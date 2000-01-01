The strong January jobs report in spite of the U.S. partial government shutdown helped sentiment and eased worries about a potential economic slowdown. Alongside January's 304K job gain, November's print was revised higher by 20K to 196K, but December's was trimmed by a whopping 90K to 222K. The last three months have now seen an average job gain of 241K. The unemployment rate unexpectedly ticked higher to 4.0% thanks to a jump in the labor force participation rate to 63.2% from 63.1%, while the broader U6 unemployment rate rose to 8.1% from 7.6%. On Friday, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were weighed by a 5%-plus drop in Amazon after the company issued cautious Q1 revenue guidance amid an anticipated increase in spending. For the week, the Dow gained 1.3%, the Nasdaq climbed 1.4% and the S&P advanced 1.6%.
Economy
Monday:
"The U.S. has decided to follow the path of stealing Citgo from Venezuela," President Nicolas Maduro declared after the Trump administration imposed sanctions on its parent company - state-owned oil giant PDVSA. While the sanctions will hit Citgo, the penalties will have a minimal effect on other American refiners, according to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. Other large U.S. importers of Venezuelan crude are Chevron (CVX), PBF Energy (PBF) and Valero (VLO).
Tuesday:
Rip it up and start again? Another turbulent Brexit night saw MPs broadly support sending Theresa May back to Brussels to renegotiate the controversial Irish border arrangement and vote against extending the deadline for Britain's exit from the EU. The pound initially fell to $1.30 against the dollar, as European Council President Donald Tusk rejected the prospect of renegotiation, but sentiment then shifted in favor of sterling which traded at $1.31 for the rest of the week.
Wednesday:
The Federal Reserve and Jerome Powell sparked a late party on Wall Street, with the Dow and S&P 500 rising over 1.6%, and the Nasdaq scoring gains of 2.2%. Combined with comments that the Fed's balance sheet would remain larger than previously expected, the central bank expressed it would be "patient" before making any further rate moves. "If the shutdown is gone and there isn't another shutdown, we'll get most of [the lost growth] back in the second quarter," Powell added.
Thursday:
President Trump was optimistic that the world's two largest economies could reach "the biggest deal ever made" and confirmed that a U.S. delegation will visit China in mid-February for a new round of trade talks. The feeling is mutual. China's trade delegation said the latest negotiations with the U.S. in Washington made "important progress" and focused on three key themes - "trade, structural issues and enforcement."
Friday:
Energy traders scrambled to cope with the abrupt end to the polar vortex blasting the U.S., looking to unwind natural gas trades to cope with next week's milder weather. The commodity already fell 9% over the past five sessions. "We're talking about going from minus-50 wind chills in Chicago yesterday and today to plus 50 degree temps over the weekend," said Daniel Leonard, senior meteorologist at The Weather Company.
Stocks
Monday:
Shares of Vale slumped 18% after its latest dam disaster, with the death toll fom the incident rising to 110 and counting. Court orders have already frozen billions of dollars of Vale (VALE) assets pending damages, which may toal more than the $5.3B imposed on Vale over a 2015 dam collapse. The world's largest iron-ore miner also suspended its dividend and buybacks.
Tuesday:
California utility owner PG&E named longtime turnaround specialist James Mesterharm as its chief restructuring officer as it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection due to crippling wildfire liabilities. The California Public Utilities Commission further approved PG&E's (PCG) plans to tap up to $6B in so-called debtor-in-possession financing to help it operate while under bankruptcy protection.
Wednesday:
Apple shares rose nearly 7% during the session after beating Q4 expectations amid strength in Services - a category that includes Apple Pay, Apple Music and iCloud (AAPL). After the bell, there were more big earnings movers: Facebook (FB) rose 11% on record Q4 profits and 1.52B daily active users, while Tesla (TSLA) slid 5% as CFO Deepak Ahuja left the automaker. Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares also headed south, falling 3% on slowing Azure growth.
Thursday:
Reports suggested Deutsche Bank was gearing up for a potential merger with rival Commerzbank (OTCPK:CRZBY). Bloomberg noted the deal is being brokered by the German government and would happen by mid-2019 if efforts to restructure the embattled lender fell short of targets. Last week in Davos, German Finance Minister Peter Altmaier said he was willing to lend "political support" toward Deutsche Bank's (DB) recovery.
Friday:
Investors were still talking about General Electric, which soared nearly 12% on Thursday after the conglomerate beat Q4 estimates for sales and cash flow, while reaching a $1.5B settlement with the DOJ over its accounting practices. GE also confirmed it had no plans to sell aviation unit GECAS, shooting down recent rumors. Amazon (AMZN) shares meanwhile fluctuated amid AWS strength and a beat across the board, as well as warnings of increased investments.
U.S. Indices
Dow +1.3% to 25,064. S&P 500 +1.6% to 2,707. Nasdaq +1.4% to 7,264. Russell 2000 +1.2% to 1,501. CBOE Volatility Index -7.4% to 16.14.
S&P 500 Sectors
Consumer Staples +1.4%. Utilities -0.2%. Financials +0.%. Telecom +0.7%. Healthcare +1.4%. Industrials +0.1%. Information Technology -1.%. Materials +0.7%. Energy +1.5%. Consumer Discretionary +0.%.
World Indices
London +3.1% to 7,020. France +1.9% to 5,019. Germany -0.9% to 11,181. Japan +0.1% to 20,788. China +0.6% to 2,618. Hong Kong +1.3% to 27,931. India +1.2% to 36,469.
Commodities and Bonds
Crude Oil WTI +3.1% to $55.34/bbl. Gold +1.4% to $1,322.1/oz. Natural Gas -14.% to 2.734. Ten-Year Treasury Yield +0.5% to 121.98.
Forex and Cryptos
EUR/USD +0.37%. USD/JPY -0.05%. GBP/USD -0.85%. Bitcoin -3.4%. Litecoin -1.1%. Ethereum -7.8%. Ripple -2.8%. Bitcoin-Cash flat.
Top Stock Gainers
TMSR Holding Co. (TMSR) +338%. Oncocyte (OCX) +159%. Fortress Biotech (FBIO) +133%. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) +54%. Eldorado Gold (EGO) +48%.
Top Stock Losers
AC Immune (ACIU) -63%. Net 1 UEPS Technologies (UEPS) -34%. Cimpress (CMPR) -32%. Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG) -31%. Nordic American Offshore (NAO) -31%.
