VC Deals: Go-Jek Closes Half Of $2B Goal

1. Go-Jek gets halfway to $2B goal

Google (GOOG, GOOGL), JD (NASDAQ:JD), and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY,OTCPK:TCTZF) co-led a $1B round in Indonesian ride-hail company Go-Jek, according to Reuters sources. Go-Jek only confirmed finalizing the first round of its Series F. Sources said the financing pushed valuation up to $9B to $10B.

TechCrunch had reported the investment the prior week and put the total at $920M for a round that has a total goal of $2B. Sources had said the money would go towards deepening Go-Jek's presence in new markets and accelerating its fintech push.

Competitors: Go-Jek battles Grab (GRAB), which purchased Uber's SE Asia business. Both Go-Jek and Grab started with ride-hail before diversifying into online payments and delivery services.

2. Comcast bets big on fintech

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Ventures and NBCUniversal added to the $105M round for fintech startup Acorns at an $860M valuation. Bain Capital Ventures and BlackRock were among the other participants. NBCUniversal became Acorns' largest shareholder and earned a seat on the board.

Acorns' savings and investment products have attracted 4.5M users. The products include a savings tool that rounds up debit card purchases and stashes the change and an automated retirement account that brought in 350K investors (and their combined $40M) on its own.

Competitors: Betterment has a $700M valuation and $275M in funding (Citi among backers) while Wealthfront is valued at $500M with $204.5M in funding (Benchmark among backers).

3. Alphabet invests in data governance tech

Alphabet's Capital G led a $100M funding for data technology startup Collibra with an over $1B valuation. Index Ventures and Battery Ventures were among the other participants.

Collibra's data governance technology lets companies manage corporate data to ensure regulatory compliance and tracks who accesses the information. Those products could help companies adhering to the new European GDPR data regulations and to get ahead of the California protections going into effect next year.

Competitors: IBM (NYSE:IBM) and Salesforce's (NYSE:CRM) MuleSoft offer products to help customers access data across the corporate infrastructure.

4. Gilead backs ultra-long-acting pill startup

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) participated in a $55M for Lyndra Therapeutics, developer of an ultra-long-acting pill that can provide a wide range of medicines in capsule form. Polaris Partners led the round with Orient Life and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation among the other backers.

Lyndra's pills can last a week or longer, slowly dispersing the medication in the stomach. The dosage could means fewer patients forgetting to take medication according to a daily schedule, a common problem for the elderly or chronically ill. The funding will help fuel development. Phase II trials begin next year for schizophrenia pill.

5. Intel, Western Digital back cloud storage solutions

SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBF,OTCPK:SFTBY) Ventures Asia led a $30M Series B for Israel-based cloud storage solutions provider Pliops. Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Capital also participated and Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) and Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) joined as strategic investors.

Pliops wants to create a new category of products enabling cloud and enterprise data centers to access data up to 50x faster and with a tenth of the computational load and power use. The startup has eight core patents pending and will use the funds to accelerate development of the storage processor technology.

