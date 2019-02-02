Exercising Buy And Sell Discipline: An Investment In Starbucks

This article will serve both as a follow-up to the one published in late 2017 and as an example of how we execute disciplined sell management and how it ties back to the day the investment is bought.

That flawed thinking applies equally on the sell side. Investors crave for stocks to go higher instead of constantly evaluating when to sell. Many castigate taking profits as "market timing."

As is usually the case when a popular stock is well off its 52-week highs and most favorably valued, commenters tend to be especially critical.

On October 16, 2017, we published a bullish article on Starbucks with a 25% capital gains target. We bought at our price targets and sold a few days ago.

Discipline Isn't Easy, But It is Necessary

To this day, I tell people that my experience working at a hedge fund during the financial crisis was the most stressful period of my life. Every character flaw, every bad habit, and every weakness rises from the depths and will destroy your trading success if you let it. It might destroy your marriage and mental health along the way. Greed, indecisiveness, passivity, a bad temper; it requires only one to ruin an investment outcome. The only way to persevere was to construct and vigorously apply a disciplined system for buying and selling positions.

There are thousands of articles on Seeking Alpha focused on what stocks to buy, a handful on which to short, but almost none on which to sell. Contrary to common belief, at least in my opinion, there is a major difference between exiting an existing position and going short the same stock. But why?

Selling Is Not "Quitting" or "Market Timing"

Selling part or all of an existing position indicates that the risk to reward equation has shifted toward the probability of highest total return being obtained from doing so. That's it. It does not mean you expect the stock to decline drastically. It does not mean the seller is personally attacking current owners of the stock. It does not necessarily indicate they are greedy for profits or too conservative in their upside expectations. In my 10+ years of trading and investing at a professional level, I've found that selling at the top of a historically reliable valuation range with the expectation to buy back in the middle to lower range works extremely well. For investments with unusual properties or difficult to ascertain outcomes, it may be appropriate to scale out of the position over time. More on this later.

It does require constant due diligence on the company, however, which is why I suspect most people don't exert as much efforts on the sell side as they do the buy side. Sell discipline changes for companies with highly volatile earnings and or that are very cyclical in nature. From a portfolio perspective, selling a portion of an existing position often coincides with another opportunity that's more attractive but requires recycling capital. It can also relate to shifting allocation from one area (e.g. retail dividend stocks) into another (e.g. BDCs) to optimize portfolio level characteristics as we do in our Institutional Income Plus model portfolio. Trades should not be haphazard. A good indicator is if your justification to buy or sell heavily involves expressions of believing, hoping, or thinking instead of facts and probabilistic assessments. Since Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) is the most recent stock I've sold, we'll use it as an example of the process we at Williams Equity Research implement. It is not the "only" way or the "best" way, but it is modeled after our personal experience working with and analyzing top -tier private equity, private debt, equity and credit-based hedge funds, and institutional real estate managers. Everyone is entitled to their opinion, but the professional managers with the best track records, regardless of asset class, apply an immense focus on how they sell their investments. We do the same.

Note that over-trading is a real phenomenon as are taxes (I managed to get 2/3 the way through mine yesterday), which we account for.

Establish A Systematic Plan To Sell Before Buying

Let's start with the setup stated in the summary of the aforementioned Starbucks article "I'll Take A Tall Coffee With Those 18.4% Operating Margins:"

With the market at all-time highs, so are many individual stocks. Many of these firms aren't even near record financial performance, ensuring their valuations are stretched. Not this American steadfast, Starbucks delivered another quarter of record financial and operating performance. If you haven't considered investing in this American icon in the past, now might be the time.

At that time, I went over the firm's recent and historical performance in significant (some would say excruciating) detail. When evaluating the firm's historical earnings multiple, its all-time low tends to be around 24 and traded at 27-28 at that time in late 2017. On the other side of the equation, since the financial crisis, a trailing 12 month ("TTM") multiple above 30 has been associated with temporary highs in Starbucks' stock.

