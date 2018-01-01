Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) was one of our very few picks in the materials sector for 2019 at Wheel Of Fortune. The stock had a great start to the year and then had a big drop as it announced its results.

The market did not like the results one bit for sure. We looked at the numbers to see if we should also cut bait or stick with our top-pick.

Why was FCX a top-pick in the first place?

We loved FCX as a multitude of factors came together to make this a compelling buy. First the stock was trading at multi-year lows with a total disdain for the sector.

A bad price in itself does not mean much and can be a result of simply bad fundamentals. However here the valuations had got completely compressed, we use several metrics for FCX, one of which is a price to cash flow metric. As can be seen below, FCX has rarely traded this cheap.

Added to this cheapness was a terrific set of hard to reproduce copper assets.

Source: FCX Q4 Presentation

These also have some of the lowest cash costs in the copper mining universe.

Source: FCX Q4 Presentation

What went wrong

FCX's Q4 results missed analysts' estimates on both EPS and revenue. However, the bigger factor that caught the market, and we must admit even us, by surprise was the 2019 outlook. While 2019 was supposed to be a transitional year, the production and cash cost outlooks were worse than what we anticipated. The guidance for sales in 2019 is for 3.3 billion pounds of copper, 0.8 million ounces of gold, and 94 million pounds of molybdenum. As a comparison, the company produced 3.8 billion pounds of copper, 2.4 million ounces of gold, and 94 million pounds of molybdenum in 2018.

While mining statistics are quoted in cash costs per pound/ounce, the reality is that these are more or less fixed costs to mine operations. Those costs are then spread over the pounds and ounces produced. So when production falls, cash costs per pound and ounce jump.

Source: FCX Q4 Presentation

The combination also compresses cash flow rather markedly. The relatively small delta in copper pounds produced reduces operating cash flows by 50% in 2019 versus 2018 (estimated at $2.75/pound copper). The company that produced $1.9 billion of free cash flows after capital expenditures will now have a negative free cash flow to the tune of $0.5 billion.

Why we still hold on to this one

2019 is a transitional year, and the company should be producing higher amounts than the 2018 base year by 2021.

Source: FCX Q4 Presentation

Our base case here is for at least $3.00/pound copper and that translates into FCX producing $3.5 billion of free cash flow in 2021. The current market cap makes it hard to not call that a bargain.

After the horrendously expensive and mistimed acquisition of oil and gas assets, FCX has been deleveraging.

Source: FCX Q4 Presentation

The recent introduction of a dividend was another step in the right direction, and if the stock remains cheap, we will see buybacks come to the forefront further down the line.

We are also staying with this for another reason. We took advantage of the extremely high implied volatility in FCX to open our preliminary position.

Source: Wheel Of Fortune December 31 Alert

We love this option trade as it produces a 20.4% return in one year even if FCX's stock price stayed flat. We initiated the trade when FCX was at $10.03, and while we think the market may have another fit over the 2019 results, the risk reward is rather compelling for our trade, and if we land up getting long at an effective price of $8.30, we think we will still be very happy.

Conclusion

Copper demand is in a long-term upswing. While we think "Doctor Copper is a quack" and anyone listening to copper prices for "economic signals" should get their head examined, we are very bullish on the metal itself.

Large copper discoveries are a thing of the past.

Source: FCX Q4 Presentation

As emerging markets industrialize, demand has only one way to go. In such an environment, owning a top-class copper producer at a bargain basement price is a good bet. The fact that we could make it even better by selling insurance to panicked investors is the icing on our investment cake. We are sticking with this one.

