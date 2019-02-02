GrubHub: Growth At A Reasonable Price
by: The Prospector
Summary
GrubHub is nearly 50% off its 52-week high going into Q4 earnings on February 7.
Increased expenses going into Q4 and general market sell-off punished the stock following Q3.
Though there are concerns about increased competition, GrubHub is still growing at a rapid rate and has strong brand recognition and is tops in market share.
Despite a strong January for stocks in general, GrubHub still attractively priced at $80 going into Q4 earnings.
Thesis
GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) stock is coming off a rough three months as the company prepares to report Q4 earnings. While the stock has gotten hammered following Q3 results, I viewed the sell-off as