The P/E ratio is a valid tool only if the firm maintains/generates consistent net income and reasonable non-cash charges on its income statement. Its free cash flow per share, a better measure, was actually at five-year highs, yet the stock was down substantially (~20%) due to unfavorable headlines and fears that everything retail was "going to zero." I estimated the downside risk at $48.50 per share using the most unfavorable valuation I thought reasonable given the strong recent performance (around 24 P/E) coupled with the highly negative sentiment. It could of course trade lower for a short period of time, but the probability of a favorable outcome in the medium-term was on our side. A pending deal in China for increased ownership back to Starbucks was also in play that I was confident would work out, though I treated that strictly as a bonus. That $48.50 is where I placed my lowest limit order with the others being at $52.0 and $50.0. We continued to monitor SBUX's financial performance, but didn't feel the need to modify the limit orders. It has not been easy, but we are relentless in not chasing the market. All three were reached during a sharp sell-off in late Q2 2018.

Stock Is Obtained At A Favorable Valuation. We Are Only Half Done.

This all ties back to when it might be appropriate to sell the stock. We are buying in the lower quartile of the valuation range despite the financial performance being near or at all-time highs depending on how it is measured. Starbucks paid an S&P 500-like yield at the time of purchase, so capital gain is how we'll primarily be compensated for taking this risk.

SBUX's trailing twelve month ("TTM") EPS was approximately $2.0 per share and each quarter was within a few pennies of $0.50. Even without my comprehensive review of 10-Qs and 10-Ks, this suggests there are not any significant abnormalities we had to adjust for. At $2.0 EPS, SBUX was trading at a 24 multiple at our target of $48.50 or near the rock bottom of its historical range. This compares to a general market in the top quartile. Adding this all together, our initial published sell target was 25% or a sell in the low to mid-$60s.

Ongoing Due Diligence On Starbucks' Performance

Starbucks posted a massive $1.57 in quarterly earnings for Q4 which was announced in mid-Q1 2018. This was partially due to some one-off line items, but was nonetheless impressive. Performance stabilized, but headline risk associated with kicking certain people out of its stores and other concerns caused its stock to decline meaningfully despite none of these items having any impact on its actual earnings. This is exactly what we want.

It indeed pays to be patient. In fact, it's a necessity in the world of investing in my humble opinion. Our approach mimics the largest institutional asset managers that I have personally done business with and performed due diligence on; this means we review all news and quarterly financial performance and adjust our upside target accordingly.

Q4 earnings surprised to the upside, but financial performance leveled off back toward $2.0 EPS. There were several areas we initially identified as the key drivers of not only Starbucks' financial performance, but also its perceived performance from equity analysts. Over long periods of time, these variables overlap, but in the short-term, they often diverge.

Starbucks had been executing well on its expansion efforts which are critical to the firm's overall success given the saturation and same-store sales results in the U.S. This is also something the market tends to overreact to making it even more important for the stock. It also needed to deal with its Tazo tea debacle and improve its operational performance to improve margins and deal with rising costs.

Starbucks received a cash payment of $7.15 billion for its newly established partnership with Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY), announced a formal partnership with Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), and engaged with UberEats in the second half of 2018.

From a growth perspective, mostly due to its more fortified position in China, it delivered on a 6% compound annual growth rate ("CAGR") with the foundation laid to continue that growth through at least 2022. Starbucks CEO also reinforced the firm's commitment to return $25 billion to shareholders in buybacks and dividends from 2018 through 2020.

In terms of full year 2018 performance, Starbucks generated $15.3 billion in revenue from the U.S. alone and built 676 new stores, 339 of which have drive-through capability. Starbucks Rewards Members were up 15% on the year which have proven to generate stronger client relationships and higher spending.

Mobile orders and drive-throughs are where the growth is.

If at least half the new stores were not drive-through compatible in the coming years, I'd be concerned longer-term. While there are practical limitations to the drive-through segment, for now, Starbucks is getting the job done and incorporating them into most new stores (50.1%).

