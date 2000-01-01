Economy

Monday:

"The U.S. has decided to follow the path of stealing Citgo from Venezuela," President Nicolas Maduro declared after the Trump administration imposed sanctions on its parent company - state-owned oil giant PDVSA. While the sanctions will hit Citgo, the penalties will have a minimal effect on other American refiners, according to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. Other large U.S. importers of Venezuelan crude are Chevron (CVX), PBF Energy (PBF) and Valero (VLO).

Tuesday:

Rip it up and start again? Another turbulent Brexit night saw MPs broadly support sending Theresa May back to Brussels to renegotiate the controversial Irish border arrangement and vote against extending the deadline for Britain's exit from the EU. The pound initially fell to $1.30 against the dollar, as European Council President Donald Tusk rejected the prospect of renegotiation, but sentiment then shifted in favor of sterling which traded at $1.31 for the rest of the week.

Wednesday:

The Federal Reserve and Jerome Powell sparked a late party on Wall Street, with the Dow and S&P 500 rising over 1.6% , and the Nasdaq scoring gains of 2.2% . Combined with comments that the Fed's balance sheet would remain larger than previously expected, the central bank expressed it would be "patient" before making any further rate moves. "If the shutdown is gone and there isn't another shutdown, we'll get most of [the lost growth] back in the second quarter," Powell added.

Thursday:

President Trump was optimistic that the world's two largest economies could reach "the biggest deal ever made" and confirmed that a U.S. delegation will visit China in mid-February for a new round of trade talks. The feeling is mutual. China's trade delegation said the latest negotiations with the U.S. in Washington made "important progress" and focused on three key themes - "trade, structural issues and enforcement."

Friday: