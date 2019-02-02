Disney Earnings Preview: Bullish Into Low Expectations

Look for comments in the conference call about developments in the Fox acquisition and details about the upcoming Disney Plus streaming platform.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is set to report fiscal 2019 Q1 earnings Tuesday February 5th after the market close. Expectations are low considering the record comparison period last year in terms of revenue and earnings based on the timing of major movie releases and the favorable tax reform impact. This year the company heads into earnings at one of its most attractive valuation levels of the past decade. I think the stock can move higher on a strong earnings release, where management will set a positive tone for an important year with exciting changes for the company. This year the Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) (NASDAQ:FOXA) acquisition is set to close, consolidating Disney's position as the leader in media, while it launches its Disney Plus streaming service in a new chapter for content. I'm bullish on the stock for the number of growth opportunities.

Fiscal Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Disney has beat EPS estimates in 7 out of the last 10 earnings releases. This quarter, Street estimates are looking for the company to report $1.57 per share, representing a 17% decline compared to last year's $1.89. The lower earnings is in part related to the heavy investments in the recent quarter, with capex reaching $4.5B for the full-year 2018 compared to $3.6B the year prior. For the full year, EPS is expected to reach $7.13, which is approximately flat compared to 2018. Disney has typically been missing Street's top-line consensus, reporting lower-than-expected revenue figures in 8 of the last 10 quarters.

Quarter EPS Actual EPS Est. Beat(Miss) Revenue Est. Revenue Actual Q1 2019 ?? $1.57 $15.23B ?? Q4 2018 $1.48 $1.35 $0.13 $13.76B $14.31B Q3 2018 $1.87 $1.95 ($0.08) $15.34B $15.23B Q2 2018 $1.84 $1.70 $0.14 $14.11B $14.55B Q1 2018 $1.89 $1.61 $0.28 $15.46B $15.35B

One of the negative trends over the past two years has been moderately lower margins, with EBITDA to revenue peaking in at 35% back in 2015 again based on higher investing. On a trailing twelve-month basis, the EBITDA margin reached 31% for the quarter ended September 30th. This will likely be an important monitoring point going forward. A figure above 30% would likely be seen as positive compared to 29.25% in fiscal Q4.

Studios

Looking back at the comparable period last year, Disney premiered a number of hit movies at the end of 2017, highlighting the difficulty of exceeding revenues and earnings year over year. Among the major releases crossing $100 million domestically in the comparable period:

Thor: Ragnarok - November 3, 2017

- November 3, 2017 COCO - November 22, 2018

- November 22, 2018 Star Wars: Episode III - December 15, 2017

Title Release Date Domestic Box Office Worldwide Box Office Star Wars: Episode III 12/15/2017 $620 million $1.33 billion Thor: Ragnarok 11/3/2017 $315 million $854 million COCO 11/22/2017 $202 million $807 million

This year, Mary Poppins Returns and Ralph Breaks the Internet made smaller box office impacts, with the latter even a surprise hit, but unable to match the juggernauts from 2017.

Title Release Date Domestic Box Office Worldwide Ralph Breaks the Internet 11/21/2018 $196 million $473 million Mary Poppins Return 12/19/2018 $165 million $320 million

Given only two major movie releases from Disney this quarter compared to three last year, it's still impressive that firm-wide revenue estimates are tracking at $15.23 billion compared to $15.35 billion last year. The consensus is for a marginal revenue decline of 0.8% compared to last year. With more volatile revenues from the media segment, growth is being driven by parks and resorts along with media. For the fiscal year ended September 2018, the company reported total revenue growth of 8%, while operating income increased 6%.

Parks and Resorts

I'm bullish on this segment given recent reports of strong attendance figures and higher ticket prices. Higher operating income at the domestic operations has been a theme in recent years driven by combination of increased guest spending exceeding cost pressures.

Disney has a long history of hiking ticket prices annually for its parks between Disneyland properties in California and Disney World in Florida. Last year the company raised prices between 2% and 18% depending on the theme park and or package. Annual passes saw the biggest increases. This quarter will reflect those changes. A recent trend in pricing has been to extract value for peak-days around holidays. Already this year Disney announced price increases for its Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, for 2019. Disney World ticket price increases were announced last October.

The additions of new rides and attractions including Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disney World set to open this fall will keep visitors coming and willing to pay up. The strong economy is supporting theme park attendance across the industry. The parks and resorts segment, which includes diverse assets from Hong Kong Disneyland to its cruise line business, reported revenues of $20.3 billion for fiscal 2018 or 34% of the company's total. Segment operating income of $4.5 billion was 28% of the total for the year.

What to look for in the conference call

Stabilizing or better-than-expected cable network numbers

In terms of its media networks, cord cutting and lower viewership from its cable channels such as ESPN, and Disney has the theme going back five years. There are some offsetting trends among contractual rate increases, partially offsetting lower average viewership. ESPN ended the fiscal 2018 year with 86 million subscribers compared to 88 million in 2017. Disney Channel was the worst, ending fiscal 2018 with 89 million subs compared to 92 in 2017. Favorably, the declines are seen stabilizing, and I believe this is an area that could surprise to the upside. More details regarding the Disney Plus streaming platform in the conference call including the launch date are something I'll be looking for.

New guidance on acquisition of Fox

Disney just filed draft documents to be presented at its annual shareholder meeting with a slide deck. The company notes that its acquisition of 21st Century Fox is on track to be completed before June. The following comment highlights the bullish case for the deal:

Key anticipated benefits including $2B in cost synergies by 2021, EPS accretion for 2nd fiscal year post-close, and acceleration of revenue and operating income growth trajectory.

What's interesting is that even as Disney trades less than 8% from its all-time high of $120.20 per share, the market appears increasingly bearish, or at least less optimistic, on the stock, assigning a lower growth premium reflected in a lower earnings multiple. The current trailing twelve-month PE ratio of 13.3x is the lowest since late 2011.

I believe the stock has significant upside if management continues to execute effectively and synergies with Fox materialize. Disney returning to trade at its five-year earnings multiple average of 19x implies the stock has upside of 22% to a price target of $135 per share.

Conclusion

2019 represents a new chapter in Disney's history, where by the end of the year, the media and studios segment will be completely transformed. Along with the 21st Century Fox acquisition, Disney will have its own streaming platform "Disney Plus" and control of Hulu. The company deserves a higher growth and quality premium.

