k. That ranks as the biggest beat relative to expectations since 6/5/09 and comes on the heels of last month's report which also was one of the biggest beats relative to expectations since at least 1998. While last month's report was subsequently revised lower, the last two initial prints still represent the first time since at least 1998 that NFP exceeded forecasts by more than 100k in back-to-back months.

Pending home sales dropped another 2.2% to 99.0 in December, a third straight monthly decline, with November sliding 0.9% to 101.2 (revised from 101.4) and October dropping 2.6% to 102.1. Compared to last December, pending sales are contracting at a -9.5% y/y pace, the weakest since February 2014.

Lawrence Yun, NAR chief economist:

"The stock market correction hurt consumer confidence, record high home prices cut into affordability and mortgage rates were higher in October and November for consumers signing contracts in December."

New home sales jumped 16.9% to 657k in November, much better than expected, after falling 8.3% to 562k in October (revised from 544k), with September revised to 613k from 597k. This is the fastest pace since March.

"All four major regions experienced a decline compared to one year ago, with the South sustaining the largest decrease. So far, the partial government shutdown has not caused any obvious damage to home sales. Seventy-five percent of Realtors reported that they haven't yet felt the impact of the government closure. However, if another government shutdown takes place, it will lead to fewer homes sold." "As the government reopens, more mortgage options will come available for consumers. Some home transactions were delayed, but we now expect those sales to go forward."

Global Economy

France GDP surprised to the upside in the first look at Q4 numbers, rising 0.3% quarter over quarter vs. 0.2% forecast.

Monthly German GfK consumer confidence provided another data point this week that suggests European consumers, and therefore the overall economy, are in less rough shape than advertised.

Italy has officially slipped into recession with back-to-back quarters of negative GDP growth. Its economy contracted 0.2% in Q4 on the heels of a 0.1% drop in the quarter before that.

Spain GDP growth picked up to 0.7% quarter over quarter, but that is the slowest rate since 2014.

The IHS Markit Eurozone Manufacturing PMI registered 50.5, down from 51.4 in December, unchanged from the flash estimate. Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit:

"The January PMI adds to the likelihood that the manufacturing sector is in recession and will act as a drag on the economy in the first quarter. Some temporary factors remain evident, including an auto sector that is struggling to regain momentum after new emissions regulation and some signs of 'yellow vest' disturbances dampening demand in France. However, there appears to be a more deep-rooted malaise setting in, which reflects widespread concerns about the destabilizing effect of political uncertainty and the damage to exports from rising trade protectionism." "Worryingly, weaker than anticipated sales mean warehouses are filling up with unsold stock at a rate not previously recorded over the two decades of prior survey history, suggesting firms will need to cut operating capacity in coming months unless demand revives, boding ill for future production growth."

Chinese Manufacturing PMI beat expectations coming in at 49.5, a slight increase from the 49.4 reported in December.

Chinese Services PMI also beat expectations, rolling in at 53.9 slightly above the 53.8 result reported last month.

Japanese industrial production numbers actually beat estimate, but were down on the month.

Nikkei Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, a composite single-figure indicator of manufacturing performance, signaled a marginal improvement in business conditions during January. The headline figure fell to 50.3 from 52.6 in December, the lowest since August 2016.

Joe Hayes, Economist at IHS Markit:

"Japan Manufacturing PMI data brought bad news for the global trade cycle at the start of 2019, with new export orders falling at the sharpest rate in two-and-a-half years. Anecdotal evidence suggested that sales of goods relating to semiconductors had particularly suffered, which bodes ill for other Asian exporters. Meanwhile, domestic markets also showed signs of frailty as total demand declined for the first time since September 2016." "With Abe set to levy the consumption tax this year, and Sino-US trade tensions still lurking, domestic weakness in Japan further adds to already existing challenges. Business sentiment continued to drop, with survey data registering an eighth straight month where confidence has slipped. Falling inventories and cut backs to production suggest that manufacturers are bracing for further economic difficulty."

Rising from 53.2 in December to 53.9 in January, the Nikkei India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index indicated a stronger improvement in the health of the goods producing sector.

