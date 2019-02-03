The Bear Market Rally Climbs Additional Risky Levels

The QQQs ETF is between my semiannual and annual risky levels at $167.53 and $169.27, but is below its 200-day SMA at $171.48.

Today, I show the daily charts with their key technical levels.

The Federal Reserve continues to unwind its balance sheet: As of Jan. 30, the balance sheet was marked at $4.040 trillion, down $460 billion since the end of September 2017 when it was $4.5 trillion. The total to date for January is now up to $18 billion and that does not include any unwinding that may have occurred during the last two days of the month. The last day of the month is a maturity date for U.S. treasuries so I will assume that the release for Feb. 6 will be for January, not February.

My call for the FOMC: The Federal Reserve will likely keep the federal funds rate at 2.25% to 2.50% as their revised “normal”. The Fed balance sheet will become a primary monetary policy tool as the unwinding continues, but longer term they could increase the balance sheet without using quantitative easing measures.

How the Bear Market Rally Evolved:

SPY tested and held its “reversion to the mean” at $234.71 at its Christmas low of $233.76 set on Dec. 26.

IYT held my semiannual value level at $159.63 on Jan. 3. The close that week was above its “reversion to the mean” at $163.89.

DIA and SPY had daily “key reversal” days on Dec. 26. Both set their lows on Dec. 26 then closed above their Dec. 24 highs.

Here’s Today’s Scorecard

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Diamonds have been below a “death cross” since Dec. 19 with DIA above its 50-day and 200-day simple moving average now at $241.79 and $249.96, respectively. Investors following this signal should reduce holdings at the 200-day SMA. DIA set its all-time intraday high of $269.28 on Oct. 3 and is 7% below that level. DIA is 15.4% above its 2018 low of $216.97 set on Dec. 26.

The weekly chart for Diamonds is positive with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average at $244.28. DIA is above its 200-week simple moving average or “reversion to the mean” at $208.45. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading ended last week rising to 51.95, up from 43.11 on Jan. 25. Buy weakness to my semiannual pivot at $243.47 and reduce holdings on strength to annual and monthly risky levels at $257.94 and $258.33, respectively.

SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY)

The Spiders ETF has been under a “death cross” since Dec. 7 with SPY between its 50-day and 200-day SMAs now at $260.64 and $273.88, respectively. Investors following this signal should reduce holdings on strength to the 200-day SMA. SPY set its all-time intraday high of $293.94 on Sept. 21 and is 8.1% below that level. SPY is 15.5% above its 2018 low of $233.76 set on Dec. 26.

The weekly chart for Spiders is positive with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average at $263.34. SPY is above its 200-week simple moving average or “reversion to the mean” at $236.10 after this average held at $234.71 during the week of Dec. 28. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading ended last week rising to 53.40, up from 44.40 on Jan. 25. My semiannual pivot is $266.14. Reduce holdings on strength to my monthly and annual risky levels at $277.44 and $285.86, respectively.

Invesco QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ)

QQQ has been below a “death cross” on Dec. 3 with the ETF between its 50-day SMA and 200-day SMA now at $160.73 and $171.48, respectively. Investors following this signal should reduce holdings on strength to the 200-day SMA. QQQ set its all-time intraday high of $187.53 on Oct. 1 and remains in correction territory 10.7% below this level. QQQ is 16.7% above its 2018 low of $143.46 set on Dec. 24.

The weekly chart for QQQ remains positive with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average at $163.08. QQQ is above its 200-week simple moving average or “reversion to the mean” at $135.07. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading ended last week rising to 53.34, up from 44.05 on Jan. 25. Investors could have reduced holdings between my semiannual and annual pivots at $167.53 and $169.27, respectively. Reduce holdings on strength to my new monthly risky level at $174.44.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (NYSEARCA:IYT)

IYT formed a “death cross” on Nov. 26 with the ETF now between its 50-day and 200-day SMAs now at $176.09 and $190.35, respectively. Investors following this signal should reduce holdings on strength to the 200-day SMA. The transports ETF set its all-time intraday high of $209.43 on Sept. 14 and remains in correction territory 13.1% below the high. IYT is 17.2% above its 2018 low of $155.24 set on Dec. 24.

The weekly chart for IYT remains positive with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average at $177.35. The ETF is above its 200-week simple moving average or “reversion to the mean” at $164.28. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading rose to 42.06 last week, up from 34.70 on Jan. 18. Buy weakness to my semiannual value level at $159.63 and reduce holdings on strength to my monthly, quarterly and annual risky levels at $183.46, $195.81 and $196.35, respectively.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

IWM has been below a “death cross” since Nov. 13 with the ETF now between its 50-day and 200-day SMAs now at $142.78 and $158.01, respectively. Investors following this signal should reduce holdings on strength to the 200-day SMA. This ETF set its all-time intraday high of $173.39 on Aug. 31 and remains in correction territory 14% below the high. IWM is 18.6% above its 2018 low of $125.81 set on Dec. 26.

The weekly chart for IWM remains positive with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average at $145.11. The ETF is above its 200-week SMA or “reversion to the mean” at $135.14. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading rose to 51.98 last week, up from 42.02 on Jan. 25. Investors reduced holdings between my monthly and semiannual pivots at $149.65 and $149.77, respectively. Reduce holdings on strength to my annual and quarterly risky levels at $157.49 and $160.93, respectively.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.