XLE Weekly: Sell-Side Auction Back Into Key Demand Cluster Below, 62.70s-61.30s

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving XLE price action.

As noted in last week’s XLE Weekly, the primary inference for this week was for neutral or balance activity as the development of consensus (the high-volume node (2.3 million shares)) continued. This week’s auction did see balance development occur in Monday through Thursday’s auctions as buying interest developed 61.88s/61.91s early week and 63.46s/63.74s-63.77s in Thursday’s auction near key resistance. Friday’s auction saw a gap higher open/buy-side breakout and price discovery higher to 65.20s before closing at 64.89s.

26 January-01 February 2019:

This week's auction saw pullback early week, achieving a stopping point low, 61.62s, within last week’s key demand cluster in Monday’s trade. A structural buy excess developed amidst buying interest, 61.88s/61.91s, signaling potential for price discovery higher. Price discovery higher developed through mid-week, achieving a stopping point, 64.08s, in Thursday’s auction as last week’s key resistance was probed. Selling interest emerged there, 64.01s-63.87s, as the initial stop clearing probe at key resistance drove price back into prior balance to 63.30s. Buying interest emerged, 63.46s, on the pullback before sellers trapped, 63.74s-63.83s, into Thursday’s close.

A gap higher open developed in Friday’s auction as a buy-side breakout ensued. Price discovery higher developed, achieving the unsecured stopping point high, 65.27s, ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 64.89s.

This week’s auction saw balance development, consistent with our primary expectation, until late in the week at which time initiative buying interest at key resistance drove price higher in buy-side continuation to 65.22s. Within the broader context, this week’s development of consensus (2.3 million shares at 62.08s) resulted in a buy-side directional sequence as price discovery higher continues within prior major supply overhead, 61.60s-64.60s.

Looking ahead, the focus into next week will center upon response to this week’s buy-side breakout area/prior resistance, 64.05-63.80s. Failure of the sell-side to drive price back through that area will result in price discovery higher to supply overhead, 66.75s-68s. From a structural perspective, the highest probability path this week shifts to buy-side provided the breakout holds. While the near-term context has seen significant relief rally, the intermediate term (3-6 month) bias remains sell-side below 68s. Following the large rally back into overhead supply, it would be prudent to expect further sell-side activity.

It is worth noting that sentiment based on the S&P Energy Sector Bullish Percent Index now reflects a bounce from the levels of extreme pessimism developed late December into early January. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, have now also seen a bounce from a similar level. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish sentiment with structural confirmation. Within the context of a seasonal low period (December-January), the market developed a stopping point low within prior key demand. The market activity has formed a price low which now serves as meaningful support following the momentum low of November 2018. While near-term buy-side activity may be extended, sentiment remains far from a posture of extreme optimism, implying a longer-term structural high is unlikely to develop in this area.

The market structure, order flow, and sentiment posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

