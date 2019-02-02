The labor force participation rate (the ratio of those working or looking for work relative to the total number of people of working age) has ticked higher for the first time in many years.

The January jobs report handily beat expectations, with a gain of 296K private sector jobs vs. expectations of 175K. Considering all the disruptions (weather, government shutdown) and despite a big drop in consumer confidence, the numbers appear solid enough to say that the labor market continues to improve.

Here is a small collection of charts that I find most interesting:

Chart #1

Chart #2

Chart #1 shows the monthly change in private sector jobs, while Chart #2 shows the percentage gain over 6- and 12-month periods (which is important in order to filter out the notorious month-to-month volatility of this series). The growth rate of jobs bottomed in September 2017 at 1.5-1.6%, and it now stands at 2.1%. That's a meaningful increase, and it likely accrues to both Trump's tax cuts and his frontal assault on regulatory burdens.

Chart #3

Chart #3 compares private sector jobs to public sector jobs. Here we see that there has been ZERO growth in public sector jobs for the past 10 years! Public sector jobs as a percent of total jobs now stand at the lowest level since 1957. Wow. If you believe, as I do, that public sector workers are less efficient than private sector workers (and less productive), then this means that the underlying productivity of the U.S. workforce has increased meaningfully in the past decade.

Chart #4

As Chart #4 shows, part-time employment has also been flat for the past decade. Relative to total private sector employment, part-time employment has shrunk impressively over the course of the recent expansion.

Chart #5

As Chart #5 shows, the labor force participation rate (the ratio of those working or looking for work relative to the total number of people of working age) has ticked higher for the first time in many years. People who were "on the sidelines" are now beginning to reenter the workforce. If this continues, it means the economy has lots of upside potential.