Pollyanna De Lima, Principal Economist at IHS Markit:

"The manufacturing industry in January made up for ground lost at the end of 2018, with new business and production expanding at rates not seen for over a year. It was largely domestic orders that fueled the accelerations as, although export sales continued to increase, trade growth lost momentum for the second month in a row." "Confidence towards the sustainability of the favorable demand environment drove growth of input buying to one of the quickest rates for over two years, though suppliers were able to comfortably cope with this uptick." "The trend for employment remained encouraging, with job creation evident for the tenth month running. Further confidence in market conditions were shown by a rebound in business sentiment, which reached a five-month high. Firms are planning to increase marketing activity to further benefit from robust demand conditions and hence scale up production volumes."

This week, the parliament voted on a series of amendments to the proposed legislation related to Brexit that will effectively dictate how the UK will leave, or if it will stay till the end of March. In other words, the decisions around what happens with Brexit ultimately rest with the parliament. If the Brexit issue hadn't sought to subvert the UK constitutional structure with a referendum in the first place and been forced to move through parliament, this whole mess could have been avoided entirely. Instead, the UK may not leave after all, and it's all going to be decided by the representative democratic body.

PM Theresa May won a mandate from parliament this week to try and renegotiate her Brexit deal, but there's no reason to expect her to be able to win significant changes, thus raising the odds of no deal being agreed and hard Brexit setting in.

The Queen of England has had enough and sent her message to UK politicians to "end your bickering on Brexit".

Earnings and Valuations

Even with the bounce we have seen in US stock prices, valuations are still below their average of the last 30 years. Looking at the chart below, while the 15-year period from 1990 through 2005 can be characterized as a period of higher-than-average valuations, the last 15 years have predominantly been a period of below-average multiples.

Source: Bespoke

With a trailing multiple of 18, the S&P 500 is trading slightly cheaper than its median valuation of 18.76, but well off its highs in the low 20s last year. Analysts are currently forecasting total S&P 500 earnings of $169-171 in 2019, which would work out to a forward multiple of around 15.

Not everyone agrees with that assessment. Similar to the discussion on the outlook for the economy, so too is there a debate on whether corporate earnings will slow to little or negative growth. Many continue to view the lowered 5% growth in the analysts' forecasts as still being way too high. The shutdown, trade talks, and Brexit will likely only make analysts more reluctant to boost forward numbers for 2019. After all, they are human, and I caution anyone getting too bearish over their forecasts.

The naysayers are telling us the S&P will start to fall apart as the earnings picture weakens. Perhaps investors will get more clarity as this earnings season progresses.

FactSet Research Weekly update:

Q4 2018 results; With 46% of the companies in the S&P 500 reporting actual results for the quarter, 70% of S&P 500 companies have reported a positive EPS surprise and 62% have reported a positive revenue surprise. The blended earnings growth rate for the S&P 500 is 12.4%. If 12.4% is the actual growth rate for the quarter, it will mark the fifth straight quarter of double-digit earnings growth for the index. The forward 12-month P/E ratio for the S&P 500 is 15.7. This P/E ratio is below the 5-year average (16.4) but above the 10-year average (14.6).

The Political Scene

Some positive news on the trade talks this week kept investors in a bullish frame of mind. One of the first steps in attempting to mend fences in the dispute, China has agreed to increase its purchases of soybeans from the U.S. The latter was a focal point when many described the situation as an all-out war between the two countries.

Basing investment decisions on knee-jerk emotional responses or political bias rarely works out well.

The Fed and Interest Rates

The Federal Reserve met this week, and the folks that wish to parse every word filled their Wednesday afternoon going over the transcript.

The Federal Reserve said in a statement on its balance sheet normalization:

"After extensive deliberations and thorough review of experience to date, the Committee judges that it is appropriate at this time to provide additional information regarding its plans to implement monetary policy over the longer run. Additionally, the Committee is revising its earlier guidance regarding the conditions under which it could adjust the details of its balance sheet normalization program."

Accordingly, all participants agreed to the following:

"The Committee intends to continue to implement monetary policy in a regime in which an ample supply of reserves ensures that control over the level of the federal funds rate and other short-term interest rates is exercised primarily through the setting of the Federal Reserve's administered rates, and in which active management of the supply of reserves is not required. The Committee continues to view changes in the target range for the federal funds rate as its primary means of adjusting the stance of monetary policy." "The Committee is prepared to adjust any of the details for completing balance sheet normalization in light of economic and financial developments. Moreover, the Committee would be prepared to use its full range of tools, including altering the size and composition of its balance sheet, if future economic conditions were to warrant a more accommodative monetary policy than can be achieved solely by reducing the federal funds rate."

