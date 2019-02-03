The Treasury Bond And Utilities ETFs Remain In Range While The Junk Bond ETF Tests Risky Level

The High Yield Bond ETF tested and then faded from its quarterly risky level at $35.27 and 200-day SMA at $35.38.

The Utilities Sector ETF is trading between my semiannual pivot at $52.38 and my quarterly risky level at $55.87.

The Treasury Bond ETF traded back and forth around my semiannual pivot at $121.37 last week.

The yield on the 30-Year Treasury Bond is in a trading range between its 200-day simple moving average at 3.132% and its Jan. 4 low of 2.888%. On Jan. 30, the Federal Reserve balance sheet was marked at $4.040 trillion, down $7 billion from a week ago. The total for January is now $18 billion.

The utilities stock ETF offers a dividend yield of 3.37%, a reason to maintain a "flight to safety" core holding. The buy level is the "reversion to the mean" at $49.64.

The junk bond ETF bottomed with stocks on Dec. 26, but the upside should be limited to its "reversion to the mean" at $36.16. This ETF has been below its 200-week simple moving average since the week of Nov. 14, 2014.

The 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT)

The U.S. Treasury 30-Year Bond ETF trades like a stock and is a basket of U.S. Treasury bonds with maturities of 20+ years to 30 years. As a stock-type investment it never matures, and interest income is converted to periodic dividend payments.

The Treasury Bond ETF ($120.96 on Feb. 1) is above a "golden cross" that formed on Jan. 29 when the 50-day SMA rose above the 200-day SMA with these averages now at $119.30 and $118.60. The ETF is trading between its monthly value level for February at $117.46 and its semiannual pivot at $121.37 after strength above this level failed to hold.

TLT has a neutral weekly chart with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $119.81. The ETF remains below its 200-week simple moving average or "reversion to the mean" at $124.01. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading ended last week slipping to 73.12, down from 75.06 on Jan. 25.

Investor Strategy: Buy weakness to my monthly value level at $117.46 and reduce holdings on strength to the 200-week SMA at $124.01.

The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU)

The Utility Stock ETF ($54.55 on Feb. 1) is above its 50-day and 200-day SMAs at $54.10 and $52.78, respectively. My semiannual pivot is $52.38 with my quarterly and monthly risky levels at $55.87 and $56.25, respectively.

XLU has a positive weekly chart with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average at $53.87 and above its 200-week simple moving average or "reversion to the mean" at $49.64. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading rose slightly to 43.58 last week, up from 42.75 on Jan. 25.

Investor Strategy: Investors should buy weakness to my semiannual pivot at $52.38 and to the 200-week SMA at $49.64 and reduce holdings on strength to my quarterly and monthly risky levels at $55.87 and $56.25, respectively.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

The Junk Bond ETF ($35.17 on Feb. 1) is above my monthly and annual pivots at $34.39 and $34.20, respectively, and below my quarterly risky level and 200-day simple moving average at $35.27 and $35.38, respectively, after both levels were tested last week as an opportunity to reduce holdings.

JNK has a positive weekly chart with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average at $34.74, but still well below its 200-week simple moving average or "reversion to the mean" at $36.16. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading ended last week rising to 65.03, up from 54.07 on Jan. 25.

Investor Strategy: My monthly and annual pivots are $34.97 and $34.20, respectively. Buy weakness to my semiannual value level of $32.74. Reduce holdings on strength to the 200-day and 200-week SMAs at $35.38 and $36.16, respectively.

