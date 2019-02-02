Can Xylem Add Water To Your Portfolio?

Shares are overvalued. Despite trading within historical norms, a margin of safety would be wise due to execution risk present, and a possible recession in the upcoming years.

The company has boosted its growth in recent years through aggressive M&A. The acquisitions have added value and ignited growth - but at a cost of a loaded balance sheet.

Water is the world's most valuable resource. Our reliance on clean water to survive makes the companies that handle water attractive investments. It is the ultimate sector for those seeking stability. However, we often first migrate to the various publicly traded utilities when looking to add water to our portfolio. A different angle one can take is going after the more technological intricacies of how we handle water. Xylem, Inc. (XYL) offers more upside to investors as a provider of proprietary solutions to what is typically a simple industry. However, investors need to consider execution risk in Xylem's growth strategy. We seek a margin of safety that isn't currently present in the share price.

Xylem, Inc. is a water technology company. It designs and manufactures products and systems that deal with how water is treated, tested, transported, and monitored in a wide variety of settings and applications. Xylem operates in three business segments: Water Infrastructure (43% of revenue), Applied Water (30% of revenue), and Measurement & Control Solutions (27% of revenue). The company operates at a global scale and generates more than $5 billion in annual revenue. The company was formed in 2011, and is based in Rye Brook, NY.

Source: Xylem, Inc.

Financial Performance

Source: Ycharts

Xylem has seen its business shift directions. Revenues and earnings were a bit stagnant before Xylem boosted its business - largely through M&A efforts. Its $1.7 billion acquisition of Sensus at the end of 2016 is its largest to date. Revenues have grown at a CAGR of 4.42% over the past five years, while EPS have grown at a CAGR of 8.82% over the same time frame. The business has shot upward since 2017 following the Sensus acquisition.

Reviewing the operational metrics of Xylem, we will look back at the past five years where we can really see the impact that Xylem's acquisitions have had on the performance of the business. Operating margins have proven pretty consistent, expanding a bit over the past year. Meanwhile, Xylem's FCF conversion rate has steadily risen over this time frame. Xylem currently converts 10.96% of its revenue into free cash flow.

Source: Ycharts

Next we will look at the cash rate of return on capital invested (CROCI). This measures how effective management is at deploying a company's assets on a cash basis. When a company heavily leans on mergers and acquisitions, we want to see that the company's CROCI increases over time. This indicates that value is being added to the business through the actions of management. While we look for a company generating a CROCI in the low-teens or higher, we do see that the CROCI is in a soft uptrend over the past five years. Investors with long-term holding intentions will want to monitor this metric in the upcoming years to ensure that Xylem's strategic efforts are adding value to the company.

Source: Ycharts

The last area of review before moving on is the balance sheet. The potential downside of a heavy acquisition strategy is that a company becomes over-leveraged in the process. An over-leveraged company is vulnerable to rising interest rates and cash flow disruptions.

Source: Ycharts

Xylem is currently carrying $404 million in cash against total debts of $2.3 billion. The leverage ratio of 2.73X EBITDA exceeds our warning sign threshold of 2.5X. Xylem has been able to generate sufficient cash flow to deleverage ($200 million paid toward debt in Q4). Deleveraging should continue, bringing debt levels to target levels within the next year.

Dividend Outlook

Xylem as the company is currently known was formed in 2011. Management has raised the dividend each year thus far, bringing its dividend growth streak to eight years and counting. The dividend is paid quarterly and totals an annual sum to shareholders of $0.84 per share. The current yield of 1.17% is not likely to appeal to income focused investors. It pales in comparison to 10-year US treasuries yielding 2.64%.

Source: Ycharts

The dividend is still quite new, so perhaps it shouldn't surprise investors that it has been quickly expanding over its eight years of existence. Over the past five years, the dividend has grown at a CAGR of 12.3%. The last two years have seen growth take a step up, with raises of 16.7% and 14.3%, respectively. Despite these large increases, the payout ratio remains small at just 31% of cash flow. Management's decision to boost dividend growth into the mid-teens is exciting, but we expect long-term increases to be closer to 9%-11%. The long-term growth prospects of the business don't support a growth rate that aggressive, and M&A figures continue to factor into management's plans (M&A will require a controlled dividend payout so that cash is available).

Growth Opportunities & Risks

To get a gauge on Xylem's growth prospects, we can first look to the many markets and applications that Xylem does business in. Xylem generates approximately 85% of its revenues from utilities and industrial markets. According to the current infrastructure report card in the US, drinking water and wastewater infrastructure carry D grades. While the timing is difficult to predict, eventual upgrades will be needed which will present opportunity for Xylem. The same type of opportunity exists in emerging markets where infrastructure is being built out as communities develop and advance.

Source: Xylem, Inc.

Investors should expect acquisitions to continue over the long term as a fundamental piece of Xylem's growth engine. The vast diversity of water technologies in the market result in a fragmented industry that is ripe for Xylem to acquire complementary assets. In particular, Xylem is seeking assets that will bolt on to its "smart infrastructure".

An investment in Xylem does come with risks, despite the perpetual demand for clean water and the systems that manage it. Xylem generates 45% of its revenue from industrial and commercial markets. This makes the company sensitive to economic downturns where private spending on infrastructure and systems will be reduced during these times. Additionally, a company that seeks out acquisitions faces execution risk. It is up to management to effectively identify target assets, acquire them at a feasible cost of resources, and efficiently integrate them into the business once acquired. If this isn't done properly, value can be destroyed rather than added to Xylem.

Valuation

Source: Ycharts

Xylem currently trades at just under $71 per share, which places the stock near the midpoint of its 52-week range. Xylem will earn approximately $2.89 per share this year based on analyst estimates. The resulting earnings multiple of 24.56X is right in line with the stock's 10-year median PE ratio.

Source: Ycharts

From a cash flow perspective, Xylem's stock is yielding 3.69%, which is towards the low end of its 10-year range. Given Xylem's sensitivity to economic variables and our current economic environment (appearing near the end of an "up cycle"), we feel that almost 25X earnings is a bit risky of a valuation to pay into at this time. We would like to see Xylem fall below 20X earnings to account for macroeconomic risk factors. This would imply a target price of approximately $57 per share.

Wrapping Up

Xylem is a unique vehicle to invest in water. Water's importance to the world ensures a stable demand environment, while Xylem's smart water infrastructure solutions offer more growth upside than utilities - the traditional means of investing in water.

Despite this, Xylem's stretched balance sheet and execution risk warrant a margin of safety that isn't provided by the current stock price. We like Xylem as a company, but find it unwise to pay 25X earnings for the right to own the name.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Author Disclaimer: Wealth Insights is an investor and investment author. His content is not geared to anyone's specific investment goals, time horizons, or risk tolerance. Content is for illustrative purposes only and is not intended to displace advice from a fee-based financial adviser. Accuracy of data is not guaranteed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.