The bears just got another glimpse of Goldilocks and the equity market rose on the report. Overreaction, jumping to conclusions, failing to use common sense, all forcing the hand of market participants to make major portfolio changes is a recipe for failure. Market participants just saw that play out again.

Situations change. It is why I wasn't telling anyone to sell stocks when Mr. Powell Spoke in October, and I'm not telling investors to go all in here because of his latest commentary.

For those obsessed with the yield curve:

Source: U.S. Dept. Of The Treasury

The 2-10 spread started the year at 16 basis points, and at the end of January, it was 18 basis points.

Sentiment

According to Lipper Research:

"After $94b equity mutual fund and ETF outflows in the 4 weeks prior to January 3rd, just $8b of inflows the past 3 weeks. That was just followed by another $13.6b outflow from mutual fund and ETF's this week."

Investors are hardly "all in" here.

Crude Oil

The Weekly inventory report showed a less-than-expected build as inventories increased by 0.9 million barrels. At 445.9 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 7% above the five-year average for this time of year. Total motor gasoline inventories decreased by 2.2 million barrels last week and are about 5% above the five-year average for this time of year.

A possible breakout now as the $55 level was eclipsed this week when the price of WTI closed at $55.33, up $1.64.

The Technical Picture

Strong markets are able to stay "overbought". The rallies in October and November died as soon as momentum became overbought. In comparison, this time the index has been able to move through resistance, digest some of the gains and move higher. A sign of overall improvement in the short-term technical picture.

Chart courtesy of FreeStockCharts.com

The trend line that has held the index in check since last October was broken to the upside this past week. As the index drifts above a few key resistance points, my intermediate-term view remains the same for now. Any future weakness should produce a retest that does not get anywhere near the lows.

Short-term support is at the 2,648 and 2,631 pivots, with resistance at the 2,741 and 2,785 pivots.

Short-term views are presented to give market participants a feel for the current situation. It should be noted that strategic investment decisions should NOT be based on any short-term presentation. These views contain a lot of noise, and will lead an investor into the same trap that just caught many analysts who called for more pain with the S&P already off 19+%.

Individual Stocks and Sectors

These days I'm keeping my eyes on the Semiconductor, Energy and Healthcare stocks. Semis have been trashed by the analyst community for a while now, and the "cycle is over" song is losing its luster. The technical pattern has improved and the sector is at a critical point in its recovery off the lows.

Energy was the worst-performing sector in 2018. In a reversion to the mean, January saw the sector post a 13% gain. The price of WTI could be near an important inflection point. A sustained move above the $54-55 level could signal further strength taking the price to the $60+ level.

Source: Bespoke

Going back to November, a short-term reverse head-and-shoulders pattern is forming.

On the flip side, staying with a sector that is clearly in a positive Long-Term uptrend, the Healthcare sector continues to be a favorite. Investing in quality companies in this space will continue to work in 2019.

It remains a stock and sector picker's market. Active investors should take what the market is giving them now and don't go overboard on positioning either way.

Investors want to generate as much return with as little risk as possible. We have come to know this as generating alpha (excess return). Many learn the hard way that being obsessed with beating the market comes with many pitfalls. Unless you have the discipline of a marine, ice water in your veins like a cold hearted serial killer, the odds are you will fail.

This obsession will lead to taking on more risk, and actively participating in the whipsaw action of the markets. Neither of which may be advisable. It can easily create conflicts between our financial goals and our asset allocations. Step outside of your plan because something seems "oh, so tempting" is a recipe for failure.

For sure, investors are routinely tempted by what sounds as a great strategy. The oldest game in the book is the attempt to convince investors that they can survive and prosper by timing the market. Any transition phase between Bull and Bear markets and vice versa can be the most difficult to navigate. Yet far too many decide they can indeed wade through the volatility and come out the other side unscathed.

Anyone telling us they can play the whipsaw action (19.8% drop in 60 days followed by a 15% gain in 24 days) in the markets and do that over and over for months or years on end is nothing more than an old time snake oil salesman. These concepts all fall apart when one applies common sense to the situation.

Isn't it interesting that so many are proclaiming they were raising cash at the October 2018 top. If so, that is great. However, following that logic would also imply that they were raising cash at most of if not ALL of the many other "tops" along the way. If that is indeed the case, their proclamation of how they are beating the market and what great shape their portfolios are in now is just another fairy tale.