Net sales were also up 7% for the year, in line with our 6% CAGR target. Starbucks is maintaining its brand value and is especially well positioned among the growth category of Centennials and Millennials.

With this context, it should be no surprise how Starbucks reacted to the aforementioned scandal in Philadelphia. Starbucks is wise to construct its response in line with that it believes these two demographics prefer.

The continued execution on its Asia strategy is critical to maintaining Starbucks' historical growth rate. This is also something we've been monitoring news headlines for carefully both here and in China (we have Mandarin speakers on staff which helps immensely). The growth in China's coffee market is akin to what the U.S. experienced decades ago.

Here's an even better illustration:

Starbucks is aiming for 600 stores per year through 2022 for a total of 6,000 across 230 cities. That's nearly double today's total. As Starbucks adjusts to the Chinese market's unique tastes, it will continue to bridge the gap between U.S. and Chinese sales per capita. We don't care if Chinese buy cups of coffee, tea, or cappuccinos; the key is sales with strong margins. Starbucks' offerings are sufficiently diverse and adaptable that we are confident it will penetrate the market over time. The strong perceived U.S. affiliated branding also boosts the firm's standing in foreign markets such as China.

Bottom Line: Over the course of our investment timeline, Starbucks met or modestly exceeded our initial expectations. This, and to a lesser degree when coupled with our overarching macro thesis, resulted in raising our target sell to $67.75 per share, which represents the bottom of Starbuck's upper quartile valuation range based on anticipated annualized earnings of $2.35-2.75 (excluded majority of one-time benefits associated with Q4 2017's unusually strong net income).

Starbucks' Business Today & Looking Forward

It's tough to sell the stock of a company that's rising quickly and positioned to achieve 10% annualized EPS growth in the medium term. Let's see how that figure is reached.

Owned stores are achieving consistent but modest 3% annual growth on average.

Note that new unit growth is the real source of future performance with the concentration in China and other global markets outside of the developed world.

Revenue growth, which is diluted by hourly wage raises, additional costs associated with the firm's growing product mix, large strategic investments, and punitive commodity exposure, is slightly below Starbucks' EPS growth, meaning it will have to reduce share count and or increase margins to achieve it.

Starbucks is consistently profitable, but is no longer a fast grower. What implications does this have? We need to be very selective in our stock entries and exits. Overpaying for Starbucks or failing to take profits when appropriate is likely to result in one or two years of relative underperformance. A mere glance at its stock chart will confirm this.

Source: Yahoo! Finance & WER

Logic Behind Partial Disposition

We exited slightly over half the position just under $68 per share or about 35% higher than our average buy price. Given our cautiously optimistic viewpoint on Starbucks, we will sell the remainder if and when shares reach about $72 per share, representing the upper range of an improved earnings forecast. We may sell them sooner depending on other factors. Equally noteworthy is:

We de-risked our Starbucks position in line with the initial risk versus reward equation;

we still have moderate but significant exposure in case Starbucks continues to rally; and

we have the portfolio capacity to buy more Starbucks stock at $54 or below which we believe still offers compelling risk-adjusted returns.

Probability is an area I studied formally in multiple engineering classes and a subject matter expertise I continually try to improve. The final thought I want to leave you with is a simple but powerful probability question.

Trading near the top of its historical range and with muted possibilities of surprisingly higher sustained earnings growth, what's the probability Starbucks trades back to $54 or below if the "muddle through" bull market continues? What about if a mild recession hits? What about if a severe one occurs?

My guess is you said something along the lines of "fairly high", "very high", and then "certainly." The probability of each of those events is yours to gauge.

Now what's the probability Starbucks not only hits all-time highs in financial performance for the next couple quarters, but that its P/E ratio also stays at the top of its range? Even if they are both 0.5 probability or a 50% chance, that's only a 25% probability that we should hold Starbucks. For that reason, we sold most, but not all of our position, and expect to buy more in the near- to medium-term below $54. Thank you for reading and commenting.

