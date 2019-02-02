Juniper: Weak Cloud Outlook, Though Valuation Has Settled
About: Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR)
by: The Software Side of Life
Summary
Juniper reported a weak Q4 earnings and a guidance well below consensus due to continued softness from their cloud customers.
Valuation has contracted over the past few weeks and is starting to look interesting for the long-term value investor.
The raised dividend and accelerated share buyback program could provide more upside to EPS and confidence in management's capital allocation policy.
Juniper (JNPR) reported a much weaker quarter than expected, led by continued weakness from their cloud customers. Management also warned of lower Q1 revenue due to persisted weakness in the cloud segment. As