That is because one would have to now be forced to believe that they had the vision to select only this top to get defensive. The same holds true for the notion that anyone who believed the S&P was headed lower on December 24th was struck by lightning and then participated in the rally off the lows. These tales fall apart when they are looked at with a modicum of common sense:

"The market will do whatever it has to do to embarrass the greatest number of people to the greatest extent possible." -Walter Deemer

The group that has been embarrassed the most are those that fall into the examples that were just mentioned. The prophets that called for more lows when the S&P pegged a close at 2,351 last December are the same crowd continuing to make predictions today. They post targets for the S&P in a market environment that has no primary trend firmly in place. Best of luck with that.

Successful investors aren't interested in tales; they aren't interested in guessing. They are least interested in those that change direction every time they change their shirt or blouse. They ARE interested in what has worked well over time. It starts with patience and ends with having an open mind.

Here is the definition of "market timing" that has been shown to be successful over time. It is when the market is clearly signaling a transition from the primary trend in place, in this case bullish, to a bearish trend. It stands to reason that "timing" should not be a routine in an investor's strategy. For me deploying market timing doesn't come along very often. This strategy allows market participants to capture the lion's share of any trend without trying to shift every time the market "stretches" to work off overbought or oversold conditions.

Many can't or don't wish to grasp that concept because they are filled with emotion, and cannot see the Long-Term view because their mind is cluttered with Short-Term noise. Thereby letting the market dictate their moves. When one gets trapped in that mindset, it is because the ingredients necessary to be successful in the market, patience and an open mind, are nowhere to be found.

This latter mindset has been evident all during this market phase which started in the fourth quarter of 2018. It's easy to see why. Emotion has taken many investors hostage. All one has to do is look at what has occurred right before their eyes. Allowing yourself to get whipsawed is costly, and it's quite evident what group just got whipsawed.

The equity market can go in one of the three directions: up, down, or sideways. Trying to time any one of those is a fool's errand. Many have done just that lately, and the market has declared them fools. The "Stay The Course" investor, having patience and an open mind was admonished in 2015/2016, for many of the same reasons we hear today. History has shown how the critics back then were wrong.

No one know how this market phase will eventually end, because the long-term trend is in the midst of re-establishing itself. I continue to stay with the idea of not getting too Bullish when the markets are rallying, and not getting too Bearish if the S&P heads back down to test the lows. Once again the myth that investors will get destroyed overnight has been shown to be nonsensical fear mongering.

The S&P is 7% off the all-time high. Anyone following the patient strategy laid out here has had ample time to make any adjustments they deem necessary to maintain their investment goals. When it comes to the equity markets now, I continue to make minor adjustments, taking what the equity market is giving me. All within the mantra of staying the course.

I would also like to take a moment and remind all of the readers of an important issue. In these types of forums, readers bring a host of situations and variables to the table when visiting these articles. Therefore, it is impossible to pinpoint what may be right for each situation. Please keep that in mind when forming your investment strategy.

to all of the readers that contribute to this forum to make these articles a better experience for everyone.

Best of Luck to All!

Disclaimer: My portfolios are ALL positioned to take advantage of the bull market with NO hedges in place. I am LONG all positions in every portfolio mentioned.

This article contains my views of the equity market, it reflects the strategy and positioning that is comfortable for me. Of course, it is not suited for everyone, as there are far too many variables. Hopefully it sparks ideas, adds some common sense to the intricate investing process, and makes investors feel more calm, putting them in control.

The opinions rendered here, are just that - opinions - and along with positions can change at any time.

As always I encourage readers to use common sense when it comes to managing any ideas that I decide to share with the community. Nowhere is it implied that any stock should be bought and put away until you die. Periodic reviews are mandatory to adjust to changes in the macro backdrop that will take place over time.

Every subscriber is solely responsible for the results of any action taken as a result of any discussion or commentary contained herein. The owner/author of this service shall not be held liable in any way for the actions that any subscriber takes as a result of any discussion in this forum. This is in no way a solicitation to buy or sell any securities.

We have just witnessed the wrong footed approach put forth by many analysts recently. It's cost investors plenty. A stable approach that eliminates emotion and avoids the very short term whipsaws has worked well over time. The Savvy Investor Marketplace service is here to help. The 2019 playbook has two stocks that have gained 20% this year, and we are just getting started. Please consider joining one of the most successful new ventures here on Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EVERY SOCK IN ALL OF THE SAVVY INVESTMENT PORTFOLIOS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.